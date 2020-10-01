Changan представил новый концепт-кар Vision-V на Международном автосалоне в Пекине

70 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0421\u041c\u0418 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044e Changan \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u041f\u0435\u043a\u0438\u043d\u0435 Auto China \u2014 2020 \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Changan Automobile, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u2014 Vision-V. \u0424\u0443\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 V-\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0439\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Changan. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 UNI-T, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u041c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Changan UNI-T \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Changan, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 UNI-T \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 SUV Changan \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c Changan Automobile \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 46 000 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c UNI-T. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043a \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Changan \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Changan UNI. \u0412\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 99 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 300\u00a0000\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435. \u00abChangan Automobile \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u041c\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0443\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u00bb, \u2014 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0421\u0443\u043d\u044c \u0426\u0437\u044d\u0446\u0437\u044e\u043d\u044c, \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Changan International \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Changan Motors Rus.