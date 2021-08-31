Новая эксклюзивная версия Jaguar XF R-Dynamic Black

Jaguar XF \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u041e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Jaguar XF \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 R-Dynamic Black. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 R-Dynamic S, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 Black Pack \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 Gloss Black \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0439, \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u0439\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430 19-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 Style 5106, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435\u00a0 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Gloss Black, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u044b. XF R-Dynamic Black \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f. \u0420\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d Satin Charcoal Ash. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e-\u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Pivi Pro \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435, Spotify, Apple CarPlay\u00ae \u0438 Android Auto\u2122. \u0423\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Apple CarPlay\u00ae \u0438 Android Auto\u2122, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 SOTA, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440. Pivi Pro \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f SIM-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0443, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, Pivi Pro \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 Bluetooth, \u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438. \u041a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a, XF \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435, \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430. \u0422\u0438\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Jaguar, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 XF, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u0443\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u044b PM2,5. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Jaguar XF R-Dynamic Black \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c Ingenium \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 249 \u043b.\u0441., \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 Intelligent Driveline Dynamics.