Hankook представляет футуристическое видение шин и мобильности в своем проекте «Design Innovation 2020»

\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0448\u0438\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 Hankook \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e-\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u00abDesign Innovation 2020\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 YouTube \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 Design Innovation, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 2012 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e-\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Hankook Tire, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u00ab\u0418\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0423\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0426\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0421\u0428\u0410 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0442\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a. \u041c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e. \u0421\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0439, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0436\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442. \u0417\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Hankook \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Platform System (HPS)-Cell \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Hankook Tire. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 HPS-Cell \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Hankook Tire (Hankook Electric Mobility Technology). \u041c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d, \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a \u043d\u0435\u0439. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0442 \u0435\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 HPS-Cell \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 HPS-Cell \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0430, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 HPS-Cell \u043d\u0430\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439. \u041c\u0438\u043d\u0438-\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043c \u0438\u043b\u043b\u044e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 2040 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443. \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0444\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439. \u0421\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b HPS-Cell \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u00ab\u0443\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445\u00bb \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u0412\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e, \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Hankook Tire \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c. \u0414\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043c\u0438 \u041a\u0432\u043e\u043d, \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434-\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Hankook Tire, \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b: \u00abHankook Tire \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443, \u043f\u043e \u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e Hankook, \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u043a \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 Hankook \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c\u00bb. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, Hankook Tire \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0438\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Hankook Tire \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 Hankook Technodome, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043b\u0430. Hankook Tire \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f "\u041b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e" ("The Next Driving Lab"), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f.