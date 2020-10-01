Škoda 935 Dynamic отмечает 85-летний юбилей

Škoda 935 Dynamic отмечает 85-летний юбилей
01 октября 21:11 2020

Škoda 935 Dynamic, один из самых выдающихся по дизайну и конструкции автомобилей за всю 125-летнюю историю чешского бренда, отмечает 85-летний юбилей

Прототип стал настоящей сенсацией во время своей мировой премьеры, состоявшейся в 1935 году на автосалоне в Праге. Публику привлекали и необычная форма машины, и примененные технические решения.

Футуристический дизайн автомобиля и сегодня олицетворяет скорость и элегантность. ŠKODA впервые показала публике прототип 935 DYNAMIC на 25-м Пражском автосалоне, который состоялся 85 лет назад. Инженеры из Млада-Болеслава применили при создании этого уникального автомобиля ряд прогрессивных и нестандартных технических решений. Например, при проектировании эффектного обтекаемого каплевидного кузова они использовали последние наработки в области гидро- и аэродинамики. Чешские конструкторы были в числе первых, кто уловил тенденцию, которая с годами стала оказывать все большее влияние на дизайн автомобилей.

Благодаря совершенной аэродинамике прототип имел впечатляющий для середины 1930-х годов коэффициент лобового сопротивления (Cx), равный 0,37. Впоследствии опыт, полученный инженерами ŠKODA при разработке 935 DYNAMIC, был использован в серийных моделях, таких как ŠKODA POPULAR MONTE CARLO (1936 год) и ŠKODA RAPID 1500 OHV (1939 год).

Škoda 935 Dynamic

Однако ŠKODA 935 DYNAMIC восхищает поклонников марки и любителей техники не только своим внешним видом. Не менее интересна и компоновка. Прототип оснащен двухлитровым четырехцилиндровым оппозитным двигателем (boxer engine) с жидкостным охлаждением, причем мотор установлен в пределах колесной базы, перед задней осью. Благодаря силовому агрегату с расположенными горизонтально цилиндрами конструкторам удалось понизить центр тяжести, что положительно сказалось на устойчивости и управляемости машины.

Автомобиль имел в основе трубчатую (хребтовую) раму, а кузов был сделан с применением твердых пород древесины (обычная практика той поры), стали и алюминия. Длина прототипа – 4 860 мм, ширина – 1 680 мм, высота – 1540 мм, колесная база – 3 200 мм. Багажник объемом 300 л располагался спереди и при аварии служил зоной деформации. Под багажником, за отельной дверцей на подвесных петлях, пряталось запасное колесо. Позднее это решение – отдельный вход для запасного колеса – будет применено на серийных моделях.

Радиатор охлаждения двигателя, несмотря на заднемоторную компоновку, был вынесен вперед для большей эффективности. Оснащенный двумя карбюраторами Zenith 26 VEI верхнеклапанный (OHV) мотор развивал максимальную мощность 55 л.с. при 3 500 об/мин. Относительно скромная по современным меркам мощность компенсировалась хорошей аэродинамикой: на шоссе прототип разгонялся до 130-140 км/ч.

Škoda 935 Dynamic

Еще одной инновационной чертой прототипа была полуавтоматическая четырехступенчатая коробка передач от французской компании Cotal, которая благодаря электромагнитному механизму предварительного выбора значительно упрощала процесс переключения передач. Управление коробкой – рычажком под рулевым колесом. Сцепление и тормоза имели гидравлический привод: очень прогрессивно для той поры. Спереди и сзади –независимые подвески на поперечных рессорах, что обеспечивало и хорошую управляемость, и выдающийся комфорт.

Конструкция и дизайн ŠKODA 935 DYNAMIC, а также знания, полученные при проектировании прототипа, имели дальнейшее применение: в 1937 году чешская компания приняла решение об участии в ралли Монте-Карло на модифицированной, более компактной версии прототипа.

Годом ранее экипаж в составе Зденека Пола (Zdenek Pohl) и Ярослава Хаусмана (Jaroslav Hausman) отлично выступил в этой престижной гонке на родстере ŠKODA POPULAR.

Карел Хрдличка (Karel Hrdlička), бывший тогда главным конструктором, написал в своем дневнике 25 марта 1936 года:

«Мы сделаем прототип 935 легче и построим на его базе раллийный автомобиль для Пола – возможно, с компрессором?»

Первые чертежи спортивного двухместного автомобиля были сделаны в апреле 1936 года, и вскоре раллийная версия была готова. Однако ей было не суждено выйти на старт: разработка спортивных машин была остановлена в 1939 году. Автомобиль переместили в хранилище старых моделей ŠKODA, и после этого он бесследно пропал.

Кстати, обратите внимание на важную примету времени. Руль на ŠKODA 935 DYNAMIC находится справа. Все правильно: до 1939 года, до оккупации страны, движение в Чехословакии было левосторонним.

Škoda 935 Dynamic

История единственного построенного прототипа ŠKODA 935 DYNAMIC, в отличие от его раллийной версии, хорошо известна. Компания продала экспериментальную машину частному покупателю в 1939 году, а в конце 1960-х выкупила у него же обратно – именно в то время чешская марка начинала собирать коллекцию своих исторических моделей. В 1968 году прототип доставили с территории современной Словакии. Три года назад мастерская при музее ŠKODA завершила реставрацию уникальной машины. Кропотливый процесс занял шесть лет. К счастью, осталось много фотографий и технической документации, что облегчило проведение работ.

В наши дни ŠKODA 935 DYNAMIC является одним из самых ярких экспонатов в заводском музее в городе Млада-Болеславе, где 125 лет назад началась история чешской автомобильной марки.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
935DynamicSkodaюбилей
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Стоп – Эвакуат Вор

Стоп – Эвакуат Вор 6

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe и GLE 300 d 4MATIC покажут на выставке Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe и GLE 300 d 4MATIC покажут на выставке Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia

Помеха на обочине

Помеха на обочине 17

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.