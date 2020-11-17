Jaguar Land Rover создает умную городскую систему для тестирования автономных транспортных средств

Jaguar Land Rover в партнерстве с международными компаниями, занимающимися разработкой программного обеспечения и предоставлением транспортных и телекоммуникационных услуг, создает умную городскую среду

Она позволит в реальных условиях тестировать технологии удаленного беспроводного подключения к сети, благодаря которым беспилотные транспортные средства смогут безопасно взаимодействовать с автомобилями, пешеходами и велосипедистами.

Проект будет реализовываться в специальной испытательной зоне, предоставленной Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI) – компанией, создающей площадки для тестирования автономных и подключенных к беспроводной сети транспортных средств. Территория FMCI расположена в Ирландии и включает 12 км дорог общего пользования, оснащенных современными датчиками и телекоммуникационными системами, что позволяет моделировать различные дорожные ситуации и испытывать новые технологии. В исследованиях будет задействован электрический кроссовер Jaguar I-PACE.

Данный проект поможет Jaguar Land Rover развиваться в сфере автономных, удаленно подключаемых, полностью электрических и совместно используемых транспортных средств.  Это является важной частью стратегии компании, направленной на то, чтобы сделать общество более здоровым и безопасным за счет внедрения передовых технологий.

Площадка FMCI оснащена датчиками, системами высокоточного определения местоположения, имеет центр управления и обработки данных и прототипы беспилотных автомобилей. На ее территории также расположены умные развязки, дороги, соединенные с системами обмена данными, парковка для автономных транспортных средств и зарядная станция. Дорожная сеть FMCI связна с 450-километровым участком скоростного шоссе, идущим от аэропорта Шеннон вдоль устья реки с одноименным названием, и контролируется беспилотными летательными аппаратами.

В рамках этого проекта Jaguar Land Rover является ведущим партнером Future Mobility Campus Ireland, кроме того, будет также сотрудничать со многими другими глобальными технологическими компаниями, включая Cisco, Seagate, Renovo, Red Hat, Mergon. FMCI обеспечил Jaguar Land Rover тестовым полигоном, который находится рядом с центром разработки программного обеспечения автопроизводителя, расположенным в Шенноне.

Джон Кормикан (John Cormican), генеральный директор Shannon Ireland Jaguar Land Rover: «Партнерство с FMCI предоставляет нам возможность в реальных условиях испытать наши технологии  в сфере автономных, удаленно подключаемых, полностью электрических и совместно используемых транспортных средств, которые мы развиваем. Сотрудничество с ведущими компаниями, специализирующимися на программном обеспечении, позволяют еще эффективнее разрабатывать наши будущие системы».

Рассел Викерс (Russell Vickers), генеральный директор FMCI:

«Умный городской кластер обеспечивает глобальные компании первоклассной испытательной площадкой, на которой они могут совместно развивать передовые технологии – от автономных транспортных средств до подключенной к интернету инфраструктуры. Территория дает возможность проводить тесты в реальном мире и помогает ответить на многие вопросы, связанные с совместным и эффективным использованием транспорта в будущем».

