Mulliner представляет 22-дюймовые карбоновые колесные диски для Bentayga

29 июля 13:11 2021
Диски доступны для заказа в ателье Mulliner уже в этом году

Bentley представляет результат разработок, ведущихся совместно с мировым производителем композитных материалов, – карбоновый 22-дюймовый колесный диск для модели Bentayga. Созданный в сотрудничестве со специалистами известной компании Bucci Composites, он стал самым большим карбоновым колесным диском, запущенным в серийное производство. Среди его преимуществ: снижение неподрессоренной массы автомобиля, так как карбоновый диск 6 кг легче аналога из алюминия.

Колесный диск прошел исключительно строгие тесты по методикам, разработанным TUV (Ассоциация технического надзора). В результате новинка стала первым карбоновым диском, успешно прошедшим все испытания, методики которых были разработаны специалистами организации для неметаллических колесных дисков. Речь идет о тестах на двухосное напряжение, на радиальные и поперечные ударные нагрузки (моделирование проезда выбоин и булыжников), на избыточное давление и на избыточный (сверх допустимого предела) крутящий момент.

Результаты одного из самых серьезных испытаний на ударную нагрузку показали, что карбоновый обод обладает высокими показателями безопасности, отлично дополняющими его эксплуатационные характеристики. После сильного ударного воздействия, при котором колесный диск из алюминия раскалывается или растрескивается, что ведет к резкому падению давления в шине, карбоновый диск слегка расслаивается, и через небольшие трещины воздух выходит постепенно. Благодаря этому автомобиль продолжает оставаться под контролем водителя, который может совершить безопасную остановку.

На финальном этапе разработки новый карбоновый диск проверили на одной из самых знаменитых гоночных трасс в мире – Северной петле Нюрбургринга.Карбоновый колесный диск для Bentayga

