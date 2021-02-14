Volkswagen отмечает производство 400-тысячного автомобиля на заводе в Нижнем Новгороде

Volkswagen \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0430 400-\u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u00ab\u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b \u0413\u0410\u0417\u00bb \u0432 \u041d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0445\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Volkswagen Group Rus \u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d \u041c\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u00ab\u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b \u0413\u0410\u0417\u00bb \u0412\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c \u0421\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043d. \u042e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0160KODA KODIAQ. \u0421\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u041d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0435 2012 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u00ab\u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0439 \u0413\u0410\u0417\u00bb \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0160KODA \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u2013 \u0160KODA KODIAQ, OCTAVIA \u0438 KAROQ. \u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d \u041c\u0435\u0445\u0430, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Volkswagen Group Rus, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u042f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0436\u0443\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u041d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u2013 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0443 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 Volkswagen. \u0413\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Volkswagen Group Rus \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u0438 \u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c \u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u0412\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c \u0421\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u00ab\u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b \u0413\u0410\u0417\u00bb, \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441 Volkswagen Group Rus. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0160KODA \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0413\u0410\u0417\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041c\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u201e\u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u0413\u0410\u0417\u201c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0423\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0436\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0445 \u0438 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u00bb. \u0421\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0160KODA KODIAQ \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0435\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u043d \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 5- \u0438 7-\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440, \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Simply Clever, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC). \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432) \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432: Normal (\u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439), Comfort (\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439), Eco (\u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439), Sport (\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439), Individual (\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439) \u0438\u043b\u0438 Snow (\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433; \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c).