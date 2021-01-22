Двигатель Bentley Flying Spur V8 в цифрах и фактах

22 января 17:11 2021

Новый Flying Spur продолжает более чем 60-летнюю традицию Bentley по применению двигателей V8

Версия отличается характерным глубоким звучанием двигателя, увеличенным запасом хода и сниженным уровнем выбросов CO2 при сохранении потрясающих динамических характеристик. Достичь столь исключительного и впечатляющего сочетания удалось благодаря применению новейших инженерных решений и технологий.

В конструкцию 4,0-литрового двигателя Bentley V8 входят блок цилиндров, отлитый из высокопрочного алюминия, два турбонагнетателя и первичные каталитические нейтрализаторы в развале блока цилиндров. Топливные форсунки и свечи зажигания располагаются по центру камер сгорания. Это решение оптимизирует распыление топлива и процесс сгорания. Распределительные валы могут изменять фазы газораспределения в пределах 50° и отключать половину цилиндров при работе двигателя с частичной нагрузкой, что превращает его в идеально сбалансированную V-образную четверку.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Современный и высокоэффективный V8

Оптимальная конструктивная концепция позволяет двигателю V8 развивать высокие крутящий момент и мощность, а также демонстрировать снижение выбросов вредных веществ и максимальную эффективность.

Коленчатый вал с пятью подшипниками и облегченные поршни обеспечивают эффективную работу компактного V-образного двигателя. Для снижения потерь мощности на трение насос системы охлаждения и цепи ГРМ приводятся в движение непосредственно от коленчатого вала с помощью промежуточного вала. В этом двигателе ход поршня равен диаметру цилиндра (86 мм), что гарантирует идеальный баланс мощности и крутящего момента. Двуспиральные турбонагнетатели помогают двигателю развивать более 137 л. с. мощности на литр рабочего объема и разгонять Flying Spur V8 до 318 км/ч.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Преобразование выбросов в энергию

Максимальная мощность двигателя V8 составляет 550 л. с., при этом максимальный крутящий момент 770 Н·м достигается уже при 2000 об/мин и сохраняется до 4500 об/мин.

Отличительная черта турбонагнетателей twin-scroll – два отдельных параллельных канала в корпусе турбины, по которым отработавшие газы поступают к лопастям турбинного колеса. Подобное решение выступает гарантией развития высокого крутящего момента при низкой частоте вращения коленчатого вала.  Установка турбонагнетателей в развале блока цилиндров позволила сократить расстояние, которое отработавшим газам приходится преодолевать от двигателя к турбинам. Вал турбонагнетателей может вращаться с частотой 176 000 об/мин и выдавать давление до 1,6 бар. Внушительный крутящий момент достигается молниеносно и обеспечивает разгон до 100 км/ч за 4,1 с.

Помимо расположения турбонагнетателей в развале блока цилиндров, в числе особенностей 8-цилиндрового силового агрегата – близкое расположение к ним каталитических нейтрализаторов. Подобная компоновка позволяет системе контроля отработавших газов быстро достичь оптимальной рабочей температуры. Прогрев каталитических нейтрализаторов ускоряется открытием перепускных заслонок турбонагнетателей.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Идеальное сочетание

Два топливных насоса высокого давления приводятся непосредственно от распределительных валов. Они подают топливо под давлением до 250 бар к восьми форсункам, управляемым электромагнитными клапанами. Развиваемое насосами давление в 14 раз превосходит давление в паровом котле, необходимое для движения 60-тонного паровоза.

Форсунки установлены по центру камер сгорания рядом со свечами зажигания. Они распыляют топливо через семь отверстий, благодаря чему достигается оптимальная схема распыления и, как следствие, оптимальное формирование топливно-воздушной смеси. Особая форма впускных каналов способствует лучшему завихрению воздуха в цилиндрах. Такой турбулентный поток улучшает распределение топлива по цилиндру. Дополнительным преимуществом выступает более полное сгорание, после которого в атмосферу выбрасывается меньше вредных веществ.

Для повышения стойкости к значительным нагрузкам и износу цилиндры покрыты железным сплавом при помощи процесса атмосферного плазменного напыления. В результате покрытие получается прочным, но при этом очень тонким – всего лишь 150 мкм, то есть как лист бумаги.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Быстрая адаптация к изменяющимся условиям

Для повышения топливной экономичности при малой нагрузке на двигатель, когда крутящий момент не превышает 250 Н·м, а частота вращения коленчатого вала – 3500 об/мин, предусмотрена возможность отключения четырех цилиндров из восьми. При этом переход к работе на четырех цилиндрах осуществляется незаметно для водителя и пассажиров и занимает всего примерно 20 миллисекунд, что в десять раз быстрее моргания.

В двигателе применена система с двухпозиционными кулачками распределительных валов впускных и выпускных клапанов, благодаря которым производится отключение второго, третьего, пятого и восьмого цилиндров. Отключение четырех цилиндров позволяет практически на 30% сократить расход топлива (в зависимости от нагрузки и частоты вращения) и тем самым увеличить запас хода и снизить вредное воздействие на окружающую среду.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Впечатляющая мощность

Новый Flying Spur V8 ориентирован в первую очередь на водителя, предлагая невероятную изысканность, комфорт и технологичность, ожидаемые от большого роскошного Gran Turismo.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Модели линейки Flying Spur получили стремительный и одновременно с этим элегантный облик, сформированный классическими дизайнерскими решениями Bentley, а также лучшее в классе качество изготовления и оригинальные материалы. Новая версия Flying Spur V8 оснащается не только современным двигателем, но и новейшими системами помощи водителю и информационно-развлекательными системами, повышающими уровень безопасности, защищенности и комфорта в каждой поездке.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

