Volkswagen отмечает производство 400-тысячного автомобиля на заводе в Нижнем Новгороде

Volkswagen отмечает производство 400-тысячного автомобиля на заводе в Нижнем Новгороде
14 февраля 13:21 2021

Volkswagen произвела 400-тысячный автомобиль методом полного цикла на заводе «Группы ГАЗ» в Нижнем Новгороде

В церемонии по случаю достижения производственной вехи приняли участие генеральный директор Volkswagen Group Rus Штефан Меха и президент «Группы ГАЗ» Вадим Сорокин. Юбилейным автомобилем стал ŠKODA KODIAQ.

Сборка методом полного цикла на заводе в Нижнем Новгороде была запущена в декабре 2012 года, всего через год после подписания с «Группой ГАЗ» соглашения о контрактной сборке автомобилей. В настоящее время три модели марки ŠKODA производятся на заводе – ŠKODA KODIAQ, OCTAVIA и KAROQ.

Штефан Меха, генеральный директор Volkswagen Group Rus, отметил:

«Я очень горжусь продукцией, которая выходит с конвейера завода в Нижнем Новгороде – на протяжении восьми лет мы производим автомобили, которые не только пользуются огромной популярностью у российских потребителей, но и экспортируются в различные страны, в том числе и на европейские рынки, подтверждая соответствие высочайшим стандартам качества концерна Volkswagen. Глубокая локализация производства является одной из стратегических целей Volkswagen Group Rus на российском рынке, и мы последовательно реализуем ее на всех производственных площадках. Это помогает нам укрепить позиции на рынке, добиться производственной гибкости, а также внести свой вклад в развитие российской автомобильной промышленности».

Вадим Сорокин, президент «Группы ГАЗ», добавил:

«Мы высоко оцениваем результаты нашего сотрудничества с Volkswagen Group Rus. Производство легковых автомобилей ŠKODA на мощностях ГАЗа позволяет нам развивать бизнес и обеспечивать персонал рабочими местами. Мы также рады, что „Группа ГАЗ“ зарекомендовала себя как надежный партнер, который стабильно поставляет автомобили высокого европейского качества. Уверены, что в ближайшие годы нас ждет еще много производственных вех и ярких совместных проектов».

Семейный внедорожник ŠKODA KODIAQ является первым внедорожником чешской марки и одним из ее мировых бестселлеров. Он доступен в 5- и 7-местных версиях с передним и полным приводом. Модель сочетает в себе традиционные преимущества марки, такие как высокий уровень оснащения, просторный интерьер, вместительный багажник и решения Simply Clever, что делает ее очень удобной для современных семей. Для этой модели также доступна недавно представленная система Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC). Электронный ассистент оценивает различные условия вождения (торможение, ускорение, прохождение поворотов) и реагирует на них, корректируя характеристики демпфирования и управляемости. Используя интерфейс информационно-развлекательной системы, водитель может выбрать один из шести режимов: Normal (нормальный), Comfort (комфортный), Eco (экономичный), Sport (спортивный), Individual (индивидуальный) или Snow (снег; только для автомобилей с полным приводом).

Volkswagen

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
VolkswagenНижний Новгород
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

XC40?

XC40? 0

Сколько стоит Nissan Murano?

Сколько стоит Nissan Murano? 0

Jaguar I-PACE стал обладателем трех наград международной премии Engine + Powertrain of the Year Awards 2019

Jaguar I-PACE стал обладателем трех наград международной премии Engine + Powertrain of the Year Awards 2019

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.