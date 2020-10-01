Škoda 935 Dynamic отмечает 85-летний юбилей

\u0160koda 935 Dynamic, \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u044e 125-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 85-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0432 1935 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432 \u041f\u0440\u0430\u0433\u0435. \u041f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0424\u0443\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0160KODA \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f 935 DYNAMIC \u043d\u0430 25-\u043c \u041f\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0441\u044f 85 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u043e- \u0438 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0427\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b 1930-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (Cx), \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 0,37. \u0412\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0160KODA \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 935 DYNAMIC, \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0160KODA POPULAR MONTE CARLO (1936 \u0433\u043e\u0434) \u0438 \u0160KODA RAPID 1500 OHV (1939 \u0433\u043e\u0434). \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0160KODA 935 DYNAMIC \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u0438\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043e\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c (boxer engine) \u0441 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u044c\u044e. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0443 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0443\u044e (\u0445\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e) \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0443, \u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043d\u044b (\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u044b), \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u2013 4 860 \u043c\u043c, \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u2013 1 680 \u043c\u043c, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u2013 1540 \u043c\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u2013 3 200 \u043c\u043c. \u0411\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 300 \u043b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b \u0437\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u0434 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0446\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0442\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u0440\u044f\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e. \u041f\u043e\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u2013 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445. \u0420\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443, \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432\u044b\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 Zenith 26 VEI \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 (OHV) \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 55 \u043b.\u0441. \u043f\u0440\u0438 3\u00a0500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d. \u041e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439: \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 130-140 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u043e\u0442 \u0444\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0443\u0437\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Cotal, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u2013 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0436\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c. \u0421\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434: \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u044b. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u2013\u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0160KODA 935 DYNAMIC, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435: \u0432 1937 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430. \u0413\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u0417\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0430 (Zdenek Pohl) \u0438 \u042f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0425\u0430\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430 (Jaroslav Hausman) \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0160KODA POPULAR. \u041a\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043b \u0425\u0440\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043a\u0430 (Karel Hrdlic\u030cka), \u0431\u044b\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435 25 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 1936 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430: \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f 935 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0430 \u2013 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c?\u00bb \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0435 1936 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0435\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442: \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 1939 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0449\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0160KODA, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0430\u043b. \u041a\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u0420\u0443\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0160KODA 935 DYNAMIC \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e: \u0434\u043e 1939 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0434\u043e \u043e\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0427\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043c. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0160KODA 935 DYNAMIC, \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0430. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0432 1939 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 1960-\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u2013 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 1968 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0421\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0440\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0435 \u0160KODA \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u041a \u0441\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0434\u043d\u0438 \u0160KODA 935 DYNAMIC \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0435 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0435, \u0433\u0434\u0435 125 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438.