Новый Renault Duster: легендарный внедорожник в современном исполнении
16 декабря 17:11 2020

Новый Renault Duster, сохранив свою легендарную геометрическую проходимость, получил новый современный дизайн, множество вариантов оформления кузова и новый цвет металлик – оранжевый Atacama, которые передают внедорожный характер автомобиля, его надежность и готовность к самым серьезным испытаниям

Передняя часть внедорожника отличается четкими линиями и рельефными поверхностями, новой решеткой радиатора и фарами с новыми светодиодными дневными ходовыми огнями. Высокая поясная линия создает атлетичные пропорции, усиливая впечатление прочности и надежности при взгляде сбоку. Ветровое стекло стало более пологим – это позволило улучшить обзорность и вместе с тем усилить ощущение визуальной динамики. Новые передние и задние бамперы сохранили узнаваемую форму серебристых пластиковых накладок, уже доказавших свою практичность. Они подобраны в тон боковым зеркалам и новым рейлингам с надписью Duster, которые элегантно продолжают силуэт автомобиля. Наконец, фамильная черта Renault Duster – мощные рельефные колесные арки – в новом поколении стали еще массивнее, а дополнительные расширители и боковые молдинги с надписью Duster еще сильнее подчеркивают характер внедорожника с присущей ему жаждой приключений. Завершают харизматичный образ автомобиля светодиодные габаритные огни запоминающегося дизайна, которые призваны стать визитной карточкой новой модели.

Новый Renault Duster стал крупнее: его длина составляет 4341 мм (на 26 мм больше автомобиля предыдущего поколения), ширина – 1804 мм, высота – 1682 мм (с рейлингами). При этом колесная база была увеличена до 2676 мм, а по геометрической проходимости новый Renault Duster остается лидером в классе. Дорожный просвет автомобиля составляет 210 мм, а углы въезда и съезда – 31 и 33 градуса соответственно.

Renault Duster первого поколения за 8 лет продаж на российском рынке нашел более 440 тысяч поклонников и стал настоящей легендой в классе компактных внедорожников, в том числе благодаря полной адаптации к российским климатическим и дорожным условиям эксплуатации. Сохранив лучшие качества своего предшественника, новый Renault Duster призван продолжить историю успеха и завоевать новых клиентов.

