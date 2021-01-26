Клиенты Infiniti назвали новый купе-кроссовер QX55 самой ожидаемой новинкой года

\u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Infiniti QX55 \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435-\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Infiniti FX \u042f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439, \u043d\u043e\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 QX55 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 2020-\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043e\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u00bb \u0432 \u041b\u043e\u0441-\u0410\u043d\u0434\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0435. \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0439 INFINITI \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 QX55 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0443 \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 INFINITI \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0443?\u00bb, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 QX55 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043b \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 INFINITI QX50. \u041d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441 \u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u2013 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 INFINITI \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0436\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 QX55 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435\u00a0 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 Monaco \u2013\u00a0 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e-\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u044e\u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044f\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435-\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 Bose Performance Series \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 Advanced Staging Technology \u0438 Centerpoint 2. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, QX55 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 INFINITI \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0430 Apple CarPlay. \u0414\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 QX55 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u044f\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 VC-Turbo \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e INFINITI QX55 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e.