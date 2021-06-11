Будущие выгоды десятилетнего сотрудничества GWM и CATL

Будущие выгоды десятилетнего сотрудничества GWM и CATL
11 июня 17:11 2021
Просмотров: 3

Электромобильность и интеллектуализация стали важнейшими тенденциями развития автомобильной промышленности

Компания Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWM) и Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.[1] (CATL) официально заключили долгосрочное 10-летнее соглашение о стратегическом сотрудничестве в Технологическом центре Haval в Баодине. На церемонии подписания присутствовали Джек Вэй (Jack Wei), председатель GWM, и Цзэн Юйцюнь (Zeng Yuqun), председатель CATL, Цуй Кай (Cui Kai), вице-президент GWM, и Чжу Вэй (Zhu Wei), исполнительный президент подразделения внутренних пассажирских перевозок CATL, подписали соглашение от имени обеих сторон.

GWM и CATL планируют использовать свои сильные стороны и углубленное сотрудничество для повышения соответствия спроса и предложения, создания эффективных конкурентных преимуществ, содействия научному и технологическому прогрессу в области разработки транспортных средств на альтернативных источниках энергии, а также для достижения углеродной нейтральности и снижения пикового выброса углекислого газа.

В 2016 году GWM и CATL начали совместную разработку моделей и реализацию технических исследований, сотрудничая в области поставок для различных брендов, таких как HAVAL, WEY и ORA. Это долгосрочное стратегическое партнерство углубляется и совершенствуется на основе многолетней совместной работы между компаниями.

Перспективное сотрудничество компаний GWM и CATL позволит достичь взаимной выгоды и высоких результатов, а также поспособствует качественному развитию индустрии транспортных средств на альтернативных источниках энергии.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
CATLGWM
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Hyundai представляет новый динамичный седан Elantra N Line

Hyundai представляет новый динамичный седан Elantra N Line 0

Chevrolet представляет первый в истории среднемоторный Сorvette

Chevrolet представляет первый в истории среднемоторный Сorvette

3 года за дрифт

3 года за дрифт 5

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.