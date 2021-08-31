Новая эксклюзивная версия Jaguar XF R-Dynamic Black

Новая эксклюзивная версия Jaguar XF R-Dynamic Black
31 августа 13:11 2021
Просмотров: 9

Jaguar XF оснащен восьмиступенчатой автоматической коробкой передач и системой интеллектуального полного привода

Эксклюзивный и притягательный

Отмеченный многими наградами седан Jaguar XF становится еще более привлекательным благодаря новой версии R-Dynamic Black.

Новая эксклюзивная версия, разработанная на базе R-Dynamic S, обладает рядом особых элементов отделки, призванных подчеркнуть изысканный и целеустремленный дизайн модели, а также сочетает в себе выдающиеся ходовые характеристики, прекрасную управляемость и высочайший уровень комфорта.Эксклюзивная версия Jaguar XF R-Dynamic Black

Расширенный пакет Black Pack теперь предлагает отделку Gloss Black не только для решетки радиатора, боковых вентиляционных отверстий, окантовки окон и задних бейджей, но и для корпусов наружных боковых зеркал и порогов. На 19-дюймовые колесные диски Style 5106, также  в цвете Gloss Black, установлены красные тормозные суппорты.Jaguar XF

XF R-Dynamic Black доступен с полной цветовой палитрой лакокрасочного покрытия. Роскошный интерьер седана украшает искусно обработанный шпон Satin Charcoal Ash. Вместе с ним особые утонченные нотки в атмосферу салона вносят яркие металлические педали и усовершенствованная подсветка премиум-класса с тридцатью оттенками.

Интуитивно-понятная и быстродействующая информационно-развлекательная система Pivi Pro стала лучше, чем когда-либо прежде. Она включает ряд предустановленных приложений в стандартной комплектации, в том числе, Spotify, Apple CarPlay® и Android Auto™.Встроенная информационно-развлекательная система Pivi Pro

Уже в ближайшее время клиентам станут доступны приложения Apple CarPlay® и Android Auto™, позволяющие подключаться к мультимедийной системе беспроводным путем, что сделает соединение смартфона с автомобилем проще и удобнее. Приложения можно будет установить при помощи SOTA, благодаря которой обновление программного обеспечения осуществляется удаленно, без необходимости посещать дилерский центр. Pivi Pro также имеет встроенный модем с двумя SIM-картами, позволяющий слушать музыку, передаваемую через стриминговый интернет-сервис, одновременно с работой любых других функций мультимедийной системы.

Кроме того, Pivi Pro обеспечивает подключение двух телефонов одновременно через Bluetooth, а дополнительная зарядная панель для беспроводных устройств оборудована усилителем сигнала сотовой связи. Качество телефонных разговоров также повышается за счет использования внешней антенны автомобиля.Седан Jaguar XF

Обладая идеальным балансом маневренности, управляемости и дорожных характеристик, XF продолжает устанавливать стандарты качества в премиальном сегменте. Автомобиль предлагает захватывающий драйв в сочетании с высоким уровнем комфорта, обеспеченным, в том числе, низким уровнем шума. Тишину в салоне создает эффективная шумоизоляция и система подавления низкочастотных звуков, которая также снижает утомляемость водителя в длительных поездках. Комфорт и хорошее самочувствие пассажиров являются главными приоритетами при создании автомобилей Jaguar, поэтому XF, как и другие модели бренда, оснащается передовой системой ионизации и фильтрации салонного воздуха, улавливающей аллергены и сверхмелкие частицы PM2,5.

Новый Jaguar XF R-Dynamic Black оснащается двухлитровым четырехцилиндровым бензиновым двигателем Ingenium мощностью 249 л.с., работающим в паре с восьмиступенчатой автоматической коробкой с плавным переключением передач и системой полного привода Intelligent Driveline Dynamics.Новая эксклюзивная версия Jaguar XF R-Dynamic Black

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
JaguarXF
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

ГИБДД сможет запрашивать у Минздрава информацию о здоровье водителя

ГИБДД сможет запрашивать у Минздрава информацию о здоровье водителя 0

Карлос Гон объяснил, почему Renault-Nissan должен войти в тройку крупнейших мировых автокомпаний

Карлос Гон объяснил, почему Renault-Nissan должен войти в тройку крупнейших мировых автокомпаний 4

Итальянский коллекционер возродит спортивную Lancia

Итальянский коллекционер возродит спортивную Lancia 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.