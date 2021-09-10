Honda, KTM, Piaggio и Yamaha подписали соглашение о создании консорциума по сменным аккумуляторным батареям для электрических мотоциклов

10 сентября 14:11 2021
Ключом к развитию легкого транспорта является разработка и внедрение систем сменных аккумуляторов

Основная цель консорциума – найти решения проблем, которые могут возникнуть у клиентов

Поддерживая международную политику в области климата, члены-основатели консорциума нацелены содействовать массовому распространению легких электрических транспортных средств, таких как мопеды, скутеры, мотоциклы, трициклы и квадроциклы, а также способствовать более рациональному управлению жизненным циклом аккумуляторов. Вместе с тем, в члены консорциума считают, что ключом к развитию легкого транспорта, использующего низковольтные электроприводы, является разработка и внедрение предназначенных для широкого применения систем сменных аккумуляторов.

Основная цель консорциума – найти решения проблем, которые могут возникнуть у клиентов в ходе эксплуатации электрического транспорта, включая дальностью хода, время зарядки, доступность зарядной инфраструктуры и затраты на приобретение и обслуживание транспортного средства. Для достижения этой цели необходимо решить четыре основные задачи:

Разработать общие технические характеристики систем сменных аккумуляторов

Утвердить широкое использование систем сменных аккумуляторов

Способствовать принятию европейскими и международными органами по стандартизации общих разработанных консорциумом технических характеристик в качестве стандартных

Расширить применение общих разработанных консорциумом технических характеристик до глобального уровня

Члены-основатели консорциума будут работать в тесном сотрудничестве с заинтересованными сторонами, а также национальными, европейскими и международными органами по стандартизации над созданием международных технических стандартов. На данный момент в разных странах уровень развитости зарядной инфраструктуры отличается, а конечные потребители не достаточно информированы. В связи с этим, Honda, KTM, Piaggio и Yamaha намерены привлекать органы управления к созданию и развитию зарядной инфраструктуры, необходимой для развития рынка легких электрических транспортных средств.

Для того чтобы обеспечить широкое распространение стандартных сменных аккумуляторов в будущем, четыре члена-учредителя призывают все заинтересованные стороны присоединиться к сотрудничеству для обогащения экспертизы консорциума. Все желающие войти в состав SBMC, могут связаться с одним из учредителей для получения дополнительной информации.

Йошишиге Номура, генеральный директор мотоциклетного бизнеса Honda Motor Co., Ltd.: «В Honda считают, что широкое распространение электрических мотоциклов может сыграть важную роль в создании более устойчивого общества. Для этого необходимо решить ряд задач, включая сокращение времени зарядки, увеличение запаса хода и  снижение затрат на приобретение и обслуживание транспортного средства, чтобы повысить удобство эксплуатации транспортного средства. В рамках созданного нами консорциума его члены-основатели из мотоциклетной индустрии, а также другие заинтересованные стороны будут работать вместе над стандартизацией сменных аккумуляторов, их систем зарядки и инфраструктуры. Наша конечная цель – сделать так, чтобы в будущем мотоциклы по-прежнему оставались практичным широкодоступным средством передвижения».

Стефан Пирер, генеральный директор Pierer Mobility AG: «Подписание соглашения о создании консорциума является важнейшим шагом, обеспечивающим Pierer Mobility AG возможностью продолжать идти вперед, внедрять инновации и продвигать свое четкое стратегическое видение двухколесных транспортных средств с электрическим приводом. Вместе с нашими партнерами мы будем работать над внедрением системы сменных батарей для низковольтных транспортных средств (48 В) мощностью до 11 кВт, основанной на международных технических стандартах. Мы надеемся, что в будущем моторные двухколесные транспортные средства сыграют важную роль для городской мобильности».

Мишель Коланинно, руководитель отдела стратегии и продуктов Piaggio Group: «Городская мобильность переживает непростой период перехода к электрификации. Благодаря нашему консорциуму, состоящему из четырех основных мировых игроков, мотоциклы будут оставаться важнейшей составляющей городской жизни. Внедрение сменных батарей сделает зарядку быстрее и, как следствие, повысит удобство эксплуатации электрического транспортного средства. Городская мобильность является частью ДНК и истории Piaggio. Наша цель – привнести в консорциум все наши технологические ноу-хау и инновационный подход».

Такуя Киношита, старший исполнительный директор, генеральный директор подразделения наземного транспорта Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.: «SBMC в Европе, наконец, готов приступить к работе. Я надеюсь, что этот первый шаг привлечет внимание единомышленников к нашей миссии и приведет к реальным изменениям в будущем. Мы в Yamaha Motor уверены, что благодаря этой инициативе мы сможем помочь унифицировать различные технические характеристики и стандарты и поспособствовать тому, что клиенты всего мира будут использовать максимум преимуществ электрического транспорта».

