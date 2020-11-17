Lexus расширяет сервис обновления мультимедийных систем для автомобилей с навигацией

17 ноября 14:11 2020

Для владельцев моделей Lexus ES, NX и UX текущих поколений доступна последняя версия мультимедиа, которая теперь устанавливается и на автомобили со встроенной навигацией

С 16 ноября 2020 года вы можете обновить программное обеспечение вашего Lexus во всех официальных дилерских центрах Lexus на территории РФ. Для владельцев автомобилей Lexus, комплектации которых не предусматривают наличие штатной системы навигации, обновление уже доступно c января 2020 года.

Владельцы Lexus получают доступ к самой современной версии мультимедиа-системы с удобным интерфейсом и расширенным функционалом, который позволяет использовать в автомобиле возможности смартфона за счет поддержки платформ Apple CarPlay и Android Auto. Крупные значки, упрощенный интерфейс, голосовые команды позволяют водителю меньше отвлекаться от дороги и сконцентрироваться на управлении автомобилем.

Установив обновление, владельцы Lexus смогут пользоваться привычными мобильными приложениями в автомобиле, в том числе прокладывать маршруты в Google Maps™ и 2ГИС. Для экономии времени и удобства можно воспользоваться голосовыми командами, отправлять аудиосообщения и вызывать виртуального ассистента: Google Assistant или Siri®. Время, проведенное за рулем, можно потратить с пользой — узнать что-либо новое или просто наслаждаться в дороге подкастами и музыкой стримингового сервиса Spotify. И это только начало: список доступных приложений постоянно пополняется, как и возможности клиентов Lexus, установивших последнее обновление мультимедиа системы.

Обновление мультимедиа доступно для следующих моделей со встроенной навигацией:

  • Lexus ES (произведенные с июля 2018 года по сентябрь 2019 года включительно);
  • Lexus NX (произведенные с сентября 2017 года по сентябрь 2019 года включительно);
  • Lexus UX (произведенные с октября 2018 года по сентябрь 2019 включительно).

На автомобилях указанных моделей, произведенных с октября 2019 года, уже установлена последняя версия ММ19. Если Lexus произведен раньше октября 2019 года, владельцам необходимо уточнить возможность обновления и узнать все подробности в специальном разделе официального сайта.

Проявляя заботу и гостеприимство, дилерские центры приглашают владельцев автомобилей пройти процедуру обновления мультимедийной системы. Обновление займет всего 2,5 часа (для машины без встроенной навигации — 30 минут) без учета этапов приема и выдачи автомобиля1, но при этом позволит сделать поездки комфортнее для водителя и пассажиров. Ранее бренд уже представлял обновление для мультимедиа-систем без встроенной навигации. Владельцы Lexus могут уточнить стоимость и заказать этот сервис в любом удобном им дилерском центре.

Lexus

Специалисты Lexus предупреждают: обновление мультимедийной системы неавторизованными специалистами или самостоятельно строго запрещено. Это может привести к полному выходу из строя головного устройства мультимедийной системы автомобиля с необходимостью дальнейшей замены. Ответственность за подобные действия полностью лежит на владельце. Такие поломки не подпадают под определение гарантийного случая, даже если срок заводской гарантии еще не истек.

