Соллерс Форд запускает онлайн-витрину Ford Transit

04 декабря 17:11 2020

Соллерс Форд запускает онлайн-витрину

Теперь подобрать и забронировать необходимый Ford Transit можно всего за несколько минут на сайте, что значительно сэкономит время на покупку автомобиля.

Онлайн-витрина – незаменимый инструмент продаж и помощник в выборе автомобиля в наше время стремительно развивающихся интернет-технологий. Витрина Ford представляет собой сервис по онлайн-бронированию автомобилей Ford Transit, где отображена актуальная информация по их наличию и стоимости в официальных дилерских центрах на территории России.

Забронировать онлайн можно любой автомобиль, который есть не только в наличии в дилерских центрах в настоящий момент, но и автомобиль, находящийся в пути к месту продажи.

Онлайн-витрина состоит из 4-х разделов, по количеству представленных в коммерческой линейке Ford Transit типов: цельнометаллический фургон, пассажирские перевозки, автомобили на базе шасси и автомобили специального назначения.

В каждом из разделов удобный фильтр позволяет выбрать город, в котором планируется покупка, модификацию автомобиля, его комплектацию, типы двигателя и привода, дополнительные опции, а также желаемый цвет. Также, есть возможность отсортировать подходящие по выбранным критериям автомобили по стоимости. Программа также покажет стоимость автомобиля с учетом выгоды от действующих специальных предложений.

Производство Ford Transit налажено на заводе «Соллерс Форд» в Елабуге по технологии полного цикла, что позволяет предлагать российским покупателям современный продукт, полностью кастомизированный под покупателя и адаптированный к эксплуатации в российских условиях, по конкурентной цене. Линейка базовых версий включает цельнометаллический фургон, автобус и шасси, автомобили доступны к заказу с тремя вариантами длины базы, двумя вариантами высоты крыши и всеми типами привода, включая полный. На сегодняшний день полная гамма специальных версий автомобилей на базе Ford Transit насчитывает 141 различную модификацию специального и социального назначения и продолжает пополняться.

