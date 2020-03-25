Geely Auto запустила бесконтактную доставку ключей от автомобилей с помощью дронов

Geely Auto запустила бесконтактную доставку ключей от автомобилей с помощью дронов
25 марта 19:11 2020

Geely Auto представляет собственную запатентованную систему онлайн-продаж, запущенную 10 февраля 2020 года. Сервис предлагает клиентам универсальное решение для онлайн-заказа, которое включает в себя изменение технических характеристик автомобиля, онлайн-финансирование и страхование, а также опцию организации доставки на дом бесконтактным способом

Geely Auto также усовершенствовала систему бесконтактной доставки на дом, предназначенную для перевозки новых транспортных средств к домам покупателей или местам их работы. Новый сервис будет использовать дроны для доставки ключей от автомобилей непосредственно к двери или балкону клиентов. Таким образом, компания старается создать полностью бесконтактный процесс взаимодействия между персоналом и покупателем.

С момента запуска онлайн-платформы Geely в феврале этого года более 10 000 потребителей заказали и оплатили автомобили с ее помощью, и еще 110 000 пользователей отметили заинтересованность в покупке автомобиля Geely в краткосрочной перспективе. Все подтвержденные заказы отправляются местным дилерам, которые обрабатывают заявки и начинают процесс оформления.

Перед доставкой автомобили Geely тщательно дезинфицируются в дилерских центрах, в том числе посредством ионизации, чтобы ничто не могло омрачить радость клиентов от покупки. Ранее компания Geely Auto выделила 370 миллионов китайских юаней на разработку более безопасных для здоровья автомобилей с особой системой фильтрации воздуха и использованием инновационных материалов с антимикробными свойствами. Первый серийный автомобиль с антибактериальными фильтрами Geely ICON был выпущен в феврале 2020 года.

Вице-президент Geely Auto Group Виктор Янг отметил: «Geely Auto постоянно трансформируется в соответствии с требованиями рынка и пожеланиями потребителей. Именно это и обеспечивает стабильный успех марки Geely на китайском рынке».

Новости
