Новое моторное масло Лукойл получило одобрение Jaguar Land Rover

\u041b\u041b\u041a-\u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043b (100% \u0434\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u041f\u0410\u041e \u00ab\u041b\u0423\u041a\u041e\u0419\u041b\u00bb) \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f LUKOIL GENESIS SPECIAL C5 0W-20, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Jaguar Land Rover \u041f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043b \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 STJLR.03.5006. LUKOIL GENESIS SPECIAL C5 0W-20 \u2013 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0410\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u2013 ACEA \u04215 \u0438 \u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0444\u0442\u0438 \u2013 API SN Plus. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c, \u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e HTHS (\u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044f\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430), \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u0412\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0438 (LSPI) \u0432 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u041b\u0423\u041a\u041e\u0419\u041b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Jaguar Land Rover \u0432 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 5 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b, \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0411\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e LUKOIL GENESIS SPECIAL C5 0W-20, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Jaguar Land Rover \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 STJLR.03.5006, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0412 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Jaguar XE, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V8 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 5 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a Range Rover Sport c 6\u2011\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 3,0 \u043b.