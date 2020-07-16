Toyota представляет обновленную версию Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge

\u0421 15 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e Executive Lounge \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge \u2014 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f Land Cruiser 200, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0417\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e 2652 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 Land Cruiser 200, \u0438 1202 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 (\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u2014 45,4%) \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0421 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e Executive Lounge \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0442\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u0440. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0437\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u0422\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u044e\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Executive Lounge \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0443. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Executive Lounge \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b, \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 20-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 JBL by Harman c 14 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u0410\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f, \u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0448\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435. \u0412 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043a \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 V8: \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 4,6 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 309 \u043b. \u0441. \u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 4,5 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 249 \u043b. \u0441., \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432 650 \u041d\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0435\u043a. \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0443 Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u0414\u041d\u041a, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0443\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u2014 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 45 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043e 138 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432 990 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Toyota Safety Sense. \u041f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f (DRCC), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432 (RSA), \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 (PCS) \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f (SWS). \u0412 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0439 (AHB) \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 (LDA). \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f Executive Lounge \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u043e\u0442 \u0437\u043b\u043e\u0443\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430: \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430, \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043a \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0421 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0443\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 T-Mark, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u043b\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u0414\u043e 10 000 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043a \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c PIN-\u043a\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a VIN-\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443, \u043d\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e. PIN-\u043a\u043e\u0434 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 60-\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0431 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441 VIN-\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 6 119 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043e 200\u00a0000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043e 14,3% \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433.