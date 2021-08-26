Kia Carnival удостоен награды IIHS Top Safety Pick за безопасность

\u0412\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448-\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0445 Carnival \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u0425\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e\u00bb Carnival \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Kia, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432 IIHS Kia Carnival \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b Top Safety Pick \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u0421\u0428\u0410. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0432\u044d\u043d Carnival \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448-\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432: \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440, \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0432\u044d\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u00ab\u0425\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e\u00bb (Good) \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 Top Safety Pick \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. Kia \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u2013 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e FCA \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e FCA-JT (\u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0435). \u0412 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u00bb (Superior). \u0412 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0432 FCA\/FCA-JT \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044f\u0445 \u2013 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 Carnival. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0432\u044d\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u00bb. Kia Carnival \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0432 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 IIHS. \u041f\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e Kia \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0420\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b Top Safety Pick \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435\u043d\u044b Soul, Forte , Seltos, Stinger, Sportage, Sorento \u0438 Telluride. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433 Top Safety Pick+ \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Stinger \u0438 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0443 Kia K5. \u0427\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Kia Carnival \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430 Drive Wise Carnival \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 Carnival \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 Kia, \u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u2013 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435.