KIA ускорит диверсификацию сервисов глобальной мобильности

KIA ускорит диверсификацию сервисов глобальной мобильности
21 августа 13:11 2020

KIA объявила свои планы по расширению партнерств с глобальными компаниями, предоставляющими сервисы мобильности

Данный шаг направлен на то, чтобы удовлетворить спрос со стороны самых разных категорий клиентов в разных регионах мира. Президент и генеральный директор KIA Хо-Сун Сонг (Ho Sung Song) поделился подробностями стратегии компании в отношении систем глобальной мобильности в ходе своего визита на корейский завод в Сохари, который он предпринял для оценки состояния готовности к производству нового, четвертого поколения минивэна KIA Carnival.

«KIA стремится создавать персонализированные продукты и дифференцированные сервисы мобильности, основываясь на долгой истории компании в автомобилестроении, – отметил президент Сонг. – Продолжая внедрение стратегии Plan S, KIA будет и в дальнейшем расширять свое сотрудничество с глобальными партнерами, предлагая максимально адаптированные к условиям конкретных местных рынков сервисы в области мобильности».

В январе KIA Motors обнародовала свою долгосрочную стратегию Plan S, в которой обозначены планы компании по диверсификации сервисов мобильности в стратегически важных регионах мира.

В Корее KIA будет развивать KIA Flex – местную программу подписки на автомобили от производителя, расширив предназначенный для этого парк до 200 автомобилей на первом этапе. В линейку предлагаемых моделей будет включен KIA Carnival нового поколения, официальный вывод которого на корейский рынок состоится в ближайшее время, а в будущем – и новая модель электромобиля.

В Европе KIA будет сотрудничать с глобальными партнерами, предоставляя персонализированный сервис мобильности. В 2018 году KIA совместно с испанской энергетической компанией Repsol был основан каршеринговый сервис WiBLE. Этот сервис позволил клиентам брать в аренду и возвращать в удобных для них локациях автомобили за счет системы «свободного передвижения». В настоящее время в парк сервиса входит 500 кроссоверов Niro с гибридными силовыми установками и возможностью внешней подзарядки (PHEV). WiBLE – один из ведущих операторов каршеринга на рынке Испании. Основываясь на его платформе, KIA планирует в будущем организовать систему мультимодальных сервисов мобильности.

Также до конца текущего года KIA запустит в Италии и России сервис мобильности на базе официальных дилерских центров. Новый сервис позволит дилерам сдавать автомобили в аренду на любой период – от одного дня до целого года. Этот сервис KIA намерена распространять поэтапно по всему миру.

В Северной Америке KIA форсирует усилия по развитию предложения автомобилей с силовыми установками, в той или иной форме использующими электроэнергию, а также дальнейшее расширение сотрудничества с партнерами, предоставляющими услуги в области мобильности. В прошлом году компания поставила 200 электромобилей Niro EV оператору кархейлинга Lyft, а в этом году 44 Niro с гибридными силовыми установками было передано MoceanLab – принадлежащей Hyundai Motor Group компании, предоставляющей услуги в области мобильности.

KIA

MoceanLab учреждена в прошлом году для предоставления сервисов мобильности на территории города Лос-Анжелес. Она планирует расширить портфель таких сервисов, включив в нее райдшеринг (совместные поездки пассажиров) на автомобилях с автопилотированием, шаттлы, мультимодальные перевозки и услуги персональной мобильности. MoceanLab предоставляет в свободное обращение свой парк, состоящий из 100 автомобилей, в числе которых – гибридные кроссоверы KIA Niro HEV. KIA планирует разрабатывать новые продукты, адаптированные для целей развития сервисов мобильности на основе данных, полученных от находящихся в эксплуатации MoceanLab автомобилей.

На развивающихся рынках KIA также готовится к тем переменам, которые должны произойти в сегменте предоставления сервисов мобильности. KIA заключила партнерские соглашения с такими компаниями, как Ola – крупнейший в Индии оператор райд-хейлинга (выбор совместных поездок пассажиров через интернет), индийским оператором каршеринга Revv, и Grab – крупнейшей в Юго-восточной Азии компании в секторе райд-хейлинга. Эти партнерства позволят KIA лучше изучить и понять потребности клиентов в сервисах мобильности для разработки будущих моделей автомобилей.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
KIA
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Как побить рекорд Civic Type R в Нюрбургринге

Как побить рекорд Civic Type R в Нюрбургринге 0

Госдума предлагает отменить ОСАГО

Госдума предлагает отменить ОСАГО 31

Китайско-итальянский кроссовер SWM G01 F готов к выходу на рынок

Китайско-итальянский кроссовер SWM G01 F готов к выходу на рынок

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.