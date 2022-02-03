Новый Lexus LX: стартовал прием заказов на флагманский внедорожник

Новый Lexus LX: стартовал прием заказов на флагманский внедорожник
03 февраля 12:11 2022

Все официальные дилерские центры Lexus в России, Республике Беларусь и Армении начали принимать заказы на новый Lexus LX.

1 февраля 2022 года официальные дилерские центры Lexus начали приём заказов на новый Lexus LX. Новое поколение флагманского внедорожника сочетает великолепную проходимость и внушительный облик с функциональными и элегантными элементами в стиле нового дизайн-языка бренда. Теперь Lexus LX оснащён мультимедийной системой нового поколения и передовыми технологиями для обеспечения высочайшего уровня проходимости, безопасности и защиты.

Первое поколение внедорожников Lexus LX появилось в 1996 году. За долгую историю модели было продано более 500000 единиц по всему миру. 13 октября 2021 года в трёх странах, включая Россию, состоялась мировая премьера нового Lexus LX, который уже можно заказать в любом официальном дилерском центре Lexus в России, Республике Беларусь и Армении.

Внедорожники Lexus LX

Захватывающие преимущества нового Lexus LX

Экстерьер и интерьер флагманского внедорожника в последней версии созданы в соответствии с концепцией языка дизайна Lexus нового поколения. Трёхмерная решётка радиатора, тройные светодиодные фары, 22-дюймовые кованые диски и другие детали подчёркивают атлетичный силуэт модели, делая акцент на функциональности и элегантности. Тонкая деталь, свидетельствующая о новой дизайн-эре бренда, — буквенное написание LEXUS, заменившее традиционный логотип. В салоне воплощена концепция Tazuna: согласно её принципу «руки на руле, глаза на дороге» дисплей и нужные органы управления расположены максимально удобно для водителя.

Отличные ходовые качества нового Lexus LX обеспечивает новая платформа GA-F. Инженерам бренда удалось добиться превосходной управляемости и высокой проходимости. В новую линейку мощных и эффективных двигателей флагманского внедорожника входят 3,5-литровый бензиновый двигатель V6 с двойным турбонаддувом (модель Lexus LX 600) и его турбодизельная версия на 3,3 литра (модель Lexus LX 500d). Впервые в сегменте премиальных внедорожников оба силовых агрегата оснащены 10-ступенчатой коробкой передач для плавного вождения и экономии топлива и позволяют автомобилю разогнаться до 100 км/ч за впечатляющие для рамного внедорожника 6,8 секунды.

Внедорожник Lexus LX

Новый Lexus LX оснащён самыми современными технологиями бренда для безопасных и комфортных поездок. Последняя версия мультимедийной системы полностью совместима с Android Auto и Apple CarPlay. За объёмное звучание в салоне отвечает премиальная аудиосистема Mark Levinson® Premium Surround с 25 динамиками. Модель в VIP-комплектации может похвастаться развлекательной системой для пассажиров второго ряда с интуитивно понятной сенсорной панелью.

Комплекс систем активной безопасности Lexus Safety System+ нового поколения включает расширенную систему предупреждения столкновений с функцией помощи в экстренном рулевом управления, улучшенную систему отслеживания полосы движения, адаптивный круиз-контроль с опцией контроля скорости на поворотах. Система адаптивного управления дальним светом BladeScan AHS затемняет встречные автомобили, оставляя подсвеченными тёмные участки дороги, например, обочину, и помогает владельцу нового Lexus LX замечать пешеходов и дорожные знаки, при этом не усложняя обзор другим водителям.

Внедорожник Lexus LX

Доступные для заказа комплектации нового Lexus LX

Все модели Lexus LX 600 и Lexus LX 500d оснащены 10-ступенчатой автоматической коробкой передач. Уже в стартовой версии новый флагманский внедорожник оснащается 12,3-дюймовым сенсорным LCD-дисплеем на центральной консоли и дополнительным сенсорным LCD-дисплеем с диагональю 7 дюймов. Все комплектации (кроме Executive) включают премиальную аудиосистему Mark Levinson® Premium Surround с 25 динамиками.

Все комплектации нового Lexus LX оснащены комплексом систем активной безопасности Lexus Safety System+ нового поколения и последней версией мультимедийной системы MM’21 с голосовым ассистентом Lexus для управления функциями автомобиля с поддержкой Apple CarPlay и Android Auto. За удобство водителя и пассажиров во всех комплектациях отвечают подогрев и вентиляция одного или двух рядов (в зависимости от комплектации), ионизатор воздуха Nanoe, 4-зонный климат-контроль и климат-консьерж.

В любом новом Lexus LX владельцу также доступны электроусилитель рулевого управления, система мониторинга «слепых зон» в боковых зеркалах (BSM), система помощи при выезде с парковки задним ходом с функцией визуального и звукового оповещения и автоматического торможения (RCTA). Любая модель нового Lexus LX оснащена селектором выбора режимов движения ECO/NORMAL/COMFORT/CUSTOMIZE/SPORT S/SPORT S+ и селектором выбора режима работы систем помощи при движении по бездорожью (Multi-terrain Select), а также 4 камерами по периметру автомобиля с системой помощи при движении по бездорожью (Multi terrain Monitor) с функцией проекции пространства под зонами капота и багажника. Причём в первые в мире доступен вид не только под передними, но и под задними колесами.

