Lexus расширяет сервис обновления мультимедийных систем для автомобилей с навигацией

\u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Lexus ES, NX \u0438 UX \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0421 16 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e Lexus \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 Lexus \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u0424. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Lexus, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e c \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b Lexus \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430-\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c Apple CarPlay \u0438 Android Auto. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u043a\u0438, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441, \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0423\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b Lexus \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044b \u0432 Google Maps\u2122 \u0438 2\u0413\u0418\u0421. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430: Google Assistant \u0438\u043b\u0438 Siri\u00ae. \u0412\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0439 \u2014 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0442\u043e-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 Spotify. \u0418 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e: \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 Lexus, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439: \tLexus ES (\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044c 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e); \tLexus NX (\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044c 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e); \tLexus UX (\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044c 2019 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e). \u041d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u041c\u041c19. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 Lexus \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0438\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 2,5 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 (\u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u2014 30 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442) \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f1, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0420\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430-\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b Lexus \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b Lexus \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442: \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0435\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b. \u041e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043c\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044f, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a.