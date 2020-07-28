Новый Rolls-Royce Ghost – открытое письмо Генерального директора Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Новый Rolls-Royce Ghost – открытое письмо Генерального директора Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
28 июля 11:11 2020

Премьера нового Rolls-Royce – без сомнения, исторические событие. Однако запуск нового Ghost одновременно и колоссальная ответственность

Следующее поколение дебютирует осенью и придет на смену первому Ghost из Гудвуда – самой успешной модели Rolls-Royce за всю 116-летнюю историю марки. Это модель вне времени, процветавшая на рынке более десятилетия – с 2009 года.

На завершающей стадии разработки нового Ghost мы столкнулись с пандемией коронавируса. Невидимый враг отбросил на мир суровую тень. Но мы в Rolls-Royce не падали духом. Оберегая здоровье и благополучие команды Rolls-Royce, мы аккуратно продолжили разработку этого выдающегося автомобиля. Этот опыт напомнил нам о том, что марка Rolls-Royce и ее символ «Дух экстаза» стойко выдержали все испытания временем и остаются символом целеустремленности и успеха.

Чтобы создать продукт, который будет находить отклик у клиентов Ghost в течение всего следующего десятилетия, нам предстояло внимательно прислушаться к их требованиям и желаниям. Именно это мы и сделали. Они отметили, что им нравился гибкий характер и многогранность Ghost. Они наслаждались как самостоятельным вождением, так и поездками на заднем сиденье с водителем, если выдавался особый повод. Они ценили лаконичность автомобиля, или, как они выразились, «чуть менее торжественный способ быть владельцем Rolls-Royce».

Заглядывая в будущее, клиенты высказали интерес к минимализму в дизайне. Этот запрос совпал с результатами исследования стратегической команды и дизайнеров Rolls-Royce в Гудвуде, Западном Суссексе. На протяжении нескольких лет они следили за развитием нового направления мысли среди определенного сегмента потребителей роскоши, в который попадали и клиенты Ghost. Мы дали ему термин «пост-изобилие».

Вкусы этих клиентов демонстрируют тренд в сторону сдержанности и упрощения – они выбирают предметы роскоши, которые не кричат, а шепчут. Эти клиенты стремятся к чистоте в дизайне, отказываются от очевидных и ненужных украшательств, излишнего усложнения. Минимализм будет подкреплен инновационными, но не требующими лишних усилий технологиями, чистой инженерной сущностью.

Безусловно, в мире – и в модельном ряду Rolls-Royce – всегда будет место грандиозным продуктам, которые говорят об амбициях, вдохновляют на свершения, создают атмосферу магии, ставят в центр внимания. Однако мы в Rolls-Royce внимательно следим за малейшими колебаниями в интересах различных сегментов потребителей роскоши.

Итак, пять лет назад мы решились на создание нового Ghost. Единственные элементы, которые мы намеревались оставить неизменными, это фигурка «Дух экстаза» и зонтики в дверях! Все остальное было полностью изменено. Автомобиль спроектирован, разработан и собран с нуля в Гудвуде, Западном Суссексе, в ответ на запросы клиентов, разделяющих ценности «пост-изобилия».

Ghost – самое чистое отражение духа Rolls-Royce. Основополагающие черты нашего бренда тщательно отфильтрованы и воплощены в прекрасном, минималистичным и в то же время крайне сложном продукте, который безупречно гармонирует с потребностями клиентов и реалиями нового времени.

Rolls-Royce всегда продолжит двигаться вперед. Временные ограничения эпохи не будут ни сдерживать, ни определять нашу компанию. Мы смотрим в завтрашний день с надеждой и оптимизмом и продолжим строить блестящее будущее, стремиться к совершенству и выпускать легендарные символы успеха, которые вдохновляют на достижения и реализацию своих амбиций.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Приглашаем вас познакомиться с новым Ghost. На протяжении ближайших недель мы будем знакомить вас с его философией и начнем с выпуска серии анимационных фильмов. В них мы расскажем о мышлении и образе жизни клиентов нового Ghost, а также инженерной и технической сущности модели, которая, по нашему мнению, является самым точным воплощением духа Rolls-Royce. Серия выпусков завершится масштабным цифровым дебютом Ghost, за которым последуют многочисленные мероприятия для клиентов, прессы и широкой публики.

Спасибо за внимание!
Берегите себя и не падайте духом!
Торстен Мюллер-Отвос

