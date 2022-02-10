Свеча Culti Milano для Automobili Lamborghini: сотрудничество двух брендов продолжается

10 февраля 21:11 2022

Automobili Lamborghini возрождает сотрудничество с Culti Milano – они представили миру новую ароматическую свечу

Automobili Lamborghini возрождает сотрудничество с Culti Milano. Спустя 8 месяцев после презентации первого парфюмерного проекта – эксклюзивных диффузеров для дома – компании вновь объединились и представили миру новую ароматическую свечу.

Это инновационный проект, в котором стиль и дизайн выходят на первый план: свеча квадратной формы (210 г) белого цвета с матовым перламутровым напылением и логотипами брендов в оттенке Bronzo Zenas – фирменном цвете суперкаров Lamborghini.

В эксклюзивном аромате слышатся энергия и смелость, он раскрывается цитрусовыми нотами грейпфрута и горького апельсина, которые переходят в свежие сердечные ноты ветивера и бергамота, оставляющие за собой обволакивающий шлейф из кедра и сандалового дерева.

Результат коллаборации будет доступен на digital-площадках CULTI MILANO и Automobili Lamborghini; во флагманском магазине Lamborghini в Сант-Агата-Болоньезе; в магазинах CULTI HOUSE в Милане, Турине, Риме, Форте-деи-Марми, Неаполе, Бари; а также у избранных партнеров.

Ароматическая свеча – 210 г, 50.00 евро.

