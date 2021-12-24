Совместный проект Maserati и Дэвида Бекхэма

Совместный проект Maserati и Дэвида Бекхэма
24 декабря 11:11 2021
Просмотров: 6

MC20 Fuoriserie Edition для Дэвида Бекхэма: любовное послание волшебному Майами

MC20 Fuoriserie Edition для Дэвида Бекхэма был задуман как послание волшебному Майами. С помощью Центра стиля Maserati (Maserati Centro Stile) амбассадор итальянского бренда стал дизайнером. Страсть британского чемпиона к своему второму дому обрела форму персонализированного спорткара, который олицетворяет высокую мощность и спортивность, – MC20.

Этот проект стал частью программы персонализации Maserati Fuoriserie, которая позволяет клиентам создавать Maserati, идеально соответствующие их стилю. Автомобиль как олицетворение настоящей роскоши в третьем тысячелетии демонстрирует миру свою уникальную натуру и особый характер. Программа Maserati Fuoriserie становится подобием холста, а Дом Трезубца обеспечивает широкий выбор инструментов для создания шедевра. Далее дело за вкусом и вдохновением самого владельца, который может задавать тренды и свободно выражать собственное я.

MC20 Fuoriserie Edition MC20 Fuoriserie Edition

MC20 Fuoriserie Edition для Дэвида Бекхэма был создан звездой футбола и дизайнерами Maserati Centro Stile в ходе по-настоящему плодотворного сотрудничества. Настоящую страсть передает карбоновый монокок, полностью сделанный в Италии, и патентованный двигатель V6, разработанный с применением технологий «Формулы-1».

История этого проекта начинается в Майами, где находится американский футбольный клуб Бекхэма, и это видно по конечному результату, исполненному в черном и розовом, с игрой глянцевых и матовых поверхностей. Черный и розовый – это фирменные цвета клуба, униформа которого отличается глянцевыми и матовыми вставками.

MC20 Fuoriserie Edition MC20 Fuoriserie Edition

Кузов автомобиля имеет глянцево-черное покрытие с контрастирующими трезубцами на решетке радиатора и задней стойке, выполненными в матово-черном. Название Maserati на задней части автомобиля – также в матовом исполнении, а логотип MC20 на двери и тормозные суппорта Brembo – в пастельном оттенке розового.

Черный интерьер отделан кожей и алькантарой, и имеет контрастную розовую прострочку. На спинках сидений выполнена лазерная гравировка, а на подголовниках нанесена трехмерная вышивка в пастельно-розовых тонах.

На центральном тоннеле между сиденьями размещена именная табличка с глянцево-матовым эффектом: наверху, рядом с трезубцем, надпись Maserati Fuoriserie выполнена в пастельно-розовом, а внизу слова «Для Дэвида» – в цвете необработанного алюминия.

Клаус Бюссе (Klaus Busse), глава дизайна Maserati, отметил: «Миссия автомобильных дизайнеров – создать целостное впечатление. Это определяет наши стилистические поиски и делает каждый Maserati неповторимым и узнаваемым. Наша программа индивидуализации отражает стремление бренда к обеспечению уникального опыта для клиентов. Maserati Fuoriserie является тем холстом, на котором клиенты Maserati могут писать свои истории, проявляя собственные таланты и реализуя мечты. Создание специальной версии MC20 совместно с Дэвидом – это своего рода дань уважения прошлому марки, когда все автомобили делались вручную под запросы клиентов и в единичном экземпляре».

MC20 Fuoriserie Edition MC20 Fuoriserie Edition

Дэвид Бекхэм прокомментировал: «Я всегда был любителем автомобилей, и для меня возможность принять участие в разработке дизайна личного MC20 в рамках программы Fuoriserie стала замечательным опытом. Автомобили всегда передают характер владельца, касается ли это выбора модели, цвета и элементов персонализации в салоне. Это было потрясающе – сотрудничать с командой дизайнеров Maserati, чтобы создать уникальный автомобиль, вдохновленный Майами, моим вторым домом, и здешним футбольным клубом. Я получаю удовольствие, находясь за рулем этого автомобиля».

Майами известен своими волшебными ночами и нежными закатами. MC20 Fuoriserie Edition для Дэвида Бекхэма создан пересекать границу дня и ночи, проскальзывая между нежно-розовыми лучами солнца и черным покрывалом сна, там, где пространство и время относительны и где можно выразить свою индивидуальность с помощью совершенно уникального автомобиля.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
MaseratiMC20 Fuoriserie EditionДэвид Бекхэм
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Завод Nissan в Санкт-Петербурге отмечает выпуск 450 000-го автомобиля

Завод Nissan в Санкт-Петербурге отмечает выпуск 450 000-го автомобиля 0

В Нижнем Новгороде открылась выставка современного искусства при поддержке Cadillac Россия

В Нижнем Новгороде открылась выставка современного искусства при поддержке Cadillac Россия

Volkswagen опубликовал первый тизер шестого поколения Transporter

Volkswagen опубликовал первый тизер шестого поколения Transporter 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.