Старт испытаний опытной версии Bacalar Car Zero

Старт испытаний опытной версии Bacalar Car Zero
18 декабря 19:11 2020

Bentley Bacalar – первый автомобиль из портфолио Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt – приступил к завершающему этапу испытаний. Запланирован выпуск 12 автомобилей Mulliner Bacalar, каждый из которых уже нашел своего владельца

Опытный образец Bacalar Car Zero, первый за долгое время автомобиль Bentley с кузовом баркетта, сейчас проходит испытания в разных частях Европы.

Обширную и напряженную программу испытаний опытного образца решили выполнить за 20 недель. Сейчас уже завершены испытания в аэродинамической трубе, испытания на курсовую устойчивость при движении с высокой скоростью, испытания на максимальную скорость и управляемость, испытания для оценки динамических качеств, уровня шума и вибрации, проведены тепловые измерения. Теперь начинается этап ресурсных испытаний, методика которых составлена с учетом предполагаемых условий реальной эксплуатации модели. Затем последуют климатические испытания, в рамках которых автомобиль будет подвергнут воздействию температур до 80 °C, и интенсивные испытания электрооборудования новой модели.

Bentley Bacalar

Все эти многочисленные испытания призваны подтвердить техническое совершенство модели Bacalar, для производства которой было разработано более 750 новых деталей. Все они соответствуют строгим требованиям стандартов качества, функциональности и надежности Bentley. Более 40 деталей нового Bacalar изготовлены из углепластика, 100 деталей произведены методом 3D-печати.

«Как и версия Blower Car Zero, представленная на прошлой неделе, опытный образец Bacalar Car Zero представляет собой важную веху на пути дизайнерского, конструкторского и производственного развития Bentley Mulliner, – рассказывает Пол Уильямс (Paul Williams), директор ателье Bentley Mulliner. – Bacalar стал современным воплощением многолетних традиций Bentley, в основе которых лежит идея создания уникального, изготовленного вручную продукта для каждого клиента. Мы с удовольствием наблюдаем за тем, как уверенно Bacalar проходит все испытания, и уже с нетерпением ждем момента, когда сможем приступить к сборке первых автомобилей для наших клиентов».

Bentley Bacalar

Bentley Mulliner Bacalar

Всего будет создано 12 автомобилей Bacalar, что гарантирует их исключительную редкость и эксклюзивность. Bacalar – это взгляд марки Bentley в будущее. Каждый автомобиль будет вручную собран в мастерской ателье Bentley Mulliner в Крю. Заказчики смогут персонализировать автомобиль в соответствии со своими предпочтениями.

Эксклюзивная модель получила свое название в честь озера Бакалар на полуострове Юкатан (Yucatan) в Мексике, известного своей захватывающей дух красотой. Bentley продолжает реализацию стратегии, согласно которой автомобили марки называются в честь природных достопримечательностей. Начало этой традиции было положено в 2015 году с появлением модели Bentayga.

Модель Bacalar разработана в ателье Bentley Mulliner, специализирующемся на создании эксклюзивных автомобилей для самых искушенных водителей. Открытый кузов типа баркетта, отличающийся выразительным дизайном и широчайшим выбором цветов и материалов, гарантирует исключительную неповторимость Bacalar. Облик каждого автомобиля формируется в тесном сотрудничестве специалистов Bentley Mulliner и покупателя.

Bentley Bacalar

Богатая история ателье Mulliner уходит корнями в 1500-е годы, когда компания славилась изготовлением роскошных конных карет. Модель Bacalar стала воплощением 500 летнего опыта и традиций искусства создания роскошных транспортных средств.

Уникальность Bacalar заключается в неповторимом сочетании высококачественных материалов с новейшими инженерными и техническими достижениями. Отдельные дизайнерские решения эксклюзивной модели перекликаются с обликом модели EXP 100 GT, которая признана «Самым красивым концептуальным автомобилем года» на Международном автомобильном фестивале во Франции и «Концептуальным автомобилем года» по версии журнала GQ. При создании Bacalar применяются экологичные материалы, в числе которых зола рисовой шелухи, используемая для нанесения металлизированного покрытия, натуральная британская шерсть и древесина 5000 летнего дуба из болотистой местности Восточной Англии.

