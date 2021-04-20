Расширенные условия программы государственной поддержки при покупке Lada

20 апреля 14:11 2021
В апреле возобновляется госпрограмма, позволяющая приобрести новый автомобиль LADA в кредит на льготных условиях – выгода 10% от стоимости автомобиля для всех граждан России

Новый автомобиль можно приобрести по доступной цене, суммируя выгоду по Госпрограмме на условиях льготного автокредитования и акции производителя, в том числе предложения LADA Finance и LADA Finance Максимум без ограничений по цене автомобиля и дополнительных требований к клиентам. До конца апреля дополнительный бонус – КАСКО в подарок.

Полная информация о льготных условиях приобретения LADA – у дилеров Марки и на странице официального сайта.

