Клиенты Infiniti назвали новый купе-кроссовер QX55 самой ожидаемой новинкой года

Клиенты Infiniti назвали новый купе-кроссовер QX55 самой ожидаемой новинкой года
26 января 19:11 2021

Все меньше и меньше времени остается до рыночного дебюта нового Infiniti QX55 – премиального купе-кроссовера, который можно назвать идеологическим наследником легендарного Infiniti FX

Яркий, нонконформистский и роскошный QX55 был официально представлен в ноябре 2020-го во время масштабного шоу на сцене театра «Беласко» в Лос-Анджелесе. Российские клиенты и подписчики социальных сетей INFINITI уже сейчас называют QX55 самой ожидаемой новинкой года.

Согласно проведенному в соцсетях опросу «Какая из моделей INFINITI предпочтительней вашему характеру?», новый QX55 значительно опередил занявший второе место премиальный кроссовер INFINITI QX50. Неподдельный интерес к новинке – в первую очередь заслуга великолепного дизайна, искусно сочетающего стилистические элементы знаковых моделей INFINITI прошлых лет и современные дизайнерские тренды.

Столь же эффектно и гармонично новый QX55 выглядит изнутри. Особенно выделяется эксклюзивное  исполнение салона Monaco –  красно-черная цветовая гамма плюс натуральный деревянный шпон с открытыми порами в отделке. В оснащение купе-кроссовера помимо прочего входит двойное боковое остекление, система активного шумоподавления, премиальный аудиоцентр Bose Performance Series с технологиями Advanced Staging Technology и Centerpoint 2. Наконец, QX55 это еще и первый серийный INFINITI с беспроводной поддержкой интерфейса Apple CarPlay.

Дорожные повадки QX55 также никого не оставят равнодушными. Инновационный, мощный мотор VC-Turbo и система постоянного полного привода в стандартной комплектации обещают захватывающие впечатления буквально от каждой поездки.

INFINITI QX55

Информация о дате российской премьеры нового INFINITI QX55 будет объявлена дополнительно.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
InfinitiQX55
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Европейская премьера автомобилей AURUS SENAT Limousine L700 и AURUS SENAT S600

Европейская премьера автомобилей AURUS SENAT Limousine L700 и AURUS SENAT S600

«Пикапом года» четвертый год подряд назван Mitsubishi L200

«Пикапом года» четвертый год подряд назван Mitsubishi L200 0

Электрифицированный прототип спорткара RM20e Racing Midship – новое поколение Hyundai N Performance

Электрифицированный прототип спорткара RM20e Racing Midship – новое поколение Hyundai N Performance 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.