Модель Bacalar оснащена усовершенствованной версией 6 литрового двигателя Bentley W12 TSI. Это самый совершенный в мире 12 цилиндровый силовой агрегат, развивающий мощность 659 л. с. и крутящий момент 900 Н·м. Передовая система активного полного привода распределяет крутящий момент между передними и задними колесами. Благодаря этому при обычных условиях вождения крутящий момент передается на заднюю ось, а передняя подключается по мере необходимости, что способствует экономичности и улучшает динамические показатели автомобиля. Двигатель – это сердце модели Bacalar, которое делает ее самым совершенным в мире открытым двухместным автомобилем класса Gran Turismo.

Bentley Bacalar

Bentley Mulliner возвращается к истокам марки

Клиенты, выбравшие для себя Bacalar, получили редкую возможность лично взаимодействовать с дизайнерами марки, чтобы создать действительно неповторимый автомобиль благодаря практически безграничному выбору материалов и оборудования. Bacalar – это первая оригинальная модель из портфолио Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt, одного из трех направлений работы ателье Bentley Mulliner. В состав ателье также входят подразделение Classic, разрабатывающее серию Blower Continuation, и подразделение Collections, работающее над выпуском купе и кабриолета Continental GT Mulliner.

Новый Bentley Mulliner Bacalar – это оригинальный автомобиль с открытым кузовом типа баркетта, роскошный двухместный спортивный автомобиль, равных которому еще не было. Он собирается вручную в соответствии с запросами конкретного клиента. В новом роскошном Gran Turismo гармонично объединены традиционные методики ручной сборки и новейшие технологии.

У модели Bacalar нет ни одной общей кузовной детали с другими автомобилями Bentley. Ее создатели черпали вдохновение в концептуальном автомобиле EXP 100 GT, разработанном в 2019 году в честь столетнего юбилея британской марки. Только у модели Continental GT была позаимствована одна кузовная деталь – дверная ручка с системой дистанционного управления замками.

Задняя крышка, крылья и верхняя панель Bacalar изготовлены из углепластика, а двери – из легкого алюминия. Выбранные материалы в сочетании с 3D печатью помогли дизайнерам создать невероятно динамичный и выразительный автомобиль.

Внешний облик каждого автомобиля создается при непосредственном участии заказчика. Все автомобили Bacalar будут неповторимыми за счет широчайшего выбора эксклюзивных вариантов лакокрасочного покрытия, декоративных элементов и дизайнерских решений. Модель Bacalar позволяет вернуться к истокам марки, когда будущие владельцы помогали воплощать в реальность свои мечты.

Bentley Bacalar

Легенда Mulliner

Легенда Mulliner живет в каждом автомобиле Bentley. Традиции качества передаются из поколения в поколение с 1500 х годов, когда была основана седельная мастерская Mulliner.

В 1760-х годах семейное предприятие переориентировалось на строительство карет. Позднее Mulliner стала компанией, поставляющей и обслуживающей кареты Королевской почтовой службы. С появлением автомобилей Mulliner переключилась с производства экипажей на строительство кузовов для механических транспортных средств.

Независимая на тот момент компания Mulliner создала оригинальный двухместный автомобиль Bentley с 3 литровым двигателем для выставки Olympia 1923 года в Лондоне. Так началось сотрудничество двух компаний, длящееся уже не один десяток лет. Только в 1920 х годах Mulliner разработала более 240 моделей кузовов для шасси Bentley, став лидером в этой области.

Одной из самых известных дизайнерских работ Mulliner стала модель R-Type Continental 1952 года, которая до сих пор входит в число лучших автомобилей всех времен. Красота R-Type, самого быстрого четырехместного спорткара своего времени, продолжает оказывать влияние и на дизайн современных автомобилей, таких как Bentley Continental GT.

Сотрудничество Mulliner и Bentley еще больше укрепилось в 1959 году, когда ателье вошло в состав компании Bentley. Сейчас в ателье Mulliner трудятся около 40 человек – от экспертов с многолетним стажем работы до молодых специалистов, перенимающих навыки и традиции производства.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
BacalarBentleyMulliner
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

В Грузии полностью запретили движение автомобилей

В Грузии полностью запретили движение автомобилей 3

Выпущена спецверсия пикапа Toyota Hilux для ралли

Выпущена спецверсия пикапа Toyota Hilux для ралли 0

Компания Volvo планирует сократить выбросы углерода на 40%

Компания Volvo планирует сократить выбросы углерода на 40% 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.