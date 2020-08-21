KIA ускорит диверсификацию сервисов глобальной мобильности

KIA \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 KIA \u0425\u043e-\u0421\u0443\u043d \u0421\u043e\u043d\u0433 (Ho Sung Song) \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0432 \u0421\u043e\u0445\u0430\u0440\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0432\u044d\u043d\u0430 KIA Carnival. \u00abKIA \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, - \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0421\u043e\u043d\u0433. \u2013 \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 Plan S, KIA \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u0412 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435 KIA Motors \u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044e Plan S, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430. \u0412 \u041a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0435 KIA \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c KIA Flex \u2013 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a \u0434\u043e 200 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435. \u0412 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d KIA Carnival \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f, \u0430 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u2013 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0412 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 KIA \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 KIA \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Repsol \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 WiBLE. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u00ab\u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 500 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Niro \u0441 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 (PHEV). WiBLE \u2013 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0418\u0441\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435, KIA \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 KIA \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0418\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043d\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 KIA \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. \u0412 \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0435 KIA \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044e, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 200 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Niro EV \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0445\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 Lyft, \u0430 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 44 Niro \u0441 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e MoceanLab \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0435\u0439 Hyundai Motor Group \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. MoceanLab \u0443\u0447\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041b\u043e\u0441-\u0410\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0441. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0444\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0432 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433 (\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432) \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0448\u0430\u0442\u0442\u043b\u044b, \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. MoceanLab \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0437 100 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u2013 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044b KIA Niro HEV. KIA \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b, \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 MoceanLab \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 KIA \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. KIA \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a Ola \u2013 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u0434-\u0445\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 (\u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442), \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 Revv, \u0438 Grab \u2013 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u042e\u0433\u043e-\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0410\u0437\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u0434-\u0445\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 KIA \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439.