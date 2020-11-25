Lamborghini и Master & Dynamic представили новую коллекцию наушников

25 ноября 20:11 2020

Lamborghini и Master & Dynamic, компания по производству наушников и аудио аксессуаров премиум-класса из Нью-Йорка, объявили о коллаборации и совместном выпуске линейки наушников

В новую коллекцию входят беспроводные наушники с активным шумоподавлением MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones и беспроводные наушники-вкладыши MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones. Дизайн отдельных элементов вдохновлен культовыми итальянскими суперспорткарами.

Характерный запоминающийся дизайн, неповторимый звук атмосферных двигателей и прогрессивный подход как к эстетическим качествам, так и техническим аспектам суперкаров Lamborghini близки философии Master & Dynamic.

«Звук очень важен для Lamborghini: несравненное звучание атмосферных двигателей суперкаров — словно музыка, приятная слуху и вызывающая удивительные эмоции, — подчеркивает Катя Басси, директор по маркетингу и коммуникациям Automobili Lamborghini. — Lamborghini и Master & Dynamic объединяет уникальная способность сочетать утонченный дизайн и технологии передачи чистейшего звука».

Джонатан Левайн, основатель и исполнительный директор компании Master & Dynamic, отмечает:

«В детстве я обожал автомобили. Помню, когда я впервые увидел Miura, суперкар меня просто заворожил. Даже сейчас, глядя на суперкары Lamborghini, я испытываю те же эмоции. Мне всегда хотелось создать в Master & Dynamic то, что будет вызывать такой же сильный отклик».

Первая коллекция доступна в трех эффектных цветовых сочетаниях: серебристые металлические элементы, светло-серый и желтый оттенки материала Alcantara®; черные металлические элементы, черный и желтый оттенки материала Alcantara®; черные металлические элементы, черный и серый оттенки материала Alcantara®. Премиальный итальянский материал Alcantara® часто применяется в оформлении интерьера суперкаров Lamborghini. Наушники MW07 PLUS с корпусом из ацетата перекликаются с яркими элементами отделки суперкаров, а кейсы для беспроводной зарядки отсылают к фирменному матовому покрытию Lamborghini. Наушники-вкладыши выполнены в трех расцветках: глянцевые белые с серебристым матовым кейсом; глянцевые черные с черным матовым кейсом; черные матовые с черным матовым кейсом. Дизайн аксессуаров продуман до мелочей и дополнен элегантными фирменными элементами Lamborghini Y-образной формы.

При разработке новой коллекции использованы два самых технически сложных звуковых инструмента Master & Dynamic. У беспроводных накладных наушников MW65 два режима активного шумоподавления, что дает пользователям возможность самостоятельно регулировать звукопередачу в зависимости от внешнего шумового фона. Наушники могут работать без подзарядки до 24 часов, а функция Bluetooth 5.0 позволяет осуществлять
передачу данных на расстоянии 30 м. MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphone оснащены 10-миллиметровыми бериллиевыми драйверами, обеспечивающими превосходное звучание, и получили зарядный кейс из нержавеющей стали, благодаря которому наушниками можно пользоваться в автономном режиме до 40 часов.

Новая коллекция, ставшая результатом коллаборации Automobili Lamborghini и Master & Dynamic, доступна для покупки на сайтах: lamborghinistore.com, MasterDynamic.com, MasterDynamic.co.uk и MasterDynamic.eu.

