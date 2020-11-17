Jaguar Land Rover создает умную городскую систему для тестирования автономных транспортных средств

Jaguar Land Rover \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI) \u2013 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u0422\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f FMCI \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0418\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 12 \u043a\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Jaguar I-PACE. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 Jaguar Land Rover \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u00a0\u042d\u0442\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430 FMCI \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0443\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u044f\u0437\u043a\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c FMCI \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u043d\u0430 \u0441 450-\u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435, \u0438\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0428\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043d \u0432\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043f\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 Jaguar Land Rover \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c Future Mobility Campus Ireland, \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f Cisco, Seagate, Renovo, Red Hat, Mergon. FMCI \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b Jaguar Land Rover \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u0428\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d \u041a\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d (John Cormican), \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Shannon Ireland Jaguar Land Rover: \u00ab\u041f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 FMCI \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438\u00a0 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c. \u0421\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b\u00bb. \u0420\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b \u0412\u0438\u043a\u0435\u0440\u0441 (Russell Vickers), \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 FMCI: \u00ab\u0423\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b. \u0422\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c\u00bb.