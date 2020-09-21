Шоу от ралли “Шелковый путь” на фестивале “Цунами пикник”

На территории спортивного комплекса «Игора Драйв» Ленинградской области прошел зрелищный фестиваль автомобильной культуры Tsunami Picnic

На протяжении субботнего дня гости фестиваля могли полюбоваться автомобильной выставкой стенс-культуры, японских автопроектов и гигантских внедорожников. Но самое главное – это разнообразие площадок, где посетители смогли познакомиться с различными автоспортивными и экстрим-движениями, начиная от скейт соревнований и брейк-данса, заканчивая такими крупнейшими командами как G-Drive Racing, топовые дрифт-команды России и проект международное ралли «Шёлковый путь».

Порядка 20 тысяч зрителей посетили фестиваль, который длился более шести часов, и завершился грандиозными дрифт играми G-Drive Drift Games с парадом участников.

Специальным гостем фестиваля стал Эдуард Николаев, пилот команды «КАМАЗ-мастер». В рамках шоу от ралли «Шёлковый путь» Эдуард показал восхищенной публике незабываемое зрелище – дрифт на многотонном грузовике по трассе, на которой проходили заезды G-Drive Drift Games.

В этом году участников и зрителей седьмого фестиваля «Цунами Пикник» стало еще больше – появилась полноценная зона OFF-ROAD, которая, кстати, приковывала внимание публики возможностью изучить технику, которая участвует в продолжительных многодневных ралли-рейдовых соревнованиях, узнать как выглядит бивуак международных гонок, вживую пообщаться со звездами международных рейдовых соревнованиях и даже самому принять участие в мини-ралли на радиоуправляемых автомобилях.

Незабываемые эмоции – это часть основной идеи фестиваля и именно за этим зрители ежегодно приезжают на «Цунами Пикник». В этом году шоу состоялось в день старта суточного марафона «24 часа Ле-Мана» и каждый в прямом эфире смог видеть на большом экране в зоне G-Drive Racing репортажи с трассы и из боксов российской команды, выступающей в гонках на выносливость при поддержке «Газпром нефти». Там же можно было вживую увидеть настоящий спортивный болид и поучаствовать в виртуальных заездах. Приятный бонус для всех участников фестиваля – автомобили были заправлены топливом сети АЗС “Газпромнефть” G-Drive и Дизель Опти.

Самые стойкие зрители фестиваля, конечно, находились в шоу зоне G-Drive Drift Games – здесь до позднего вечера в сопровождении феерического светового шоу жгли резину лучшие дрифт пилоты, показывая мастер класс на территории самого современного автодрома России «Игора Драйв», одной из главных целей создания которого является привлечение молодежной аудитории и развитие российского автоспорта.

