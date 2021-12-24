Совместный проект Maserati и Дэвида Бекхэма

MC20 Fuoriserie Edition \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0414\u044d\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0411\u0435\u043a\u0445\u044d\u043c\u0430: \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u0448\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u041c\u0430\u0439\u0430\u043c\u0438 MC20 Fuoriserie Edition \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0414\u044d\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0411\u0435\u043a\u0445\u044d\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u0448\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u041c\u0430\u0439\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f Maserati (Maserati Centro Stile) \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0440 \u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c. \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043a \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u2013 MC20. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Maserati Fuoriserie, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c Maserati, \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044e. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u043c \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 Maserati Fuoriserie \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0445\u043e\u043b\u0441\u0442\u0430, \u0430 \u0414\u043e\u043c \u0422\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u0431\u0446\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0448\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430. \u0414\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u0443\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u044f. MC20 Fuoriserie Edition \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0414\u044d\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0411\u0435\u043a\u0445\u044d\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 Maserati Centro Stile \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0418\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0438, \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c V6, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u00ab\u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b-1\u00bb. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u041c\u0430\u0439\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0443\u0431 \u0411\u0435\u043a\u0445\u044d\u043c\u0430, \u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c, \u0441 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0443\u0431\u0430, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e-\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u0431\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0435, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e-\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 Maserati \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f MC20 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 Brembo \u2013 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0439, \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0443. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430, \u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e-\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u043c: \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0443, \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u0431\u0446\u0435\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c Maserati Fuoriserie \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0443 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u00ab\u0414\u043b\u044f \u0414\u044d\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430\u00bb \u2013 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0443\u0441 \u0411\u044e\u0441\u0441\u0435 (Klaus Busse), \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Maserati, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u041c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 Maserati \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c. \u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043a \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. Maserati Fuoriserie \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0445\u043e\u043b\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Maserati \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0447\u0442\u044b. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 MC20 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0414\u044d\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0435\u00bb. \u0414\u044d\u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0411\u0435\u043a\u0445\u044d\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b: \u00ab\u042f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e MC20 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b Fuoriserie \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435 \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Maserati, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u041c\u0430\u0439\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043c\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043c\u043e\u043c, \u0438 \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043c. \u042f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u00bb. \u041c\u0430\u0439\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u0448\u0435\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. MC20 Fuoriserie Edition \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0414\u044d\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0411\u0435\u043a\u0445\u044d\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u0434\u043d\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043d\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043c, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f.