В Техасе нашли двух погибших в сгоревшей Tesla
20 апреля 20:11 2021
В США двое мужчин погибли после того, как электромобиль Tesla врезался в дерево и загорелся, сообщает хьюстонский телеканал KPRC 2

Автомобиль попал в аварию вечером 17 апреля недалеко от города Спринг, штат Техас. Погибли люди, которые сидели на переднем и заднем пассажирских сиденьях. При этом, как заявили в полиции, перед аварией «никто не управлял» полностью электрическим автомобилем 2019 года. До конца неясно, использовали ли в электрокаре автопилот.

Родственник одного из погибших сообщил, что в автомобиле находились двое человек. Им было 59 и 69 лет.

Загоревшийся автомобиль тушили в течение четырех часов из-за того, что батареи автомобиля постоянно загорались. Пожарные обращались за помощью в компанию Tesla, но неясно, ответил ли им кто-нибудь.

Власти США, как отмечает Associated Press, расследуют несколько аварий с участием Tesla, в которых могли использовать функцию автопилота, в том числе происшествия, когда электрокары заезжалипод прицепы грузовиков.

