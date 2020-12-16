Стрелявший из окна люксового авто в центре Москвы россиянин объяснился

Кадр: пресс-служба ГУ МВД России по г. Москве

Стрелявший из окна люксового авто в центре Москвы россиянин объяснился
Мужчина, который устроил стрельбу из люксового автомобиля Maybach в центре Москвы, объяснил свой поступок. Об этом сообщается на сайте столичного управления МВД

Россиянин заявил, что хотел проверить, пригоден ли для стрельбы его охолощенный пистолет, которым он не пользовался три года. По его словам, для этого он сделал три выстрела в воздух, находясь на заднем сиденье автомобиля.

«Почему меня задержали и все это происходит, мне непонятно. Потому что это частная собственность. (…) Находясь у себя в машине произвел выстрелы в окно. Я же не делал это в общественном месте», — заявил мужчина.

Он добавил, что у него есть водитель, поэтому он всегда ездит сзади.

Информации о пострадавших и погибших нет. В отношении стрелявшего завели уголовное дело по статье 213 УК («Хулиганство»).

Стрельба произошла на Тверской улице в центре Москвы 13 декабря. Сообщалось, что пассажиры автомобиля сделали несколько выстрелов из окна, после чего скрылись. Как установили в полиции, автомобиль принадлежит одному из столичных бизнесменов.

