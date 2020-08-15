Новый ENYAQ iV: очередной шаг вперед в дизайне ŠKODA

15 августа 19:11 2020

ŠKODA представит свой первый полностью электрический SUV в Праге 1 сентября 2020 года

Эта модель ознаменует собой начало новой эры для ŠKODA; поэтому именно с ENYAQ iV чешский бренд совершает еще один шаг в развитии своего языка дизайна. Сбалансированные динамичные пропорции кузова – ключевые особенности облика первого автомобиля ŠKODA, базирующегося на модульной электрической платформе MEB (modular electrification toolkit) концерна VOLKSWAGEN Group.

Кроме того, этот автомобиль имеет просторный салон и обеспечивает удовольствие от вождения при полном отсутствии вредных выбросов в атмосферу. Карл Нойхольд (Karl Neuhold), шеф-дизайнер по экстерьеру ŠKODA AUTO, рассказывает о главных особенностях нового электрического SUV в интервью.

Карл Нойхольд (Karl Neuhold), шеф-дизайнер по экстерьеру ŠKODA AUTO
ENYAQ iV станет первой моделью ŠKODA, базирующейся на модульной электрической платформе. Как это повлияло на развитие языка дизайна бренда?

– ENYAQ iV воплощает современный язык дизайна SKODA, который характеризует такие модели, как SCALA, KAMIQ и новую OCTAVIA четвертого поколения. Как и у них, у ENYAQ iV много скульптурных линий, чистых поверхностей и кристаллических элементов, при создании которых наши дизайнеры вдохновлялись богемским хрусталем. Однако пропорции нового автомобиля разительно отличаются от наших прежних моделей SUV: у ENYAQ iV намного более короткая передняя часть, а крыша, наоборот, удлинена. Это создает очень динамичный образ и делает автомобиль чем-то похожим на космический шаттл.

Как бы вы охарактеризовали дизайн первой модели ŠKODA, изначально разработанной как электромобиль?

– Дизайн ENYAQ iV – прогрессивный, сбалансированный и уверенный. Новые пропорции обеспечили автомобилю динамичный облик и одновременно с этим – просторный интерьер. А большие колеса и дорожный просвет подчеркивают мощность и уверенность модели SUV.

Какова, на ваш взгляд, главная особенность дизайна ENYAQ iV?

– Это определенно передняя часть автомобиля. Мы сознательно сохранили черты фирменной решетки радиатора на наших электрических моделях, чтобы они мгновенно узнавались. На ENYAQ iV она смещена вперед и расположена более вертикально, что создает дополнительное ощущение мощности. Полностью светодиодные матричные фары и дневные ходовые огни – еще одна яркая черта дизайна экстерьера.

Какие главные отличия электромобиля, построенного на платформе MEB, от обычной модели с двигателем внутреннего сгорания?

– Ключевыми отличиями являются высота кузова, а также длина переднего и заднего свесов. Чтобы сэкономить пространство, тяговые батареи в электромобилях MEB размещены в панелях пола, что делает кузов чуть более высоким. Однако, более длинная колесная база визуально компенсирует это. Отдельные компоненты электрической силовой установки занимают меньше места, чем у моделей с двигателем внутреннего сгорания, позволяя нам сделать свесы кузова короче. Кузов ENYAQ iV более длинный и чрезвычайно эффективный с точки зрения аэродинамики, обеспечивая еще больший запас хода на одной зарядке. Его коэффициент лобового сопротивления (Cx) равен всего 0,27, что является очень впечатляющим показателем для модели SUV такого размера.

На ваш взгляд, что делает ENYAQ iV настоящим представителем модельного ряда ŠKODA?

– ENYAQ iV сочетает в себе все достоинства автомобилей ŠKODA и одновременно является важным шагом в устойчивом развитии нашей компании. Он характеризуется просторным салоном, универсальностью и решениями в духе Simply Clever, а также множеством неожиданных и приятно удивляющих функций. Эта модель отлично подходит для семей, а также людей, предпочитающих активный образ жизни и путешествия на большие расстояния. Все это делает ENYAQ iV идеальным помощником на каждый день.

