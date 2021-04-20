В Техасе нашли двух погибших в сгоревшей Tesla

Автомобиль попал в аварию вечером 17 апреля недалеко от города Спринг, штат Техас. Погибли люди, которые сидели на переднем и заднем пассажирских сиденьях. При этом, как заявили в полиции, перед аварией «никто не управлял» полностью электрическим автомобилем 2019 года. До конца неясно, использовали ли в электрокаре автопилот.

Two men dead after fiery crash in Tesla Model S.

“[Investigators] are 100-percent certain that no one was in the driver seat driving that vehicle at the time of impact,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. “They are positive.” #KHOU11 https://t.co/q57qfIXT4f pic.twitter.com/eQMwpSMLt2

