Geely Auto запустила бесконтактную доставку ключей от автомобилей с помощью дронов

Geely Auto \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e 10 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u043c\r\nGeely Auto \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043a \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043a \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432.\u00a0\u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c.\r\n\r\n\u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b Geely \u0432 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 10 000 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e, \u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 110 000 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Geely \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Geely \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043d\u0438\u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u043e \u043e\u043c\u0440\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438. \u0420\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Geely Auto \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430 370 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u044e\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044c\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u00a0\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0431\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 Geely ICON \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430.\r\n\u0412\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u00a0Geely\u00a0Auto Group\u00a0\u0412\u0438\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u00a0\u042f\u043d\u0433 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00abGeely Auto \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Geely \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435\u00bb.