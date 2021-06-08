«Соллерс Форд» повышает заработную плату на 25%

08 июня 12:11 2021
«Соллерс Форд» повысит заработную плату персоналу, занятому на производстве в Елабуге

  • В рамках программы по пересмотру размера компенсаций, заработные платы сотрудников «Соллерс Форд» вырастут на 10%;
  • Стартовое предложение по заработной плате для новых сотрудников увеличится до 25%

Повышение зарплаты ожидает сотрудников с 1 июля и составит 10% по году. Предложение по оплате труда при найме новых сотрудников увеличится до 25%. Компания ежегодно проводит пересмотр заработной платы с момента основания СП в 2011 Это помогает поддерживать конкурентоспособность компенсационных условий для сотрудников компании, сохранять и мотивировать работников. Значительное повышение заработной платы стало возможно благодаря стремительному росту продаж автомобилей линейки Ford Transit на протяжении последних месяцев. Так, продажи Ford Transit с начала 2021 года выросли на 95% по сравнению с аналогичным периодом прошлого года. Кроме того, компания рассчитывает на дальнейшее укрепление своих лидирующих позиций на российском рынке сегмента LCV.

«Я благодарю нашу сплоченную профессиональную команду за преданность компании, огромный вклад и готовность работать на достижение результатов! Одной из наших стратегических задач является развитие дружной команды специалистов, их обучение и предоставление возможности карьерного роста, – говорит Адиль Ширинов, Президент и СЕО «Соллерс Форд. – Наличие целостного коллектива позволяет нам предпринимать активные действия для увеличения продаж автомобилей Ford Transit, постоянно развивая технологии производства и уделяя максимальное внимание качеству продукции, при это сконцентрировавшись на получении прибыли и снижении расходов».

«Соллерс Форд» – один из самых привлекательных работодателей региона благодаря конкурентоспособной заработной плате, возможностям карьерного роста, предлагаемому социальному пакету, включая ДМС, собственным программам обучения и переподготовки сотрудников, в том числе не имеющих технического образования, а также предоставлению скидок при приобретении автомобилей производства группы компании СОЛЛЕРС. Производство Ford Transit налажено на заводе «Соллерс Форд» в Елабуге по технологии полного цикла, что позволяет предлагать российским покупателям современный продукт, полностью кастомизированный под заказчика и адаптированный к эксплуатации в российских условиях, по конкурентной цене. Линейка базовых версий включает цельнометаллический фургон, автобус и шасси, автомобили доступны к заказу с тремя вариантами длины базы, двумя вариантами высоты крыши и всеми типами привода, включая полный. На сегодняшний день полная гамма специальных версий автомобилей на базе Ford Transit насчитывает 145 различных модификаций специального и социального назначения и продолжает пополняться.

