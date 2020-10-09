Jaguar I-PACE стал официальным автомобилем посла Великобритании в России

Дебора Броннерт

Jaguar I-PACE стал официальным автомобилем посла Великобритании в России
09 октября 15:11 2020

Электрический кроссовер Jaguar I-PACE стал официальным автомобилем Чрезвычайного и Полномочного Посла Великобритании в России Деборы Броннерт

Своим решением г-жа Посол поддерживает развитие экологически чистого транспорта, что совпадает с глобальной стратегией Destination Zero, представленной компанией Jaguar Land Rover в 2019 году.

Выбор Деборы Броннерт продиктован желанием внести вклад в сокращение негативного воздействия на окружающую среду выхлопных газов, производимых двигателями внутреннего сгорания, а также стремлением способствовать развитию и популяризации экологически чистого транспорта с нулевыми выбросами. Великобритания стала первой в мире страной среди наиболее развитых экономик, принявшей законодательные меры по сокращению вредных выбросов до нуля к 2050 году, при одновременном обеспечении роста экономики.

Jaguar I-PACE

Чрезвычайный и Полномочный Посол Великобритании в России Дебора Броннерт

Дебора Броннерт, Чрезвычайный и Полномочный Посол Великобритании в России:

«Я очень рада получить первый в России полностью электрический официальный автомобиль Посла.  Это символизирует инвестиции, которые правительство Великобритании делает по всему миру, чтобы популяризировать использование гибридных или полностью электрических автомобилей.  Мы хотим поощрять инновации и экономический рост, одновременно сокращая вредные выбросы парниковых газов. Для достижения этой цели мы, в том числе, планируем запретить продажу автомобилей с двигателями внутреннего сгорания с 2040 года. Мы будем и далее ставить перед собой амбициозные цели в этом направлении, работая с такими компаниями как Jaguar Land Rover»

Электромобиль Jaguar I-PACE – кроссовер премиум-класса, отличающийся изысканным дизайном и предлагающий высокий уровень комфорта и безопасности, обладает превосходными ходовыми и эксплуатационными характеристиками. Он способен преодолевать на одной зарядке до 470 км по циклу WLTP. Разгон I-PACE с 0 до 100 км/ч составляет всего 4,8 секунды. Кроссовер оснащен целым рядом передовых систем, одна из них – новая информационно-развлекательная система Pivi. Она проста в использовании, как обычный смартфон, и при этом отличается быстродействием и мгновенным откликом. Система включает функцию беспроводного обновления программного обеспечения (SOTA), благодаря которой навигационные карты всегда будут предлагать только актуальную информацию. Электрический кроссовер получил высший рейтинг (пять звезд) в испытаниях на безопасность по стандартам EuroNCAP.

Jaguar I-PACE

Чрезвычайный и Полномочный Посол Великобритании в России Дебора Броннерт

Вячеслав Кузяков, генеральный директор Jaguar Land Rover Россия, Армения, Беларусь, Казахстан:

«Выбор г-жи Посла является большой честью для Jaguar Land Rover и перекликается со стратегией компании Destination Zero. Jaguar Land Rover первыми в России официально представили электрический автомобиль и продолжает активно развивать электрические технологии».

Jaguar I-PACE

Чрезвычайный и Полномочный Посол Великобритании в России Дебора Броннерт

Во имя создания нового мира – экологически-чистого и интеллектуального – концерн направляет колоссальные инвестиции в разработку и вывод на рынок электромобилей. В рамках стратегии Destination Zero, каждый новый продукт в модельной линейке Jaguar Land Rover, сошедший с конвейера с 2020 года, будет доступен в версии с электрическим и гибридным двигателем, что еще сильнее расширит выбор для клиентов и позволит им самим делать будущее чище и безопаснее.

