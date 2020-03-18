В России запатентовали кроссовер Nissan Juke нового поколения

\u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Nissan Juke \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043e \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b \u0424\u0418\u041f\u0421\r\n\u041a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e SUV \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0424\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 (\u043e\u043d \u0436\u0435 \u0424\u0418\u041f\u0421).\r\n\r\n\u0410 \u0432\u043e\u0442 \u041e\u0422\u0422\u0421 \u0443 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0442. \u0411\u0435\u0437 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438.\u00a0 Juke \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 CMF-B, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043c, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0436\u0435 \u00ab\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0436\u043a\u0443\u00bb \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 Renault Captur. \u0421\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u043d\u0430 105 \u043c\u043c. \u041e\u0442\u0441\u044e\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0446\u0430\u043c Nissan \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Juke \u0441 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 177 \u043b.\u0441., \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0441 6\u041c\u041a\u041f\u041f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u00ab\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c\u00bb. \u041f\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0441 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432 18 990 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e (\u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 1,56 \u043c\u043b\u043d \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0423 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Nissan Juke \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430. \u0410 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u044b\u043c \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043a \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Juke. \u0421\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0438 \u0432 Nissan \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u041e\u0422\u0422\u0421 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u0420\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u041f\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043f \u00ab\u0428\u0435\u0440\u043f\u00bb. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 10-\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434.