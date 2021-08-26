Kia Carnival удостоен награды IIHS Top Safety Pick за безопасность

Kia Carnival удостоен награды IIHS Top Safety Pick за безопасность
26 августа 16:11 2021
Во всех краш-тестах Carnival выполнил требования по защите водителя и пассажиров с высшей оценкой «Хорошо»

Carnival стал уже десятой моделью Kia, выполнившей требования высших рейтингов IIHS

Kia Carnival удостоен награды Top Safety Pick по итогам испытаний, проведенных Страховым институтом безопасности на дорогах США.

Кроссвэн Carnival успешно проявил себя во всех вариантах краш-тестов: удары с малой площадью перекрытия с водительской и пассажирской стороны, фронтальный удар со средней площадью перекрытия, боковой удар, опрокидывание, надежность и эффективность подголовников. Во всех этих испытаниях кроссвэн получил высшую оценку «Хорошо» (Good) за степень защиты водителя и пассажиров.

Также для выполнения требований рейтинга Top Safety Pick автомобиль должен быть оборудован системой предотвращения фронтальных столкновений. Испытания проводятся как в режиме распознавания автомобиля, так и в режиме распознавания пешеходов. Kia представила для оценки два варианта своей системы – базовую FCA и опциональную FCA-JT (с функцией распознавания встречного транспорта на пересекающейся траектории при левом повороте на перекрестке). В обоих случаях системы получили высшую предусмотренную в этих испытаниях оценку «Превосходно» (Superior). В подавляющем большинстве случаев FCA/FCA-JT позволили избежать столкновения с автомобилем или пешеходом, в отдельных случаях – снизили к моменту столкновения скорость движения до минимальной, своевременно включили оповещение водителя.

Также была проведена оценка простоты использования креплений детских кресел на всех предусмотренных для этого местах в салоне Carnival. Для всех оцениваемых вариантов установки детского кресла кроссвэн получил оценку «Приемлемо».

Kia Carnival стал уже десятой моделью бренда, в 2021 году подтвердившей или впервые выполнившей требования рейтингов безопасности IIHS. По этому показателю Kia делит вторую позицию среди всех мировых автопроизводителей. Ранее в текущем году награды Top Safety Pick были удостоены Soul, Forte , Seltos, Stinger, Sportage, Sorento и Telluride. Максимально возможный рейтинг Top Safety Pick+ был присвоен обновленной модели Stinger и бизнес-седану Kia K5.

Четвертое поколение Kia Carnival совмещает лучшие качества предыдущих поколений модели и наиболее современные дизайнерские, технические и компоновочные решения. Вместительный салон предусматривает беспрецедентные возможности трансформации. В плане оснащенности системами комплекса Drive Wise Carnival стал одним из самых передовых среди всех современных автомобилей. Некоторые решения, которые предлагает Carnival четвертого поколения, используются впервые на автомобилях Kia, а некоторые – впервые в мире.Kia Carnival

