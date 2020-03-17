Porsche представляет инновационную технологию 3D-печати для сидений-ковшей

17 марта 19:11 2020

Porsche производит революцию в мире спортивных сидений: разработанная компанией концепция сиденья-ковша, которое распечатывается на 3D-принтере, предлагает инновационную альтернативу обычной обивке

Центральная часть подушки и спинки сиденья частично изготавливается методом печати на 3D-принтере. В будущем клиенты смогут выбирать один из трех уровней жесткости (высокий, средний, низкий). Тем самым производитель спорткаров в очередной раз подчеркивает свою тесную связь с автоспортом: адаптируемое спортивное сиденье следует принципам индивидуальной подгонки, используемым в автоспорте.

«Сиденье является связующим звеном между человеком и автомобилем, и поэтому оно очень важно для точной, спортивной управляемости. Поэтому в гоночных автомобилях уже давно используются индивидуальные, подобранные специально для водителя сиденья-ковши, – говорит Михаэль Штайнер, член правления Porsche, отвечающий за исследования и разработки. – Сиденье, изготовленное с использованием 3D-печати, позволяет нам в очередной раз воплотить наши автоспортивные технологии в серийном автомобиле».

Наряду с практически гоночной эргономикой это сиденье отличается уникальным дизайном, малым весом, улучшенным комфортом и пассивным климат-контролем.

Сиденье было создано на базе облегченного сиденья-ковша Porsche с использованием сэндвич-конструкций: базовая конструкция из вспененного полипропилена (EPP) склеивается с дышащим комфортным слоем из комбинации материалов на основе полиуретана, которая производится на 3D-принтере. Наружная часть концептуального сиденья изготовлена из материала Racetex с обширной перфорацией. Это позволяет создать оптимальный микроклимат. Специальные окошки позволяют увидеть цветные детали решетчатой структуры, напечатанной на 3D-принтере, и придают сиденью-ковшу совершенно уникальный вид.

Уже с мая 2020 года это сиденье будет доступно по программе Porsche Tequipment для водителей моделей 911 и 718. При этом предложение пока будет ограничено 40 прототипами, которые в сочетании с 6-точечными ремнями безопасности будут использованы в ходе европейских гонок. Отзывы клиентов будут учтены в дальнейшем процессе работы над сиденьем. И потом с середины 2021 года эти сиденья-ковши, получившие допуск к эксплуатации в дорожных автомобилях, можно будет заказать через Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur в трех вариантах жесткости и различных цветах. В долгосрочной перспективе эта технология, если в этом будет заинтересованность, может обеспечить абсолютно индивидуальный подход. Наряду с расширенным предложением цветов будет возможно выпускать сиденья, адаптированные к индивидуальным особенностям отдельных клиентов.

