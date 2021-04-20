Расширенные условия программы государственной поддержки при покупке Lada

\u0412 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c LADA \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044c\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u2013 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 10% \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435, \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u0413\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043b\u044c\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f LADA Finance \u0438 LADA Finance \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c. \u0414\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043d\u0443\u0441 - \u041a\u0410\u0421\u041a\u041e \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043b\u044c\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f LADA \u2013 \u0443 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0430.