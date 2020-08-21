Новая линейка моторных масел Total Classic

Новая линейка моторных масел Total Classic
21 августа 09:11 2020

Линейка моторных масел Total Classic теперь представлена в широком ассортименте и новом дизайне: упаковка стала более эргономичной, этикетка — легче для восприятия, а специальный QR-код гарантирует покупателям подлинное качество продукта в каждой канистре

Уже зарекомендовавшая себя линейка TOTAL CLASSIC в новом дизайне объединяет передовые технологии, удобство и бескомпромиссное качество. Уникальные свойства продуктов TOTAL CLASSIC на основе инновационных разработок Total обеспечивают легкий холодный запуск и защиту двигателя, экономию топлива и стойкость масла к окислению. Моментальное смазывание узлов двигателя после запуска в холодное время защищает двигатель от износа и формирования отложений, способствуя увеличению срока его службы. При этом, несмотря на свой капсульный формат, линейка TOTAL CLASSIC объединила продукты для всех актуальных типов двигателей.

TOTAL CLASSIC

В линейке TOTAL CLASSIC — коллекция синтетических и полусинтетических масел разных категорий и классов вязкости, отвечающих требованиям всех базовых типов двигателей, малозольные масла CLASSIC 9 C2-C3 5W30 для бензиновых и дизельных двигателей, соответствующих нормам Euro V.

  • CLASSIC 9 C2-C3 5W30 – лучшая защита систем доочистки

Всесезонное малозольное Low SAPS моторное масло для бензиновых и дизельных двигателей, обеспечивает наилучшую защиту двигателя от износа и отложений. Продлевает срок службы систем доочистки отработавших газов, предотвращая забивку и заполнение сажевых фильтров и трехкомпонентных каталитических нейтрализаторов. Подходит для всех бензиновых и дизельных двигателей, включая новые, соответствующие требованиям норм Euro V по сокращению выбросов загрязняющих веществ. Соответствует требованиям автопроизводителей к маслам для увеличенных интервалов замены.

TOTAL CLASSIC
  • CLASSIC 9 C2 5W30 – экономия топлива

Моторное масло для современных бензиновых и дизельных двигателей, разработанное специально для обеспечения совместимости с технологиями доочистки и экономии топлива. Обеспечивает экономию топлива в соответствии со спецификациями ACEA C2.

TOTAL CLASSIC
  • CLASSIC 9 5W30 и CLASSIC 9 5W40 – универсальные масла для увеличенных интервалов

Всесезонное моторные масла для бензиновых и дизельных двигателей, производятся на основе пакета высокоэффективных присадок для выполнения требований спецификации ACEA.

Подходят для мультиклапанных, турбированных, двигателей с непосредственным впрыском, а также оснащенных каталитическим нейтрализатором бензиновых двигателей. Соответствуют требованиям автопроизводителей к маслам для увеличенных интервалов замены.

TOTAL CLASSIC
  • CLASSIC 7 10W40 –термическая стабильность для высоких нагрузок

Полусинтетическое масло, обеспечивает надежную защиту бензиновых двигателей, в том числе оснащенных каталитическими нейтрализаторами, а также всех типов дизельных двигателей легковых автомобилей и фургонов, работающих в любых климатических зонах и условиях эксплуатации. Обладает высокой термической стабильностью. Моюще-диспергирующие, антиокислительные, антикоррозионные свойства превосходят требования международных спецификаций.

TOTAL CLASSIC

Масла TOTAL CLASSIC производятся на основе качественных базовых масел и пакета высокоэффективных присадок для выполнения требований спецификаций ACEA и API, а также одобрений ряда автопроизводителей.

Масла TOTAL CLASSIC адаптированы к строгим требованиям современных бензиновых и дизельных двигателей, а моюще-диспергирующие, антиокислительные, антикоррозионные свойства некоторых продуктов серии даже превосходят требования международных спецификаций. Масла TOTAL CLASSIC подходят для разных климатических зон и разных условий эксплуатации, в том числе очень тяжелых (спортивное и высокоскоростное вождение, многократный пуск, вождение на городских и шоссейных дорогах).

Линейка TOTAL CLASSIC позволяет найти масло, идеально подходящее именно для вашего автомобиля.

Линейка TOTAL CLASSIC – это проверенное временем и опытом эксплуатации качество при оптимальной цене!

Моторные масла TOTAL CLASSIC – проверенное качество, проверенный выбор . Подробная информация о линейке доступна на официальном сайте Total.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
ClassicTotal
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Лидеры среди китайских автобрендов в России

Лидеры среди китайских автобрендов в России 2

«Автомобиль года» в Великобритании

«Автомобиль года» в Великобритании 0

В Москве объявлен желтый уровень опасности

В Москве объявлен желтый уровень опасности 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.