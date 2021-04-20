В Техасе нашли двух погибших в сгоревшей Tesla

\u0412 \u0421\u0428\u0410 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Tesla \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0441\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u044c\u044e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b KPRC 2 \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u043b \u0432\u00a0\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c 17\u00a0\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0442\u00a0\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0421\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433, \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u0422\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0441. \u041f\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u00a0\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0438\u00a0\u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u0445. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u00ab\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u00a0\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0414\u043e\u00a0\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u044f\u0441\u043d\u043e, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u00a0\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u00a0\u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442. Two men dead after fiery crash in Tesla Model S. \u201c are 100-percent certain that no one was in the driver seat driving that vehicle at the time of impact,\u201d Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. \u201cThey are positive.\u201d #KHOU11 https:\/\/t.co\/q57qfIXT4f pic.twitter.com\/eQMwpSMLt2 \u2014 Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) April 18, 2021 \u0420\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u00a0\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a. \u0418\u043c\u00a0\u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e 59 \u0438\u00a069 \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u0417\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0443\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u00a0\u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c. \u041f\u043e\u0436\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0437\u0430\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0432\u00a0\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e Tesla, \u043d\u043e\u00a0\u043d\u0435\u044f\u0441\u043d\u043e, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u00a0\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u00a0\u043a\u0442\u043e-\u043d\u0438\u0431\u0443\u0434\u044c. \u0412\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0421\u0428\u0410, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u00a0\u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u00a0Associated Press, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u00a0\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c Tesla, \u0432\u00a0\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0430, \u0432\u00a0\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0440\u044b\u00a0\u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0435\u043f\u044b \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a: Meduza