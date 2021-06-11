Будущие выгоды десятилетнего сотрудничества GWM и CATL

\u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWM) \u0438 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 10-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0432 \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 Haval \u0432 \u0411\u0430\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435. \u041d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0414\u0436\u0435\u043a \u0412\u044d\u0439 (Jack Wei), \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c GWM, \u0438 \u0426\u0437\u044d\u043d \u042e\u0439\u0446\u044e\u043d\u044c (Zeng Yuqun), \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c CATL, \u0426\u0443\u0439 \u041a\u0430\u0439 (Cui Kai), \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 GWM, \u0438 \u0427\u0436\u0443 \u0412\u044d\u0439 (Zhu Wei), \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u043a CATL, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d. GWM \u0438 CATL \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0437\u0430. \u0412 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 GWM \u0438 CATL \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a HAVAL, WEY \u0438 ORA. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 GWM \u0438 CATL \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438.