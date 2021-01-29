Новое моторное масло Лукойл получило одобрение Jaguar Land Rover

29 января 12:41 2021

ЛЛК-Интернешнл (100% дочернее общество ПАО «ЛУКОЙЛ») приступило к производству моторного масла нового поколения LUKOIL GENESIS SPECIAL C5 0W-20, получившего одобрение компании Jaguar Land Rover

По итогам успешных испытаний масла, которые завершились в конце 2020 года, автопроизводитель подтвердил его полное соответствие спецификации STJLR.03.5006.

LUKOIL GENESIS SPECIAL C5 0W-20 – синтетическое моторное масло, разработанное в соответствии с требованиями Ассоциации европейских производителей автомобилей – ACEA С5 и Американского института нефти – API SN Plus. Благодаря своим высоким потребительским свойствам, а именно пониженному показателю HTHS (высокотемпературная вязкость при высокой скорости сдвига), новый продукт обладает повышенной топливной экономичностью. Входящие в состав масла современные присадки снижают риск преждевременного воспламенения топливовоздушной смеси (LSPI) в цилиндре бензиновых двигателей, оборудованных непосредственным впрыском. Помимо указанных преимуществ, масло относится к классу низкозольных, что позволяет его применять в дизельных двигателях, оборудованных сажевыми фильтрами.

Впервые масла ЛУКОЙЛ получили одобрение Jaguar Land Rover в 2016 году и на протяжении 5 лет ежегодно пополняют список моторных масел, одобренных Британским автомобильным брендом. Новое масло LUKOIL GENESIS SPECIAL C5 0W-20, получившее одобрение Jaguar Land Rover по спецификации STJLR.03.5006, применимо для нескольких моделей автомобилей этого производителя. В числе которых спортивный седан Jaguar XE, оснащенный двигателем V8 объемом 5 литров, и внедорожник Range Rover Sport c 6‑цилиндровым дизельным двигателем объемом 3,0 л.

