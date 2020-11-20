Hankook представляет футуристическое видение шин и мобильности в своем проекте «Design Innovation 2020»

20 ноября 16:11 2020

Производитель шин премиум-класса Hankook представил научно-исследовательский проект «Design Innovation 2020» на своем официальном канале YouTube

В рамках проекта о будущем инноваций в сфере транспорта и мобильности была создана концепция футуристической транспортной платформы для шин. Программа Design Innovation, запущенная в 2012 году, представляет собой научно-исследовательский проект компании Hankook Tire, который проводится раз в два в сотрудничестве с со всемирно известными университетами дизайна, чтобы представить видение индустрии мобильности в будущем и обеспечить решения с точки зрения производства шин.

В рамках темы «Изменение городской среды» профессора и студенты факультета промышленного дизайна Университета Цинциннати в США сосредоточили внимание на преобразовании городской среды и реконфигурации мобильности, которая является неотъемлемой частью таких разработок. Мобильность в данной случае не является отдельно стоящей целью. Студенты разработали сценарий, где визуализировали мобильность как часть жилого пространства. При этом они расширили автоматизацию инфраструктуры и внедрили такие передовые решения, как экологически чистые технологии, беспилотный транспорт и искусственный интеллект. Затем дизайнеры и инженеры Hankook доработали концепции с учетом стратегически важных аспектов.

В основе концепт-шины будущего представлено двухколесное модульное мобильное устройство Platform System (HPS)-Cell от компании Hankook Tire. Автономная двухколесная платформа HPS-Cell представляет из себя электронное транспортное средство, в котором используется технология электрической мобильности от компании Hankook Tire (Hankook Electric Mobility Technology). Мобильная платформа может использоваться для разных целей в зависимости от видов пассажирских или грузовых кабин, называемых модулями и прикрепленных к ней. Отделяя мобильную платформу от ее функции посредством съемных модулей, футуристическая платформа HPS-Cell демонстрирует, что именно шина является центром мобильности.

Hankook

Автономная двухколесная платформа HPS-Cell работает на безвоздушной шине и использует сенсорную технологию, которая определяет состояние протектора шин и дорожные условия в режиме реального времени. Также технология реагирует на риски износа и меняет рисунок протектора в зависимости от состояния дорожного полотна, используя съемные колеса и оптимизированную инфраструктуру.

Концептуальные шины и платформа HPS-Cell нашли свое воплощение в концепт-видео с прототипами этих технологий. Мини-фильм иллюстрирует, как городское население в 2040 году сможет использовать такую мобильную платформу. Во время демонстрации видео платформы комбинируются с модулями разных форм для решения конкретных задач, например, для одинокой поездки за город, для фермерства в городских условиях или семейных путешествий. Сменные модули на базе единой мобильной платформы HPS-Cell максимизируют масштабируемость и эффективность передвижения в «умных» городах будущего. Видео, демонстрирующее глобальные возможности компании Hankook Tire в области дизайнерских инноваций, будет распространяться по различным международным каналам.

Джимми Квон, вице-президент бренд-лаборатории Hankook Tire, заявил:

«Hankook Tire объединяет новые идеи и наши передовые технологии для изучения концепций дизайна следующего поколения, поскольку, по мнению Hankook, творчество — это первый шаг к воплощению в реальность плодов нашего воображения. Мы счастливы представить работы этого года, поскольку они отражают суть мобильности, как ее представляет Hankook в будущем».

Как передовая глобальная компания, Hankook Tire продолжает активно реагировать на быстро меняющийся мир мобильности и укреплять свою ведущую роль в достижении технического прогресса. Компания Hankook Tire всегда заботится о защите оригинальных технологий. Для этого в ее распоряжении находится глобальная сеть исследований и разработок и высокотехнологичный исследовательский центр Hankook Technodome, который выполняет ключевую роль центрального узла. Hankook Tire также реализует ориентированные на будущее проекты, такие как кампания “Лаборатория вождения будущего” (“The Next Driving Lab”), которая предлагает совершенно уникальный благодаря футуристическим шинам опыт инновационного вождения.

