Jaguar I-PACE стал официальным автомобилем посла Великобритании в России

\u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Jaguar I-PACE \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0427\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0414\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0411\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0442 \u0421\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0433-\u0436\u0430 \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 Destination Zero, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Jaguar Land Rover \u0432 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0412\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0414\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0411\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e \u043d\u0443\u043b\u044f \u043a 2050 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0414\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0411\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0442, \u0427\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043b \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438: \u00ab\u042f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430.\u00a0 \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u00a0\u041c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043e\u0449\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u044b, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435, \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 2040 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041c\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u00a0Jaguar Land Rover\u00bb \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Jaguar I-PACE \u2013 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u043d \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u043e 470 \u043a\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0443 WLTP. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d I-PACE \u0441 0 \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 4,8 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u2013 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Pivi. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d, \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (SOTA), \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433 (\u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434) \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c EuroNCAP. \u0412\u044f\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432 \u041a\u0443\u0437\u044f\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Jaguar Land Rover \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f, \u0410\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0441\u044c, \u041a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0445\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d: \u00ab\u0412\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0433-\u0436\u0438 \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f Jaguar Land Rover \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Destination Zero. Jaguar Land Rover \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438\u00bb. \u0412\u043e \u0438\u043c\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u2013 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438-\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u2013 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 Destination Zero, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 Jaguar Land Rover, \u0441\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0438\u0449\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0435.