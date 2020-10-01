Changan представил новый концепт-кар Vision-V на Международном автосалоне в Пекине

01 октября 18:11 2020

70 представителей СМИ посетили официальную пресс-конференцию Changan в рамках Международного автосалона в Пекине Auto China — 2020

В этом году компания Changan Automobile, помимо множества популярных моделей, которые уже завоевали доверие автомобилистов во всем мире, представила новый концепт-кар — Vision-V.

Футуристичный дизайн решетки радиатора, оригинальный V-образный спойлер и плавные линии кузова отражают новый неповторимый стиль автомобиля Changan. Новинка, наряду с представленным ранее UNI-T, станет еще одним ярким представителем кроссоверов бренда, воплощающим в себе прогрессивный дизайн и технологии будущего.

Мировой дебют кроссовера Changan UNI-T состоялся в июне 2020 года. Он стал первой моделью в новой серии автомобилей Changan, выполненным в авангардном дизайне и оснащенным интеллектуальными технологиями. Кроссовер UNI-T является одним из самых популярных SUV Changan в мире. Продажи этой модели демонстрируют стабильный рост из месяца в месяц. На сегодняшний день Changan Automobile получила 46 000 новых заказов на автомобиль UNI-T. Чтобы быть еще ближе к своим клиентам, для всех поклонников автомобилей этой серии Changan запустила специальное приложение Changan UNI. Всего через 99 дней после запуска 300 000 пользователей по всему миру присоединились к этой платформе.

«Changan Automobile продолжает укреплять свои позиции как на локальном рынке, так и во всем мире. Мы не остановимся на достигнутом и продолжим работать над инновациями и оптимизировать сервис, чтобы и дальше предлагать нашим клиентам умные автомобили, воплощающие в себе качество и технологии будущего», — комментирует Сунь Цзэцзюнь, заместитель генерального директора Changan International и генеральный директор Changan Motors Rus.

