Genesis представляет концепт-кар Genesis X

02 апреля 18:11 2021
Просмотров: 7

Genesis официально представил Genesis X Concept – концептуальный электромобиль класса GT (Gran Turismo)

Видеоролик, в котором показана мировая видео-премьера концепта, был снят 26 марта на крыше частного здания в Лос-Анджелесе и демонстрирует новейшее воплощение философии дизайна Genesis на фоне изумительного вида на город.

Чтобы подчеркнуть важность такого события, Genesis заручился поддержкой режиссера, обладателя множественных премий Джейсона Берга (Jason Bergh), который помог снять фильм, подчеркивающий бурное развитие калифорнийской автокультуры, новаторский дух марки Genesis и перспективу устойчивого будущего для всех. Ознакомиться с фильмом можно на официальном глобальном сайте Genesis, а также в соцсетях.

«Автомобиль, представленный сегодня – это концепт, воплощающий ключевые элементы дизайна бренда Genesis. Воспользуйтесь возможностью заглянуть в будущее дизайна Genesis с помощью этого концептуального автомобиля, ставшего воплощением духа новаторства и смелости нашего бренда», – заявил Джей Чанг (Jay Chang), глобальный директор бренда Genesis.

Genesis X Concept – пятый концепт-кар в линейке бренда после моделей New York, GV80, Essentia и Mint. В прототипе воплощено новое видение дизайна роскошного автомобиля, созданного с учетом принципов устойчивого развития.

К примеру, новый концепт-кар представляет собой спортивный автомобиль класса GT, в котором максимально часто используются сдвоенные линии – фирменный дизайнерский элемент бренда Genesis.

Две линии – деталь, которую можно встретить как в интерьере, так и в экстерьере и зарядном устройстве электромобиля – воплощает собой дизайнерский стиль будущих электрических моделей Genesis.

Genesis X Concept

Название Genesis X образовано из сочетания слов Genesis и латинской буквы X, символизирующей «тайного героя».

«Концепт-кар Genesis X можно описать как самое совершенное видение «атлетичной элегантности» – неотъемлемого дизайнерского стиля марки Genesis, – заявил Ли Санг Юп (SangYup Lee), глава глобального дизайн-центра Genesis. – Две характерные линии и концепция устойчивой роскоши являются прообразом будущего дизайна и передовых технологий, которые Genesis планирует применять в своих будущих моделях».

Заниженная и широкая передняя часть Genesis X отличается сочетанием решетки радиатора, напоминающий форму щита, Crest Grille, и головной оптики, состоящей из двух линий, проходящих сквозь колесную арку, которые воплощают достоинство и гордость, заложенные в основы бренда Genesis. Сильное впечатление на зрителя производят и двухуровневые бамперы.

Фирменная оптика Quad Lamps в форме сдвоенных линий также символизирует передовые технологии и непревзойденный дизайнерский стиль Genesis.

Genesis X Concept

Помимо этого, трехмерный рисунок G-Matrix, подчеркивающий образ футуристичного электромобиля был встроен в сложный рисунок фирменной решетки радиатора Crest Grille. Внутренняя часть решетки радиатора окрашена в цвет кузова автомобиля для создания более завершенной картины.

Кроме того, простой и одновременно утонченный образ Genesis X подчеркивает крышка моторного отсека и крылья, объединенные в один нераздельный капот, расположившийся по всей ширине автомобиля и представляющий собой четкую, выразительную и непрерывную поверхность.

Передние нижние воздухозаборники с мелкоячеистой структурой производят не только сильное впечатление, но и охлаждают автомобиль, перенаправляя потоки воздуха, снижая аэродинамическое сопротивление и увеличивая запас хода.

Профиль автомобиля соответствует традиционному дизайну моделей класса GT, характерными чертами которого являются длинный капот и короткий задний свес. Также впечатляют и боковые повторители, выполненные в форме сдвоенных линий, которые тянутся от головных фар к задним фонарям. Дополнительно ощущение динамики и элегантности создают изогнутая параболическая линия профиля и сильно выступающие крылья.

