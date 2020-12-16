Стрелявший из окна люксового авто в центре Москвы россиянин объяснился

\u041c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0431\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u044e\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Maybach \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0441\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043e\u043a. \u041e\u0431 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u00a0\u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041c\u0412\u0414 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u043d \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043d \u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0431\u044b \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043e\u043d \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u043e \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442, \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e. \u041f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. (...) \u041d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u043b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044b \u0432 \u043e\u043a\u043d\u043e. \u042f \u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u00bb, \u2014 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043c\u0443\u0436\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430. \u041e\u043d \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u0442. \u0412 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0435 213 \u0423\u041a (\u00ab\u0425\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u00bb). \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0431\u0430\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430\u00a0\u043d\u0430 \u0422\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b 13 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u044f. \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a: Lenta.RU