Новый ENYAQ iV: очередной шаг вперед в дизайне ŠKODA

\u0160KODA \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 SUV \u0432 \u041f\u0440\u0430\u0433\u0435 1 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0440\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0160KODA; \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441 ENYAQ iV \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u0421\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u2013 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0160KODA, \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 MEB (modular electrification toolkit) \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 VOLKSWAGEN Group. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443. \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b \u041d\u043e\u0439\u0445\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0434 (Karl Neuhold), \u0448\u0435\u0444-\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0160KODA AUTO, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e SUV \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044c\u044e. \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b \u041d\u043e\u0439\u0445\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0434 (Karl Neuhold), \u0448\u0435\u0444-\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0160KODA AUTO ENYAQ iV \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0160KODA, \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430? - ENYAQ iV \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 SKODA, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a SCALA, KAMIQ \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e OCTAVIA \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0443 \u043d\u0438\u0445, \u0443 ENYAQ iV \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0435\u043c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0445\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 SUV: \u0443 ENYAQ iV \u043d\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442, \u0443\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0447\u0435\u043c-\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u0442\u0442\u043b. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0431\u044b \u0432\u044b \u043e\u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0160KODA, \u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c? - \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d ENYAQ iV \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0441\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440. \u0410 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 SUV. \u041a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0448 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434, \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 ENYAQ iV? - \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c. \u041d\u0430 ENYAQ iV \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0438 \u2013 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 MEB, \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f? - \u041a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 MEB \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0447\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0441\u044b \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435. \u041a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 ENYAQ iV \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0435. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (Cx) \u0440\u0430\u0432\u0435\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 0,27, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 SUV \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0448 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 ENYAQ iV \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0160KODA? - ENYAQ iV \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0160KODA \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0448\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u043d \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0435 Simply Clever, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 ENYAQ iV \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c.