Genesis X Concept

Сдвоенные линии в форме внешних цифровых зеркал заднего вида и полосок на боковых окнах еще больше подчеркивают утонченность дизайна Genesis.

Помимо этого, аккуратная сдвижная панель зарядного устройства отличается отсутствием линий разъема и довершает и без того облик высокотехнологичного и прогрессивного автомобиля. Дополнительный акцент на элементе «сдвоенные линии» сделан с помощью создания элементов подсветки аналогичной формы вокруг панели зарядного устройства.

Genesis X Concept

С помощью двухслойных пятиспицевых легкосплавных колесных дисков «турбинного» типа Genesis смог вывести и без того спортивный облик концепт-кара X на максимальный уровень, а желтые тормозные суппорты намекают на динамичный характер автомобиля.

Задняя часть Genesis X Concept, напоминающая по форме подкову, создает лаконичный и запоминающийся образ, в то время как массивные крылья производят эффект за счет одновременного сочетания утонченности и мощи.

Единство дизайна автомобиля с передней частью создают задние фонари, также  выполненные в форме сдвоенных линий, что и фары головного света. Вместе с диффузорами задняя оптика создает утонченный и выразительный образ, подчеркивающих эстетику данного элемента дизайн-философии бренда.

Эмаль Lençóis Blue, в которую окрашен кузов концепт-кара Genesis X, была создана для выражения высокого уровня устойчивой роскоши, к которому стремится бренд Genesis. Оттенок эмали вдохновлен лагунами бразильского национального парка Ленсойс-Мараньенсис, которые превращаются в озеро исключительно во время сезона дождей.

Интерьер концепта Genesis X вдохновлен красотой свободного пространства. Салон автомобиля отличается ориентированной на водителя приборной панелью, которая окружает человека за рулем органами управления и дисплеями.

Еще больше уникальность дизайна концепт-кара подчеркивает дифференциация пространства с помощью цвета: водительское кресло выполнено в тёмно-коричневом цвете, а пассажирские сиденья – в цвете морской волны.

Также важной чертой концепта Genesis X является приборная панель, которая будто «обволакивает» водителя, и переходит в обтекаемый центральный тоннель.

Помимо этого, концепцию Двух Линий в салоне автомобиля подчеркивает форма тонких «скрытых» воздуховодов, которые окружают пассажиров, а также боковая окантовка окон. Такие дизайнерские элементы также создают чувство единства интерьера и экстерьера.

Genesis X Concept

Дополнительно стилистику хай-тек в салоне создает дисплей, на экране которого по желанию владельца могут отображаться различные функции, такие как показания приборов, данные системы навигации, информация систем HVAC (системы подогрева, вентиляции и кондиционирования), и электронный селектор коробки передач, выполненный в виде хрустальной сферы, отвечающий также и за выбор режимов движения.

В концепте Genesis X установлены сиденья-ковши с металлической окантовкой, создающие спортивный образ, а также четырехточечные ремни безопасности с оптимальными настройками для комфортной езды.

Материалы отделки салона Genesis X Concept отражают принципы концепции устойчивой роскоши, к которым стремится бренд Genesis.

Использование переработанных материалов придает особую уникальность интерьеру Genesis X. В отделке ремней безопасности, элементов рулевого колеса и крышки подушки безопасности используется плетеный материал, полученный из обрезков кожи, оставшихся от предыдущих производственных процессов, что подчеркивает экологичность автомобиля.

Для премьеры концепта Genesis X бренд запустил глобальный сайт, на котором клиенты со всего мира смогут познакомиться с автомобилем, поучаствовать в различных интерактивных программах и получить панорамные снимки экстерьера и интерьера новинки.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Genesis
  Categories:
ВидеоНовости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Сборка новых версий Kia Seltos началась в Калининграде

Сборка новых версий Kia Seltos началась в Калининграде 0

McLaren планирует провести презентацию своей новой модели

McLaren планирует провести презентацию своей новой модели

Ликсутова проверят на офшоры

Ликсутова проверят на офшоры 7

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.