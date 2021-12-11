Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow представляет коллекцию Cullinan «Black and Bright»

\u041e\u0433\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b \u0441\u0438\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u044f\u0440\u0447\u0435: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e Cullinan \u00abBlack and Bright\u00bb Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e Cullinan \u00abBlack & Bright\u00bb, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c Black Badge Cullinan \u0432 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0439. \u041a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 Wraith \u00abBlack & Bright\u00bb, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434. \u041b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0435 \u00ab\u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0438\u043d\u0430\u00bb, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445: \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0439 Turchese, \u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0436\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 Orange metallic, \u0444\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Twilight Purple, \u0436\u0451\u043b\u0442\u044b\u0439 Forge Yellow \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 Magma Red. \u00ab\u0423\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u00abBlack & Bright\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0445 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e SUV \u043e\u0442 Rolls-Royce. \u0412 \u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u044b \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0443\u0445 \u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0422\u0430\u0442\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0430 \u0424\u0438\u0442\u0446\u0436\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0434, \u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow. \u2013 \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e SUV \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u2013 Black Badge Cullinan \u2013 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0451\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0442. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0430\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 Black Badge, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c Rolls-Royce \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u00bb. Black Badge \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 Rolls-Royce, \u0442\u0451\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u044d\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438. Black Badge \u2013 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430: \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 Black Badge Cullinan \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Rolls-Royce. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Black Badge \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0445\u043e\u043b\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 Bespoke-\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043e\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0432\u0451\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0431\u0430. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0432\u0451\u0437\u0434\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0436\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c, \u0436\u0451\u043b\u0442\u044b\u043c, \u0444\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0431\u044b\u043c, \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0416\u0435\u043c\u0447\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043d \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Rolls-Royce Bespoke. \u0420\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435, \u0430 \u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0451\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 21 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 72 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u044b\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043e \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430. \u0414\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0435\u0451 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438: \u00abBlack and Bright. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow\u00bb. \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Rolls-Royce \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b Bespoke\u00bb, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0422\u0430\u0442\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0430 \u0424\u0438\u0442\u0446\u0436\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0434.