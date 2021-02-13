Porsche представляет нового члена семейства 911 GT

Porsche представляет нового члена семейства 911 GT
13 февраля 11:11 2021

Первая модель GT на базе современного поколения Porsche 911 (992) уже стоит на старте

При разработке этого дорожного автомобиля особое внимание было уделено использованию гоночных технологий. Как результат – значительно более высокий уровень динамики как на кольцевой трассе, так и в повседневной жизни.

Мировая премьера нового спортивного автомобиля GT состоится 16 февраля 2021 года в 15:00 по центральноевропейскому времени в онлайн-формате Porsche NewsTV. В церемонии примут участие руководитель модельного ряда Франк-Штеффен Валлизер, руководитель направления «Автомобили GT» Андреас Пройнингер и амбассадоры бренда Porsche Вальтер Рёрль и Йорг Бергмайстер.

Porshe 911GT

Прямую трансляцию на немецком и английском языках можно посмотреть по ссылке.