Внедорожник Lexus LX

В начальной версииExecutive дляLexus LX 600 и Lexus LX 500d доступны сиденье водителя с электрорегулировкой в 10 направлениях и сиденье переднего пассажира с электрорегулировкой в 8 направлениях. Сиденья первого ряда оснащены системой вентиляции. Сиденья второго ряда складываются в пропорции 40:20:40. Рулевая колонка, боковые зеркала заднего вида и сиденье водителя в начальной комплектации уже обладают функцией памяти в трёх положениях.

В эту версию уже включены светодиодные фары ближнего и дальнего света с тремя линзами и противотуманные фары, 2 ключа Smart Key с запуском двигателя кнопкой, система Start&Stop и интеллектуальная система доступа в автомобиль. Интерьер декорирован вставками из чёрного дерева Шимамоку.

Стоимость комплектации Executive начинается от 8522000 рублей.

В комплектацию Premium для Lexus LX 600 и Lexus LX 500d включены сиденья второго ряда с электроприводом складывания (складываются в пропорции 60:40), подогревом и вентиляцией. За комфорт водителя также отвечает передний центральный подлокотник с охлаждаемой ёмкостью. Интерьер также может быть украшен вставками из коричневого матового ореха. Боковые и задняя двери получили доводчики.

Стоимость комплектации Premium начинается от 8891000 рублей.

Для модели Luxury в LexusLX 600 и Lexus LX 500d легкосплавные диски заменены на 22-дюймовые двухцветные кованые колёса. Для удобства водителя встроен 10-дюймовый цветной проекционный дисплей (HUD). В интерьере предусмотрены декоративные вставки из чёрного дерева Суми и коричневого матового ореха.

Стоимость версии Luxuryначинается от 9213000 рублей.

Комплектация Luxury+ для нового LexusLX 600 включает сиденья третьего ряда с электроприводом, складывающиеся в пропорции 50:50. Также для удобства пассажиров третьего ряда предусмотрены дополнительный разъём USB Type-C и дополнительные воздуховоды.

Стоимость версии Luxury+ начинается от 9586000 рублей.

Впервые представленные вариации VIP и VIP Black нового Lexus LX 600 обеспечивают представительский уровень комфорта не только водителю, но и пассажирам второго ряда. Комплектации оснащены 22-дюймовыми хромированными коваными дисками. Особое внимание уделено комфорту, в том числе, сиденьям. В комплектацию входят правое сиденье второго ряда OTTOMAN с электрорегулировкой в 6 направлениях, электрорегулировкой откидной подножки, положения кресла переднего пассажира, памятью в двух положениях и массажем и левое кресло второго ряда представительского класса с электрорегулировкой в 6 направлениях, памятью в двух положениях и массажем.

Для второго ряда сидений предусмотрены дополнительные потолочные воздуховоды. Система климат-контроля получила дополнительные дефлекторы в потолке и способна создавать «эффект водопада», направляя свежий воздух на пассажира или в сторону стекла, когда оно нагревается от солнца в теплую погоду. В холодную погоду из боковых частей задней центральной консоли в область ног и плеч пассажиров подаётся завеса тёплого воздуха, предотвращающая проникновение в салон прохлады.Подлокотник второго ряда оснащён блоком управления климат-контролем, регулировкой сидений и откидной подножки, функцией массажа и вентиляции. Для комфорта пассажиров второго ряда инженеры Lexus установили два LCD-монитора 11,6″ высокого разрешения.Салон флагманского внедорожника в VIP-комплектациях отделан элитной кожей Semi-Aniline с ромбовидной прострочкой.

Версия VIP Black отличается затемнёнными элементами экстерьера и вставками в интерьере из чёрного дерева Шимамоку или с уникальным узором, отсылающим к оперению орла «Таканоха».

Стоимость комплектации VIP начинается от 10930000 рублей. Стоимость комплектации VIP Black начинается от 10976000 рублей.

Интерьер Lexus LX

Коллекция привилегий для тех, кто привык к большему

Lexus представляет коллекцию привилегий, эксклюзивную для владельцев нового флагманского внедорожника Lexus LX. Мир премиального сервиса, роскоши и комфорта не заканчивается за стенами официального дилерского центра или при выходе из автомобиля. Коллекция привилегий открывает персональный доступ к эксклюзивным условиям на проживание в престижных отелях по всей России, а также членство в гольф-клубах и посещение фитнес-клубов.

Подробнее о коллекции привилегий можно узнать на странице официального сайта Lexus: http://club.lexus.ru/.

7 лет уверенности вместе с новым Lexus LX

Программа постгарантийной поддержки «7 лет уверенности» позволяет без дополнительных затрат получить обслуживание для своего автомобиля на протяжении 7 лет с момента первой покупки или 160000 километров пробега (в зависимости от того, что наступит ранее). Программа распространяется на весь модельный ряд и имеет широкое покрытие возможных неисправностей: двигатель, трансмиссию, рулевое управление, электрическое оборудование, топливную и тормозную систему и многие другие важные узлы и агрегаты.

Активация программы не требует доплаты — достаточно лишь своевременно проходить все регламентные ТО у официального дилера (раз в год либо после каждых 10000 км, в зависимости от того, что наступит раньше). Программа распространяется на новые сертифицированные автомобили с пробегом по программе Lexus Select, а также на другие автомобили бренда Lexus с пробегом, официально импортированные компанией на территорию России.

