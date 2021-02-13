Porsche представляет нового члена семейства 911 GT

\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c GT \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche 911 (992) \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u2013 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438. \u041c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u00a0\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f GT \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f\u00a016 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 15:00 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 Porsche NewsTV. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043a-\u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043d \u0412\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435\u0440, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 GT\u00bb \u0410\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0441 \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043d\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Porsche \u0412\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0420\u0451\u0440\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0419\u043e\u0440\u0433 \u0411\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043c\u0430\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440. \u041f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0430\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435.