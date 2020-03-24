Jaguar Land Rover объявляет о начале сотрудничества с «Лиза Алерт»

24 марта 20:11 2020

Jaguar Land Rover объявляет о начале сотрудничества с поисково-спасательным отрядом «Лиза Алерт», в рамках которого Jaguar Land Rover предоставит отряду автомобили для поиска пропавших людей. Сейчас московскому отделению «Лиза Алерт» переданы для использования внедорожники Discovery

Такое сотрудничество имеет огромное значение для компании Jaguar Land Rover, которая в своей деятельности всегда придерживается принципов социальной ответственности. Следуя своей глобальной стратегии Destination Zero, компания стремится сделать планету безопаснее, а окружающую среду – экологичнее. Ключевыми целями компании являются достижение нулевого объема вредных выбросов, отсутствие дорожно-транспортных происшествий и пробок на дорогах посредством внедрения передовых решений и продуктов. В рамках своей социальной миссии Jaguar Land Rover на глобальном уровне уже на протяжении более 60 лет сотрудничает с  Международной федерацией обществ Красного Креста и Красного Полумесяца (МФОККиКП), безвозмездно предоставляя автомобили, что дает возможность сотрудникам организации более оперативно реагировать в случае чрезвычайных ситуаций. Jaguar Land Rover Россия, являясь частью глобального бизнеса компании, продолжает ее миссию на российском рынке и начинает сотрудничество с отрядом «Лиза Алерт».

Добровольческий поисково-спасательный отряд «Лиза Алерт» занимается оперативным поиском пропавших людей в любой среде, осуществляет и координирует поиски, выступает с законодательными инициативами, проводит выставки, обучающие и просветительские мероприятия. Отряд был создан в 2010 году и полностью состоит из добровольцев. За 9 лет отряд «Лиза Алерт» участвовал в спасении живыми более 45 000 человек, всего за это время было принято и отработано около 56 000 заявок. В 2019 году отряд принял 25 259 заявок на поиск, в этом же году около 20 тысяч человек участвовали в поисках с отрядом более одного раза. Участвовать в работе отряда может любой человек старше 18 лет. Отряд не принимает финансовую помощь, но принимает пожертвования в виде оборудования, которое используется в поисковых работах, и расходных материалов.

Директор по маркетингу и продукту Jaguar Land Rover Россия Елена Кравец:

«При поиске людей как никогда важна надежная техника с высокими внедорожными характеристиками и широкими технологическими возможностями. За время «службы» в Красном Кресте автомобили Land Rover доказали, что могут стать неоценимыми помощниками в проведении гуманитарных миссий в самых экстремальных условиях. Мы верим, что автомобили Land Rover станут полноценной частью команды поисково-спасательного отряда «Лиза Алерт» и очень гордимся тем, что сотрудничаем с этими самоотверженными и неравнодушными людьми».

Лиза Алерт Discovery

На первом этапе сотрудничества компания Jaguar Land Rover Россия предоставила во временное использование «Лиза Алерт» три автомобиля Land Rover Discovery. Позже организации будут переданы легендарные внедорожники Defender нового поколения, которые появятся на рынке осенью 2020 года. Внедорожные возможности обеих моделей позволяют добираться в труднодоступные места и справляться даже с самым суровым бездорожьем, а универсальность и технологичность делают их незаменимыми помощниками при проведении поисково-спасательных операций в самых разнообразных дорожных и погодных условиях.

