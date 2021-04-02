Новый компактвэн Opel Combo Life для бизнеса и жизни

\u0412\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0432\u044d\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430 Opel Combo Life \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u00ab\u041f\u0421\u041c\u0410 \u0420\u0443\u0441\u00bb \u0432 \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Opel \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Opel.ru, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Opel \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Opel Combo Life \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0443, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0435 - \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 5 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0443. \u041d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 Android \u0441 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c 7\u201d \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 IntelliGrip \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044f \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u043b\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Opel \u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0411\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 675 \u043b., \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438 1350 \u043b., \u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0451\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043e 3000 \u043b. \u0421\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0438\u0448 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 154 \u043b. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Opel Combo Life \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439: \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438: 60 \u0410\/\u0447 (\u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439) \u0438 70 \u0410\/\u0447 (\u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0441 \u041c\u041a\u041f), \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0442 124\u0410 \u0434\u043e 188\u0410 (\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438), \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0430\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u043c\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f (5 \u043b.), \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0442\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0441 175 \u043c\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Opel Combo Life \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u041a\u041f\u041f: - \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c 1.6 (115\u043b.\u0441.), \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 150 \u041d*\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 4000 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d, \u0430 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 6,7 \u043b\/100\u043a\u043c. -\u00a0 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c 1.6 (90 \u043b.\u0441.) \u0441 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u041c\u041a\u041f. \u0417\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 - 5,0 \u043b\/100\u043a\u043c. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 230 \u041d*\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 1750 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Opel Combo Life \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438: \t\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \t\u041a\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0440 \t\u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430 \t\u0414\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0436\u0434\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \t\u0420\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435 \t\u041f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \t\u0421\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \t\u0424\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430 \t\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \t\u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 ESP \t\u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0439 EBD \t\u0414\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0438 LED \t\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 \t\u0422\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \t2 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043b ISOFIX \t\u0421\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430 \t\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \t\u0418\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \t\u0422\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 60 \u043b. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Opel Combo Life: 1.6 (115 \u043b.\u0441.) \u0411\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d, \u041c\u041a\u041f\u041f-5 1\u00a0334 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 1.6 (115 \u043b.\u0441.) \u0411\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d, \u0410\u041a\u041f\u041f-6 1\u00a0474 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 1.6 (90 \u043b.\u0441.) \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u041c\u041a\u041f\u041f-5 1\u00a0394 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Opel Combo Life \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 1 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0438\u043b\u0438 15\u00a0000 \u043a\u043c. \u041d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044f 3 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 100\u00a0000 \u043a\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0438 12 \u043b\u0435\u0442.