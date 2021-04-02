Genesis представляет концепт-кар Genesis X

Genesis \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b Genesis X Concept \u2013 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 GT (Gran Turismo) \u0412\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0430, \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043d\u044f\u0442 26 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u041b\u043e\u0441-\u0410\u043d\u0434\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Genesis \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0443\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f, Genesis \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0439 \u0414\u0436\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0411\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0430 (Jason Bergh), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0441\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0443\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Genesis \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0443 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445. \u041e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 Genesis, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445. \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Genesis. \u0412\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0439\u0442\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Genesis \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u00bb, \u2013 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0414\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0427\u0430\u043d\u0433 (Jay Chang), \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Genesis. Genesis X Concept \u2013 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 New York, GV80, Essentia \u0438 Mint. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f. \u041a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 GT, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Genesis. \u0414\u0432\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u2013 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Genesis. \u041d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 Genesis X \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432 Genesis \u0438 \u043b\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u044b X, \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u00ab\u0442\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u00bb. \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440 Genesis X \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u00ab\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb - \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0442\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Genesis, \u2013 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u041b\u0438 \u0421\u0430\u043d\u0433 \u042e\u043f (SangYup Lee), \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 Genesis. \u2013 \u0414\u0432\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 Genesis \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445\u00bb. \u0417\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c Genesis X \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430, Crest Grille, \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u0432\u043e\u0437\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0440\u043a\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Genesis. \u0421\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044b. \u0424\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 Quad Lamps \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c Genesis. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043e\u043a G-Matrix, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Crest Grille. \u0412\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 Genesis X \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u044f, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443\u044e, \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u044f\u0447\u0435\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 GT, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0441. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u0440 \u043a \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u043c. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u044f. \u0421\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 Genesis. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u00ab\u0441\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438\u00bb \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u00ab\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u00bb \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 Genesis \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 X \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c, \u0430 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c Genesis X Concept, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0443, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437, \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438. \u0415\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u00a0\u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u042d\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c Len\u00e7\u00f3is Blue, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 Genesis X, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438, \u043a \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Genesis. \u041e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043a \u044d\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043b\u0430\u0433\u0443\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u041b\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0439\u0441-\u041c\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0441, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u0439. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0430 Genesis X \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0421\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430: \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u0451\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435, \u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u2013 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0430 Genesis X \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0442\u043e \u00ab\u043e\u0431\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u00bb \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0414\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u00ab\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0445\u00bb \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0445\u0430\u0439-\u0442\u0435\u043a \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c HVAC (\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430, \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f), \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0445\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0435 Genesis X \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f-\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0448\u0438 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u044b. \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 Genesis X Concept \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438, \u043a \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Genesis. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0443\u044e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 Genesis X. \u0412 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0430 Genesis X \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u043c\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438.