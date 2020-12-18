Старт испытаний опытной версии Bacalar Car Zero

Bentley Bacalar \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043e Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b \u043a \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0417\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a 12 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Mulliner Bacalar, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 \u041e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0446 Bacalar Car Zero, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Bentley \u0441 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0430, \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u044b. \u041e\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 20 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u0435, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0417\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044e \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440 \u0434\u043e 80 \u00b0C, \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Bacalar, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 750 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Bentley. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 40 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Bacalar \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430, 100 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c 3D-\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0438. \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f Blower Car Zero, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435, \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0446 Bacalar Car Zero \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0445\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f Bentley Mulliner, \u2013 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041f\u043e\u043b \u0423\u0438\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0441 (Paul Williams), \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner. \u2013 Bacalar \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 Bentley, \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u041c\u044b \u0441 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e Bacalar \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0434\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u00bb. Bentley Mulliner Bacalar \u0412\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e 12 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bacalar, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. Bacalar \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Bentley \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e. \u0417\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0411\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0440 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u042e\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043d (Yucatan) \u0432 \u041c\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043a\u0435, \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0443\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439. Bentley \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432 2015 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Bentayga. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Bacalar \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Bacalar. \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 Bentley Mulliner \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0411\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Mulliner \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 1500-\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0442. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Bacalar \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c 500 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u0423\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Bacalar \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 EXP 100 GT, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u00ab\u0421\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0444\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 GQ. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Bacalar \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u043b\u0443\u0445\u0438, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0430 5000 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0443\u0431\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0412\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0410\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Bacalar \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 6 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Bentley W12 TSI. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 12 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 659 \u043b. \u0441. \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 900 \u041d\u00b7\u043c. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043e\u0441\u044c, \u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0446\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Bacalar, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 Gran Turismo. Bentley Mulliner \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f Bacalar, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. Bacalar \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043e Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Classic, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e Blower Continuation, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Collections, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430 Continental GT Mulliner. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Bentley Mulliner Bacalar \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0430, \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e. \u041e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u043c Gran Turismo \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u0423 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Bacalar \u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 Bentley. \u0415\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 EXP 100 GT, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0422\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Continental GT \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0430, \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c Bacalar \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u2013 \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 3D \u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Bacalar \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Bacalar \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0447\u0442\u044b. \u041b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Mulliner \u041b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Mulliner \u0436\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 Bentley. \u0422\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 1500 \u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f Mulliner. \u0412 1760-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0442. \u041f\u043e\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 Mulliner \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044b \u041a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Mulliner \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u041d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Mulliner \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Bentley \u0441 3 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 Olympia 1923 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u041b\u043e\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0422\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0434\u043b\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u043e\u043a \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u0422\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 1920 \u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 Mulliner \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 240 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 Bentley, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442 Mulliner \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c R-Type Continental 1952 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d. \u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 R-Type, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a Bentley Continental GT. \u0421\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Mulliner \u0438 Bentley \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432 1959 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Bentley. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0432 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Mulliner \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 40 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u044b\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430.