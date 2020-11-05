Hyundai CRADLE провела виртуальный Форум мобильных инноваций 2020

Hyundai \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043b \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u0443\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 MIF 2020 \u0432 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 MIF \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439. \u0424\u043e\u0440\u0443\u043c MIF 2020, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0434\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u041e\u0442 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438 \u043a \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0447\u044c\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Sidewalk Lab \u0414\u044d\u043d \u0414\u043e\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0444 (Dan Doctoroff). \u0412 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043a\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e-\u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Ola \u0411\u0445\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0448 \u0410\u0433\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0432\u0430\u043b (Bhavish Aggarwal) \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Arrival Ltd. \u0414\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0441 \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0432 (Denis Sverdlov). \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447 \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Motional \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b \u042f\u0433\u043d\u0435\u043c\u043c\u0430 (Karl Iagnemma), \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Nuro \u0426\u0437\u044f\u0446\u0437\u044e\u043d\u044c \u0416\u0443 (Jiajun Zhu), \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0412\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u041c\u0438\u0448\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0410\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438 (Michelle Avary), \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0432\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u044d\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u041e\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 (\u041a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u044f) \u0423\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043d \u041b\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043d (Warren Logan), \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 Ellis & Associates \u0421\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435\u043d \u0426\u0451\u043f\u0444 (Stephen Zoepf), \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430 \u0421\u0430\u043d-\u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e \u0422\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0427\u0430\u043d\u0433 (Tilly Chang) \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435. \u00ab\u0418\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447: \u0432\u0437\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043e\u0449\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e,\u00a0\u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Sidewalk Lab \u0414\u044d\u043d \u0414\u043e\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0444.\u00a0\u2013 \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0442\u043e \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u00bb. \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0411\u0445\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0448 \u0410\u0433\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0432\u0430\u043b, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b Ola \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u041e\u043d \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0435\u0439 COVID-19, \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0438\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0433\u0438\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u00ab\u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u2013 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Ola \u0411\u0445\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0448 \u0410\u0433\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0432\u0430\u043b.\u00a0\u2013 \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 COVID-19. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0443\u0442 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0442\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0430, \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 MIF 2020 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b: \t\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b \u042f\u0433\u043d\u0435\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u0426\u0437\u044f\u0446\u0437\u044e\u043d\u044c \u0416\u0443, \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438 COVID-19 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u043a. \t\u041c\u0438\u0448\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0410\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u0438 \u0423\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043d \u041b\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u041c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0446\u00bb \u0432 \u041e\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0435 (\u041a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u044f) \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432. \t\u0421\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435\u043d \u0426\u0451\u043f\u0444 \u0438 \u0422\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0427\u0430\u043d\u0433 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0421\u0430\u043d-\u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0414-\u0440 \u0428\u0438\u043d \u0427\u0436\u044d\u0432\u043e\u043d (Jaiwon Shin), \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 Hyundai Motor Group, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u043e \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u0421 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 MIF 2020 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c Hyundai Motor Group \u0427\u0445\u0438 \u042f\u043d\u0433 \u0427\u0445\u043e (Youngcho Chi). \u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u0443\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 (MIF) \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0430 Hyundai Motor Group \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0443\u044e \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044e MIF Ignite, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430.