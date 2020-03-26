Технология Volkswagen Car2X получила высокую оценку экспертов

\u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 Car2X \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Golf \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439, \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438\r\n\u0416\u044e\u0440\u0438 Euro NCAP \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0439 Euro NCAP Advanced \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0432 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Golf \u2014 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 Car2X \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 Wi-Fi p. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0438\u043f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 Wi-Fi \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0443\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0445 800 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f ADAC \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e Volkswagen Car2X: \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Golf \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435. \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430 10 \u0438\u043b\u0438 11 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f ADAC \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e Volkswagen (\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e T\u00dcV) \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u00ab\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439\u00bb, \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0441 ABS \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a, \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 Volkswagen \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Golf, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f Car2X \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 80 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0412 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0443 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u2013 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443.\r\n\r\n\u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f Car2X \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0412\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 Volkswagen \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b: \u0432\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434 \u0437\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Golf \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u044f Euro NCAP Advanced \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c, \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 2010 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441 2014. Volkswagen \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 Car2X \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Golf \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 Euro NCAP. \u0412 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e Car2X \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445\r\n\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0412\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e \u043e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Golf \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435.