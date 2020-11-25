Lamborghini и Master & Dynamic представили новую коллекцию наушников

Lamborghini \u0438 Master & Dynamic, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u041d\u044c\u044e-\u0419\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438-\u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0448\u0438 MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0425\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043a \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 Lamborghini \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438 Master & Dynamic. \u00ab\u0417\u0432\u0443\u043a \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f Lamborghini: \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u2014 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0445\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u2014 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041a\u0430\u0442\u044f \u0411\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438, \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c Automobili Lamborghini. \u2014 Lamborghini \u0438 Master & Dynamic \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0430\u00bb. \u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043d \u041b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Master & Dynamic, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442: \u00ab\u0412 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u044f \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043b Miura, \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b. \u0414\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441, \u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u044b Lamborghini, \u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e \u0442\u0435 \u0436\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 Master & Dynamic \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u00bb. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445: \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043b\u043e-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 Alcantara\u00ae; \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 Alcantara\u00ae; \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 Alcantara\u00ae. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b Alcantara\u00ae \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 Lamborghini. \u041d\u0430\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 MW07 PLUS \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u0446\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u043a\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u044b\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044e Lamborghini. \u041d\u0430\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438-\u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0448\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0445: \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c; \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c; \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Lamborghini Y-\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 Master & Dynamic. \u0423 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 MW65 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041d\u0430\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e 24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f Bluetooth 5.0 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438 30 \u043c. MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphone \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b 10-\u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0435\u0439\u0441 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0432\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0434\u043e 40 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Automobili Lamborghini \u0438 Master & Dynamic, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0430\u0445: lamborghinistore.com, MasterDynamic.com, MasterDynamic.co.uk \u0438 MasterDynamic.eu.