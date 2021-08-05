Hilti повышает мобильность: 100 новых Volkswagen Transporter переоборудуют для демонстрации строительного инструмента

\u0424\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044b Volkswagen Transporter \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0413\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Volkswagen \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 Hilti \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0443 100 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Transporter 6.1, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0441\u044b. \u041c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u0413\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438, \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u044f \u2014 \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044b Volkswagen Transporter \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Hilti, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0445 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 Transporter \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0441 Hilti. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f Hilti \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0435, \u043a\u0443\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u00abHilti \u2014 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e Transporter \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u0423\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u2014 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430, \u0430 Transporter \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c. \u041c\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430\u00bb, \u2014 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u0438\u0445\u0430\u0438\u043b \u0421\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0445\u0438\u043d, \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Volkswagen Trasnporter \u2014 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 Hilti, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043c, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u2014 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Volkswagen \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u2014 \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u00bb, \u2014 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435- \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443 Hilti \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0419\u0438\u0440\u0436\u0438 \u0419\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430\u043a. Volkswagen Transporter \u2014 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 70 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434, \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435, \u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u04226.1 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u044e \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2014 Kasten, Kombi, Pritsche \u0438 DoKa, \u2014 \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438, \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0410 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0441\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430.