Журналистка взяла машину в каршеринге, потеряла мобильную связь и застряла в горах Калифорнии

Тред о том, как можно лишиться доступа к автомобилю, находясь внутри него

Журналистка The Guardian Кари Пол (Kari Paul) рассказала в своём твиттере о том, как отправилась путешествовать по Калифорнии, взяв машину в каршеринге. Когда она заехала в местность без мобильной связи, автомобиль перестал работать. Даже после вызова эвакуатора, который довёз её до участка дороги, где есть связь, управление машиной вернуть не удалось. Тогда каршеринговый сервис предложил ей переночевать в лесу и попробовать завести авто на следующее утро.

today in sharing economy struggles: our app powered car rental lost cell service on the side of a mountain in rural California and now I live here I guess pic.twitter.com/XoqqMpEwdN — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 17, 2020

Текущие проблемы в каршеринговых сервисах: наше приложение, от которого работает машина, потеряло мобильную связь на склоне горы в калифорнийском лесу. Судя по всему, теперь я здесь живу

it appears that although I do not have enough cell service to start up my only means of transportation I do have enough to live tweet my struggle so thanks for tuning in I will be here indefinitely — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 17, 2020

Похоже, моего сигнала недостаточно, чтобы завести моё единственное транспортное средство, но зато достаточно, чтобы вести в Твиттере прямую трансляцию о моих проблемах, спасибо, что вы со мной, я буду здесь бесконечно

apparently in 45 minutes to an hour a tow truck will come to move us three miles down the road where there is cell service so we can start our car the future is dumb — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 17, 2020

По всей видимости, через 45 минут или час эвакуатор перевезёт нас вниз по дороге на три мили, где есть мобильная связь, чтобы мы могли завести машину. Дурацкое будущее

passing the time reading this article about goats in the local paper pic.twitter.com/IppBPh9RU0 — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 17, 2020

Убиваю время за чтением статьи о козлах в местной газете

тЕхНоЛогИи

six hours, two tow trucks, and 20 calls to customer service later apparently it was a software issue and the car needed to be rebooted before we could use it @internetofshit pic.twitter.com/LZBZQwRJk8 — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 17, 2020

Спустя шесть часов, два эвакуатора и 20 звонков в службу поддержки выяснилось, что проблема была в программном обеспечении. Машину надо было перезагрузить, прежде чем снова использовать

ok because everyone is asking, this is @GIGCarShare, it still isn’t fixed and we are stranded three hours from home 🙃 pic.twitter.com/FkkvMCzAhk — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 17, 2020

Хорошо, все спрашивают, поэтому скажу — это каршеринговый сервис Gig. Машину до сих пор не починили, а мы всё ещё застряли за три часа пути до дома

I can’t even express in tweets how insane this has been but we are safe! after @GIGCarShare told us to sleep in our car on the side of the road and try again in the morning we called a tow truck on our own and made it back to our Airbnb. TBD on whether I’ll be refunded for this. — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 17, 2020

Не могу выразить в твитах, насколько безумным это всё было, но мы в безопасности! После того, как Gig предложил нам переночевать в машине на обочине дороги и попробовать (завести её) утром, мы самостоятельно вызывали эвакуатор и вернулись в наше жильё от Airbnb. Позже скажу, вернут ли нам деньги

also we were able to turn the car back on somehow but now we are afraid to turn it off because it may not start again and Gig told us we used our “allotted restarts” of the car so we are on a literal endless road trip through California now — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 17, 2020

Нам каким-то образом удалось завести машину, но теперь мы боимся отключать её, потому что она может не запуститься опять. В Gig нам сказали, что мы использовали все наши «отведённые рестарты», поэтому мы теперь буквально в бесконечном путешествии по Калифорнии

there are worse fates but wow this has been a Big Time pic.twitter.com/JYIHaIVgzD — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 17, 2020

Не самый плохой исход, но, вау, это я не забуду до конца дней

Californian designer: "What do you mean, 'no Internet connection'?" — Michael Carr (@CStrife89) February 17, 2020

Калифорнийский разработчик: «Что ты имеешь в виду под фразой: „Нет интернет-соединения“?»

По материалам TJ.