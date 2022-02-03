Новый Lexus LX: стартовал прием заказов на флагманский внедорожник

\u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u044b Lexus \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0420\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u0410\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Lexus LX. 1 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u044b Lexus \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0451\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Lexus LX. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c Lexus LX \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0451\u043d \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Lexus LX \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432 1996 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0417\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 500000 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. 13 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044e, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Lexus LX, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 Lexus \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0420\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u0410\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0417\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Lexus LX \u042d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Lexus \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0440\u0451\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0451\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b, 22-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0451\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443\u044d\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0422\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u044d\u0440\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u2014 \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 LEXUS, \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f. \u0412 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f Tazuna: \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0435\u0451 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0443 \u00ab\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435, \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435\u00bb \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Lexus LX \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 GA-F. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 3,5-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c V6 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c (\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Lexus LX 600) \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 3,3 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 (\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Lexus LX 500d). \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b 10-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 6,8 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Lexus LX \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0451\u043d \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0441 Android Auto \u0438 Apple CarPlay. \u0417\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0451\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Mark Levinson\u00ae Premium Surround \u0441 25 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 VIP-\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Lexus Safety System+ \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c BladeScan AHS \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0451\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0443, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Lexus LX \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c. \u0414\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Lexus LX \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Lexus LX 600 \u0438 Lexus LX 500d \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b 10-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u0423\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 12,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c LCD-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c LCD-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e 7 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 (\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 Executive) \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 Mark Levinson\u00ae Premium Surround \u0441 25 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Lexus LX \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Lexus Safety System+ \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b MM'21 \u0441 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c Lexus \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0439 Apple CarPlay \u0438 Android Auto. \u0417\u0430 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u0432 (\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438), \u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 Nanoe, 4-\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0436. \u0412 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Lexus LX \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u00ab\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u00bb \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0445 (BSM), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (RCTA). \u041b\u044e\u0431\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Lexus LX \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f ECO\/NORMAL\/COMFORT\/CUSTOMIZE\/SPORT S\/SPORT S+ \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u044e (Multi-terrain Select), \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 4 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u044e (Multi terrain Monitor) \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0451\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438Executive \u0434\u043b\u044fLexus LX 600 \u0438 Lexus LX 500d \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432 10 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432 8 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0421\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 40:20:40. \u0420\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043c\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0442\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b, 2 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430 Smart Key \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Start&Stop \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0451\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0428\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043a\u0443. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Executive \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 8522000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e Premium \u0434\u043b\u044f Lexus LX 600 \u0438 Lexus LX 500d \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f (\u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 60:40), \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u0417\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0441 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0451\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0430. \u0411\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Premium \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 8891000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Luxury \u0432 LexusLX 600 \u0438 Lexus LX 500d \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 22-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0451\u0441\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d 10-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 (HUD). \u0412 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0451\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0421\u0443\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0430. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Luxury\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 9213000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f Luxury+ \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e LexusLX 600 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 50:50. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0451\u043c USB Type-C \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044b. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Luxury+ \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 9586000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 VIP \u0438 VIP Black \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Lexus LX 600 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b 22-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0443, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435, \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 OTTOMAN \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432 6 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0436\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u043f\u0430\u043c\u044f\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432 6 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u0430\u043c\u044f\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044b. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u00ab\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u00bb, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0412 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0433 \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0435\u0447 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0451\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0442\u0451\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b.\u041f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0451\u043d \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0436\u043a\u0438, \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Lexus \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430 LCD-\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 11,6" \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f.\u0421\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0432 VIP-\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d \u044d\u043b\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 Semi-Aniline \u0441 \u0440\u043e\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f VIP Black \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0451\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0428\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043a\u0443 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u043e\u0442\u0441\u044b\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043a \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0440\u043b\u0430 \u00ab\u0422\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0445\u0430\u00bb. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 VIP \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 10930000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 VIP Black \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 10976000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u043a \u043a \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 Lexus \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 Lexus LX. \u041c\u0438\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430, \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0444-\u043a\u043b\u0443\u0431\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u043a\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0430 Lexus: http:\/\/club.lexus.ru\/. 7 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c Lexus LX \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u00ab7 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 7 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 160000 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430 (\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435). \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439: \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044e, \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u044b \u0438 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b. \u0410\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b \u2014 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0422\u041e \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 (\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0445 10000 \u043a\u043c, \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435). \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 Lexus Select, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Lexus \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c, \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438.