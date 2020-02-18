Журналистка взяла машину в каршеринге, потеряла мобильную связь и застряла в горах Калифорнии

18 февраля 21:11 2020

Тред о том, как можно лишиться доступа к автомобилю, находясь внутри него

Журналистка The Guardian Кари Пол (Kari Paul) рассказала в своём твиттере о том, как отправилась путешествовать по Калифорнии, взяв машину в каршеринге. Когда она заехала в местность без мобильной связи, автомобиль перестал работать. Даже после вызова эвакуатора, который довёз её до участка дороги, где есть связь, управление машиной вернуть не удалось. Тогда каршеринговый сервис предложил ей переночевать в лесу и попробовать завести авто на следующее утро.

Текущие проблемы в каршеринговых сервисах: наше приложение, от которого работает машина, потеряло мобильную связь на склоне горы в калифорнийском лесу. Судя по всему, теперь я здесь живу

Похоже, моего сигнала недостаточно, чтобы завести моё единственное транспортное средство, но зато достаточно, чтобы вести в Твиттере прямую трансляцию о моих проблемах, спасибо, что вы со мной, я буду здесь бесконечно

По всей видимости, через 45 минут или час эвакуатор перевезёт нас вниз по дороге на три мили, где есть мобильная связь, чтобы мы могли завести машину. Дурацкое будущее

Убиваю время за чтением статьи о козлах в местной газете

тЕхНоЛогИи

Спустя шесть часов, два эвакуатора и 20 звонков в службу поддержки выяснилось, что проблема была в программном обеспечении. Машину надо было перезагрузить, прежде чем снова использовать

Хорошо, все спрашивают, поэтому скажу — это каршеринговый сервис Gig. Машину до сих пор не починили, а мы всё ещё застряли за три часа пути до дома

Не могу выразить в твитах, насколько безумным это всё было, но мы в безопасности! После того, как Gig предложил нам переночевать в машине на обочине дороги и попробовать (завести её) утром, мы самостоятельно вызывали эвакуатор и вернулись в наше жильё от Airbnb. Позже скажу, вернут ли нам деньги

Нам каким-то образом удалось завести машину, но теперь мы боимся отключать её, потому что она может не запуститься опять. В Gig нам сказали, что мы использовали все наши «отведённые рестарты», поэтому мы теперь буквально в бесконечном путешествии по Калифорнии

Не самый плохой исход, но, вау, это я не забуду до конца дней

Калифорнийский разработчик: «Что ты имеешь в виду под фразой: „Нет интернет-соединения“?»

По материалам TJ.

