Новый компактвэн Opel Combo Life для бизнеса и жизни

Новый компактвэн Opel Combo Life для бизнеса и жизни
02 апреля 19:11 2021
Просмотров: 11

Весной 2021 года в продажу поступит новый компактвэн для бизнеса Opel Combo Life

Производство новой модели начнется на заводе «ПСМА Рус» в Калуге в ближайшее время. Сегодня компания Opel объявляет старт предзаказов на новый автомобиль на официальном сайте бренда Opel.ru, а также в салонах официальных дилеров Opel в России.

Новый Opel Combo Life создан для бизнеса и для жизни. Это универсальный автомобиль, на котором можно отправиться на деловую встречу, перевезти офисное оборудование, встретить партнеров в аэропорту или на вокзале – предприниматели и малые предприятия по достоинству оценят функционал новой модели при планировании своих поездок. Просторный и удобный салон позволяет разместить до 5 человек, включая водителя, а благодаря трем раздельным мультифункциональным задним сиденьям каждый пассажир сможет настроить комфортную для себя посадку. Наличие систем помощи при вождении, навигационной системы на базе Android с экраном 7” и технологии интеллектуального привода IntelliGrip повышает комфорт автомобиля, делая его идеальным для семейных вылазок в выходные или путешествий на дальние расстояния. Немецкие корни бренда Opel олицетворяют надежность в ежедневной эксплуатации, а пакет адаптации для России создаст дополнительный комфорт в поездках.

Базовый объем багажного отделения составляет 675 л., объем от пола до крыши 1350 л., а за счёт полностью съемных сидений второго ряда общий объем пространства может быть увеличен до 3000 л. Салон оборудован множеством ниш и полочек для хранения мелких вещей общий объем которых составляет 154 л. Благодаря своей вместительности автомобиль идеально подходит не только для жизни, но и для бизнеса.

Opel Combo Life

При разработке нового Opel Combo Life учитывались климатические и дорожные условия эксплуатации в России, благодаря чему автомобиль получил пакет адаптации с рядом полезных опций: обогрев всей поверхности лобового стекла, подогрев передних сидений, боковые зеркала с обогревом и функцией электроскладывания, увеличенная емкость аккумуляторной батареи: 60 А/ч (для бензиновой версии с механической трансмиссией) и 70 А/ч (для бензинового двигателя с автоматической коробкой передач и дизельного мотора с МКП), генератор с силой тока от 124А до 188А (в зависимости от комплектации), увеличенная емкость бачка омывателя (5 л.), противотуманные фары с функцией углового освещения, металлическая защита картера двигателя, клиренс 175 мм.

Opel Combo Life

Новый Opel Combo Life оснащается двумя типами двигателей и КПП:

– бензиновый двигатель 1.6 (115л.с.), работающий в паре с пятиступенчатой механической коробкой передач или шестиступенчатым автоматом. Максимальный крутящий момент двигателя составляет 150 Н*м при 4000 об/мин, а уровень расхода топлива 6,7 л/100км.

–  дизельный двигатель 1.6 (90 л.с.) с пятиступенчатой МКП. За годы эксплуатации этот двигатель доказал свою надежность и демонстрирует низкий уровень расхода топлива – 5,0 л/100км. Максимальный крутящий момент составляет 230 Н*м при 1750 об/мин.

Opel Combo Life

Новый Opel Combo Life оснащен множеством важных опций уже в базовой комплектации:

  • Передние электростеклоподъемники
  • Кондиционер
  • Электрообогрев всей поверхности лобового стекла
  • Датчики дождя и света
  • Рулевое колесо с регулировкой по вылету и высоте
  • Подогрев передних сидений
  • Сдвижные боковые двери
  • Фронтальные и боковые подушки безопасности для водителя и переднего пассажира
  • Система контроля давления в шинах
  • Электронная система динамической стабилизации ESP
  • Электронная система распределения тормозных усилий EBD
  • Дневные светодиодные ходовые огни LED
  • Передние и задние дисковые тормоза
  • Три раздельных мультифункциональных задних сиденья с регулировкой угла наклона спинки
  • 2 крепления для детских кресел ISOFIX
  • Складываемая спинка сиденья переднего пассажира
  • Автоматическая блокировка дверных замков при начале движения
  • Индикатор открытых дверей и двери багажного отделения
  • Топливный бак на 60 л.

Opel Combo Life

Версии и цены на новый Opel Combo Life:

1.6 (115 л.с.) Бензин, МКПП-5 1 334 000 рублей
1.6 (115 л.с.) Бензин, АКПП-6 1 474 000 рублей
1.6 (90 л.с.) Дизель, МКПП-5 1 394 000 рублей

Периодичность технического обслуживания нового Opel Combo Life составит 1 год или 15 000 км. На автомобили распространяется гарантия 3 года или 100 000 км пробега, а также гарантия от сквозной коррозии 12 лет.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Combo LifeOpel
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Объявлены составы экипажей на ралли «Дакар-2019»

Объявлены составы экипажей на ралли «Дакар-2019» 0

Официальные фото обновлённого Ford Ranger

Официальные фото обновлённого Ford Ranger 0

Кабриолет Skoda 860 1932 года выставлен в музее к 100-летнему юбилею образования Чехословакии

Кабриолет Skoda 860 1932 года выставлен в музее к 100-летнему юбилею образования Чехословакии 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.