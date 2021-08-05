Hilti повышает мобильность: 100 новых Volkswagen Transporter переоборудуют для демонстрации строительного инструмента

Hilti повышает мобильность: 100 новых Volkswagen Transporter переоборудуют для демонстрации строительного инструмента
05 августа 16:11 2021
Просмотров: 4

Фургоны Volkswagen Transporter будут переоборудованы под инновационный формат автомобилей

Глобальный тренд на мобильность

Марка Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили и глобальный производитель профессиональных решений и инструментов для строительной индустрии Hilti заключили соглашение на поставку 100 новых автомобилей Transporter 6.1, которые будут переоборудованы под мобильные демонстрационные офисы. Масштабное сотрудничество позволит сделать работу строительных компаний более эффективной и повысить продуктивность бизнеса.

Глобальный тренд на мобильность бизнеса затрагивает многие отрасли, и строительная индустрия — не исключение. В рамках партнерства двух лидеров рынка, фургоны Volkswagen Transporter будут переоборудованы под инновационный формат автомобилей для демонстрации строительных инструментов и других решений компании Hilti, которые удобно монтируются внутри салона с возможностью наглядно показать их эффективность.

Кузов переоборудованных Transporter при необходимости быстро превращается в мобильный и автономный демонстрационный офис Hilti. Эта инновация Hilti обеспечивает не только преимущества для бизнеса, но и удобство для клиентов. Благодаря новым автомобилям клиент сэкономит время на посещение представительства компании и сможет увидеть решение своих задач как непосредственно в непростых условиях строительной площадки, так и абсолютно в любой точке, куда может доехать автомобиль.

«Hilti — популярный бренд на рынке профессиональных решений и инструментов для строительства, и мы высоко ценим, что наш новый партнер выбрал именно Transporter для решения своих бизнес-задач. Удобство и комфорт водителя — факторы, повышающие эффективность работы сотрудников и бизнеса, а Transporter марки Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили отвечает всем современным требованиям. Мы уверены, что союз двух новаторских компаний задаст новую планку в сегменте мобильного бизнеса», — отмечает Михаил Семенихин, глава марки Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили в России.

«Мы постоянно внедряем инновации и улучшения для повышения эффективности и продуктивности работы наших клиентов. Новые специально оборудованные автомобили Volkswagen Trasnporter — удобный инструмент в руках опытного технического консультанта Hilti, помогающий провести качественную консультацию с демонстрацией работы там, где это нужно заказчику — даже на территории строительного объекта. Марка Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили — наш надежный партнер в реализации этой задачи благодаря комфортным, безопасным и надежным автомобилям, которые соответствуют нашим высоким требованиям», — прокомментировал вице- президент по маркетингу Hilti Россия Йиржи Йиндрак.

Volkswagen Transporter — универсальный, вместительный и маневренный фургон. Модель, история которой началась более 70 лет назад, заслуженно признана лидером в своем сегменте, а новое поколение Т6.1 стало еще более инновационным, чем когда-либо. Благодаря разнообразию вариантов исполнения — Kasten, Kombi, Pritsche и DoKa, — а также возможностям выбора длины колесной базы, высоты крыши, числа мест в кабине, привода и ограничений по массе автомобиль безупречно справляется с грузоперевозками любой сложности. А электронный усилитель руля, новые ассистенты водителя и переосмысленная кабина переносят процесс вождения на беспрецедентный уровень комфорта.Volkswagen CV x Hilti

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
TransporterVolkswagen
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Запуск обновленной программы Subaru Select

Запуск обновленной программы Subaru Select 0

Lamborghini Centenario Coupé в роли трансформера

Lamborghini Centenario Coupé в роли трансформера 0

Регламент легализации “измененных авто” будет!

Регламент легализации “измененных авто” будет! 3

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.