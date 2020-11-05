Hyundai CRADLE провела виртуальный Форум мобильных инноваций 2020

Hyundai CRADLE провела виртуальный Форум мобильных инноваций 2020
05 ноября 12:11 2020

Hyundai провел пятый Форум мобильных инноваций MIF 2020 в онлайн-формате

Для тех, кто не смог посмотреть трансляцию в прямом эфире, на сайте MIF доступны записи всех сессий.

Форум MIF 2020, прошедший под девизом «От идеи к реальности», стал площадкой для масштабной дискуссии между признанными экспертами в сфере мобильности и лидерами мнений со всего мира на тему реализации концепции антропоцентричной мобильности.

Hyundai CRADLE

На открытии форума со вступительной речью выступил председатель и генеральный директор Sidewalk Lab Дэн Докторофф (Dan Doctoroff). В число других ключевых спикеров вошли со-основатель и генеральный директор Ola Бхавиш Аггарвал (Bhavish Aggarwal) и генеральный директор Arrival Ltd. Денис Свердлов (Denis Sverdlov). В рамках форума также прошло несколько плодотворных неформальных встреч и панельных дискуссий, на которых выступили генеральный директор Motional Карл Ягнемма (Karl Iagnemma), генеральный директор Nuro Цзяцзюнь Жу (Jiajun Zhu), глава Всемирного экономического форума Мишель Авари (Michelle Avary), директор по политике в сфере мобильности и межведомственных отношений мэрии Окленда (Калифорния) Уоррен Логан (Warren Logan), глава подразделения по разработке политики Ellis & Associates Стивен Цёпф (Stephen Zoepf), исполнительный директор транспортного управления округа Сан-Франциско Тилли Чанг (Tilly Chang) и другие.

«Инфраструктура следующего поколения должна стать основой для развития городской мобильности за счет решения трех важнейших задач: взимания платы за использование уличного пространства, более эффективного использования улиц и поощрения инноваций в сфере общественного транспорта. Это обеспечит доход от общественного транспорта, ускорит передвижение людей и позволит в полной мере освоить уличное пространство, – отметил председатель и генеральный директор Sidewalk Lab Дэн Докторофф. – Если мы сохраним оптимизм и концентрацию для решения актуальных задач, то сможем выйти из вызванного пандемией хаоса с четким видением транспорта будущего, который станет более экологичным и доступным для каждого из нас».

В своем выступлении Бхавиш Аггарвал, представитель крупнейшей мобильной платформы Ola в Индии, поделился своим оптимизмом относительно роли мобильности в обществе будущего. Он заявил, что на фоне трудностей, связанных с пандемией COVID-19, и новых возможностей для услуг мобильности, игроки этого рынка должны прилагать максимальные усилия для улучшения гигиены и повышения качества обслуживания клиентов, а также ускорять цифровую трансформацию и электрификацию транспорта.

«Несмотря на временные трудности, некоторые компании не теряют инновационное мышление и видят среднесрочные перспективы в рамках текущей трансформации, – сказал генеральный директор Ola Бхавиш Аггарвал. – Эта трансформация ускоряется на фоне пандемии COVID-19. Подобные, ориентированные на будущее, компании выживут и станут еще сильнее через несколько лет».

Hyundai CRADLE

Помимо познавательных докладов в основной части форума, в рамках MIF 2020 также прошли неофициальные дискуссии на самые разные темы:

  • Карл Ягнемма и Цзяцзюнь Жу, два генеральных директора стартапов, занимающихся технологиями автономного транспорта, поделились своими мыслями о возможном влиянии COVID-19 на бизнес и перспективах получения прибыли от автономных технологий в сфере пассажирских и транспортных перевозок.
  • Мишель Авари и Уоррен Логан рассказали о программе «Медленных улиц» в Окленде (Калифорния) и своих усилиях по внедрению экологичной и доступной мобильности в городское пространство с помощью цифровых технологий и общественных инициатив.
  • Стивен Цёпф и Тилли Чанг обсудили развитие стратегии новой доступной и инклюзивной мобильности в Сан-Франциско, а также перспективы сотрудничества с частными партнерами.

Hyundai CRADLE

Д-р Шин Чжэвон (Jaiwon Shin), руководитель подразделения городского воздушного транспорта Hyundai Motor Group, представил программный доклад о вызовах и возможностях аэромобильности будущего. С заключительным словом на MIF 2020 выступил президент и директор по инновациям Hyundai Motor Group Чхи Янг Чхо (Youngcho Chi).

Hyundai CRADLE

С момента учреждения в 2016 году Форум мобильных инноваций (MIF) стал платформой, объединившей инноваторов в сфере мобильности, технологий и бизнеса для детального обсуждения трудностей, новых возможностей для сотрудничества, технических решений и общего видения мобильности будущего.

В этом году в рамках форума Hyundai Motor Group провела отдельную закрытую онлайн-сессию MIF Ignite, посвященную предметным дискуссиям с участием внешних новаторов и представителей концерна.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
HyundaiHyundai CRADLE
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Два пассажира такси погибли в ДТП на юго-востоке Москвы

Два пассажира такси погибли в ДТП на юго-востоке Москвы

Новый Peugeot Rifter: полный привод и палатка на крыше

Новый Peugeot Rifter: полный привод и палатка на крыше 0

Парковки во дворах чиновникам не нужны

Парковки во дворах чиновникам не нужны 3

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.