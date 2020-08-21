Новая линейка моторных масел Total Classic

\u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b Total Classic \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435: \u0443\u043f\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u2014 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 QR-\u043a\u043e\u0434 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0423\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 TOTAL CLASSIC \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e. \u0423\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 TOTAL CLASSIC \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a Total \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u043a \u043e\u043a\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e. \u041c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u0441\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442, \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 TOTAL CLASSIC \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 TOTAL CLASSIC \u2014 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u044f\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 CLASSIC 9 C2-C3 5W30 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043c Euro V. CLASSIC 9 C2-C3 5W30 \u2013 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0412\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 Low SAPS \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c Euro V \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u044f\u0437\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b. CLASSIC 9 C2 5W30 \u2013 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u041e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 ACEA C2. CLASSIC 9 5W30 \u0438 CLASSIC 9 5W40 \u2013 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0412\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 ACEA. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b. CLASSIC 7 10W40 \u2013\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u043a \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u041c\u043e\u044e\u0449\u0435-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435, \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u041c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 TOTAL CLASSIC \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 ACEA \u0438 API, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 TOTAL CLASSIC \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043a \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u043c\u043e\u044e\u0449\u0435-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435, \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u041c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 TOTAL CLASSIC \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0445 (\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a, \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0448\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445). \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 TOTAL CLASSIC \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e, \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 TOTAL CLASSIC \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435! \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 TOTAL CLASSIC - \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 . \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 Total.