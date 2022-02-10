Свеча Culti Milano для Automobili Lamborghini: сотрудничество двух брендов продолжается

Automobili Lamborghini \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 Culti Milano \u2013 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0443 Automobili Lamborghini \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 Culti Milano. \u0421\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044f 8 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0444\u044e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u2013 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430 \u2013 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0443. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d: \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b (210 \u0433) \u0431\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u044b\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0435 Bronzo Zenas \u2013 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 Lamborghini. \u0412 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043e\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0446\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0435\u0439\u043f\u0444\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044c\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043f\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0430, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0448\u043b\u0435\u0439\u0444 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430. \u0420\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 digital-\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 CULTI MILANO \u0438 Automobili Lamborghini; \u0432\u043e \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0435 Lamborghini \u0432 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0442-\u0410\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044c\u0435\u0437\u0435; \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 CULTI HOUSE \u0432 \u041c\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435, \u0422\u0443\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0435, \u0420\u0438\u043c\u0435, \u0424\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435-\u0434\u0435\u0438-\u041c\u0430\u0440\u043c\u0438, \u041d\u0435\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435, \u0411\u0430\u0440\u0438; \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443 \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0410\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430 \u2013 210 \u0433, 50.00 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e.