В каких странах покупатели подвержены наибольшему риску покупки автомобиля со скрученным пробегом?
13 февраля 19:11 2022

Как правило, каждые 3-5 лет, автолюбитель задумывается об обновлении своего авто. Это означает, что процесс выбора и покупки автомобиля происходит дважды в десятилетие или даже чаще, причем риск быть обманутым возрастает с каждым разом.

Компания carVertical, специализирующая на обработке данных об истории автомобилей, решила выяснить и сравнить уровень мошенничества с пробегом автомобилей в различных странах. CarVertical провела исследование на основе почти 900000 отчетов об истории автомобилей за 2021 год. Полученные результаты свидетельствуют о распространенности проблемы фальсификации одометров. Более того, некоторые другие результаты могут вас удивить!

Скручивание одометров наиболее распространено в Центральной и Восточной Европе

Исходя из данных, можно с уверенностью сказать, что скручивание пробега наиболее распространено в Латвии. Более чем у 24% автомобилей в этой стране, проверенных через сайт carVertical, показания одометра были изменены. Эта ошеломляющая цифра свидетельствует о том, что потенциально каждый четвертый покупатель подержанного авто в Латвии приобретает машину с фальшивым пробегом.

Второе место по количеству случаев мошенничества с пробегом досталось Румынии—

где, у каждого пятого подержанного автомобиля проверенного на carVertical выявлены неточности с пробегом.

Не лучшим образом обстоят дела и в других странах Балтии: Эстония является третьей страной с наибольшей долей подержанных автомобилей со скрученным пробегом, а Литва, соответственно, четвертой. Россия и Украина также входят в число стран с более высоким процентом машин с фальсифицированными одометрами.

С другой стороны, ситуация в некоторых странах Центральной и Южной Европы выглядит гораздо лучше, но даже на более чистых рынках по-прежнему много машин со скрученным пробегом. Каждый десятый подержанный автомобиль, проверенный на сайте carVertical в Чехии, Словакии, Словении, Хорватии и Сербии, имел фальшивый пробег. Между тем, доля данных автомобилей в Польше и Венгрии достигла 12 и 14 процентов соответственно.

Косвенный ущерб для европейской экономики

Руководитель отдела коммуникаций компании carVertical, Матас Бузелис отмечает, что проблемы прозрачности на рынке в Европе ежегодно обходятся в миллиарды евро. Покупая дешевый автомобиль, покупатель руководствуется выгодностью сделки, хотя самом деле, если у машины сомнительная история, покупатели в итоге тратят гораздо больше на ремонт.

“Основными поставщиками подержанных автомобилей для рынков Восточной Европы являются Германия, Франция, Бельгия, Нидерланды и Италия. Трансграничные сделки с автомобилями являются наиболее рискованными, именно в таких случаях чаще всего подделываются показания пробега. Фальсификация пробега — это так называемое невидимое преступление. По данным некоторых научных исследований, только в Европе оно наносит экономический ущерб в размере более 9 миллиардов евро в год”, – отмечает Бузелис.

Основная проблема заключается в том, что власти не могут эффективно отслеживать мошенников, занимающихся фальсификацией пробега. А также, что в законодательстве многих стран не прописаны меры наказания за данный вид преступления. Хотя некоторые западноевропейские страны известны тем, что назначают крупные штрафы или даже тюремное заключение за данный вид преступления, тем не менее, ресурсов для решения подобных проблем на более мелких рынках, не хватает.

Автомобили с ложными показаниями пробега гораздо сложнее продать

2021 год был сложным для автомобильной промышленности из-за продолжающегося кризиса полупроводников. Никто не хотел избавляться от лизинговых авто, из-за отсутствия выгодных альтернативных предложений на рынке. Покупатели подержанных автомобилей продолжали испытывать трудности, поскольку на рынке подержанных автомобилей ощущается заметная нехватка безупречных вариантов.

По мнению carVertical, 2022 год будет продолжать беспокоить нас все теми же проблемами. Бузелис подчеркивает, как важно проверять историю подержанного автомобиля при покупке. “Это правда, что из-за всех сбоев в цепи поставок за последние пару лет, безупречные автомобили встречаются все реже и реже. Однако, это не является поводом для того, чтобы просто взять и купить первый попавшийся автомобиль. Проверка истории машины может избавить вас от многих распространенных проблем, с которыми вы можете столкнуться на рынке, причем мошенничество с пробегом является одной из массовых”.

Машины со скрученным одометром не только сложнее и дороже обслуживать, но также очень трудно перепродать по изначальной цене или даже дешевле. По словам автомобильного эксперта, покупатели автомобилей с фальсифицированным пробегом оказываются в ситуации, когда они переплачивают порядка 25% за автомобиль, и по мере роста прозрачности рынка продать такой автомобиль им становится все сложнее.

