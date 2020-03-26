Технология Volkswagen Car2X получила высокую оценку экспертов

Технология Volkswagen Car2X получила высокую оценку экспертов
26 марта 13:11 2020

Благодаря инновационной технологии беспроводной связи Car2X новый Golf может обмениваться информацией с другими автомобилями и дорожной инфраструктурой, тем самым помогая водителю предотвращать аварии

Жюри Euro NCAP отметило функцию предупреждения об опасности наградой Euro NCAP Advanced за прорыв в области технологий безопасности в движении.

Новый Golf — первая модель на европейском рынке с технологией Car2X в базовом оснащении, работающей по стандарту Wi-Fi p. Данный тип беспроводной связи Wi-Fi специально адаптирован для обмена данными между автомобилями и не использует сеть сотовой связи, что обеспечивает полное покрытие в радиусе действия системы. Таким образом, в пределах 800 метров подключенные автомобили напрямую обмениваются между собой данными о местоположении и другой информацией. Это позволяет им заблаговременно предупреждать водителей о потенциальной опасности или вступать в контакт с транспортной инфраструктурой за тысячные доли секунды.

Немецкая автомобильная ассоциация ADAC протестировала технологию Volkswagen Car2X: для нового Golf смоделировали восемь типичных опасных ситуаций, в которых водитель, не получив предупреждения, не сможет среагировать на опасность совсем или отреагирует намного позже. Во всех восьми ситуациях автомобиль вовремя предупредил водителя за 10 или 11 секунд до предстоящего столкновения. Комиссия ADAC высоко оценила новую технологию Volkswagen (сертифицированную TÜV) и назвала ее «новым этапом в истории развития технологий», сравнимым с ABS или подушками безопасности.

На раннем этапе разработок, результаты которых Volkswagen реализует в новом Golf, технология Car2X работает на скорости выше 80 км/ч. В будущем система сможет использоваться также и для обеспечения безопасности на городских дорогах. Кроме того, у функции обмена данными со светофорами поблизости есть дополнительное преимущество – система помогает оптимизировать управление транспортными потоками и защитить окружающую среду.

Технология Car2X способствует формированию коллективного искусственного интеллекта в локальной среде и совершенствуется по мере увеличения числа участников. Вот почему Volkswagen разворачивает масштабное внедрение этой системы: вслед за моделью Golf эту технологию сделают частью стандартного оснащения и других новых моделей марки.

Премия Euro NCAP Advanced присуждается системам, оказывающим огромное влияние на повышение безопасности движения. Она была учреждена в 2010 году, но не присуждалась с 2014. Volkswagen был отмечен этой наградой уже пять раз за инновационные системы безопасности и помощи водителю. Премия за функцию предупреждения об опасности с использованием технологии Car2X теперь выводит впечатляющие показатели безопасности нового Golf на новый уровень. В конце 2019 года компактный автомобиль получил высшую оценку по результатам традиционных испытаний Euro NCAP. В будущем организация планирует включить технологию Car2X в список систем, оцениваемых при испытаниях новых
автомобилей.

Volkswagen Car2X

Видео о функции предупреждения об опасности в новом Golf доступно по ссылке.

