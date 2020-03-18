В России запатентовали кроссовер Nissan Juke нового поколения

В России запатентовали кроссовер Nissan Juke нового поколения
18 марта 20:11 2020

Новое поколение кроссовера Nissan Juke запатентовали в России, о чем свидетельствуют изображения из базы ФИПС

Как сообщает источник патентные изображения японского SUV второго поколения, дебютировавшего еще осенью прошлого года, можно найти в базе Федерального института промышленной собственности (он же ФИПС).

А вот ОТТС у этой модели нет. Без этого обязательного документа марка не сможет запустить российские продажи новинки.  Juke следующей генерации базируется на платформе CMF-B, предназначенной для компактных машин. Напомним, такую же «тележку» имеет Renault Captur. Смена платформы помогла кроссоверу нарастить колесную базу на 105 мм. Отсюда – более просторный салон и вместительный багажник.

Nissan Juke

Европейцам Nissan предложил новый Juke с единственным мотором мощностью 177 л.с., сочетающимся с 6МКПП или семиступенчатым «роботом». Прайс на новинку стартует с отметки в 18 990 евро (свыше 1,56 млн рублей).

Nissan Juke

У нас же модель Nissan Juke не представлена. А прошлым летом представительство марки в России заявило, что поставки кроссовера к нам пока не планируются. Такое решение было связано с окончанием жизненного цикла легендарного Juke. Собираются ли в Nissan получать российское ОТТС на новое поколение модели, не сообщается.

Ранее на патентных изображениях показали Пикап «Шерп». Основой для него послужил одноименный 10-колесный вездеход.

На тему:

  Article "tagged" as:
JukeNissan
  Категории:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Mitsubishi обновила гибридный кроссовер Outlander

Mitsubishi обновила гибридный кроссовер Outlander 0

Новый Alfa Romeo уже продается в Европе

Новый Alfa Romeo уже продается в Европе 0

Renault Россия снижает цены на двигатели и механические трансмиссии

Renault Россия снижает цены на двигатели и механические трансмиссии 0

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Only registered users can comment.