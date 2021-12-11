Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow представляет коллекцию Cullinan «Black and Bright»

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow представляет коллекцию Cullinan «Black and Bright»
11 декабря 21:11 2021
Огни ночной Москвы сияют еще ярче: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow представляет коллекцию Cullinan «Black and Bright»

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow представляет коллекцию Cullinan «Black & Bright», в которую вошли пять Black Badge Cullinan в уникальном дизайне, вдохновлённом атмосферой московских ночей. Коллекция создана эксклюзивно для российских клиентов и продолжит историю успеха коллекции Wraith «Black & Bright», которая дебютировала два года назад.

Лимитированная коллекция, доступная эксклюзивно в салоне Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow в гостинице «Украина», включает пять автомобилей в уникальных оттенках: это голубой Turchese, оранжевый Orange metallic, фиолетовый Twilight Purple, жёлтый Forge Yellow и красный Magma Red.

«Увидев первые автомобили «Black & Bright» на улицах Москвы, клиенты попросили нас создать новую коллекцию на базе роскошного SUV от Rolls-Royce. В ней мы воплотили тот же дерзкий дух и ещё более уверенный характер, – отмечает Татьяна Фитцжералд, Управляющий директор Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow. – Эта коллекция из пяти экземпляров самого роскошного SUV в мире – Black Badge Cullinan – идеально передаёт мощную энергетику города, который никогда не спит. Это яркая интерпретация таинственного духа Black Badge, которая выводит роскошь Rolls-Royce в новое измерение».

Black Badge – это беспрецедентная линейка Rolls-Royce, тёмное альтер эго бренда. Она создана для нового прогрессивного поколения клиентов, которые отвергают традиционные культурные коды роскоши. Black Badge – символ безграничного потенциала: эти модели отличает ещё больше мощности и крутящего момента. Инженерные характеристики Black Badge Cullinan были переработаны для более дерзкой динамики, при этом автомобиль сохранил легендарную плавность и качества хода, которыми славится марка Rolls-Royce. Автомобили линейки Black Badge стали идеальным холстом для создания этой неординарной Bespoke-коллекции автомобилей.

Салон озаряет яркая вариация знаменитого звёздного неба. В каждом автомобиле звёзды загораются разноцветными огнями – красным, оранжевым, жёлтым, фиолетовым и голубым, – перекликаясь с оттенком кузова и контрастными деталями в салоне.

Жемчужина коллекции – яркий дизайн передней панели из технического карбона с цветной отделкой в тон кузова – эталонный пример искусной ручной работы мастеров Rolls-Royce Bespoke. Рисунок вдохновлён современными трендами в архитектуре, а узор карбонового плетения из повторяющихся геометрических форм создаёт трёхмерный эффект.

На процесс изготовления этого элемента уходит 21 день. Каждый лист технического волокна покрывают шестью слоями лака, после чего оставляют на 72 часа для высыхания, а затем полируют вручную до зеркального блеска. Далее мастер вручную осматривает поверхность, чтобы убедиться в её идеальной однородности и сочетаемости всех элементов.

Пороги автомобиля украшают декоративные накладки с названием коллекции: «Black and Bright. Создано специально для Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow».

«Автомобиль Rolls-Royce – отражение вкуса и стиля его владельца, поэтому неудивительно, что большинство автомобилей изготавливаются на заказ. Эта коллекция демонстрирует безграничные возможности индивидуализации в рамках программы Bespoke», – отметила Татьяна Фитцжералд.

