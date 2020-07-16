Toyota представляет обновленную версию Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge

Toyota представляет обновленную версию Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge
16 июля 16:11 2020

С 15 июля начинается прием заказов на обновленную топовую версию Executive Lounge легендарного Toyota Land Cruiser 200

Executive Lounge — максимальная версия Land Cruiser 200, пользующаяся большой популярностью у покупателей. За первые шесть месяцев 2020 года в России было продано 2652 внедорожника Land Cruiser 200, и 1202 из них (почти половина — 45,4%) были приобретены в этой комплектации. С обновлением флагманская версия модели получает новые элементы дизайна экстерьера и интерьера и продвинутый комплекс мер для защиты от угона.

Комплектацию Executive Lounge теперь можно отличить по яркому горизонтальному элементу в центре решетки радиатора, который делит ее надвое. Благодаря хромированной отделке этот элемент выделяется на фоне затемненных деталей и делает массивную переднюю часть автомобиля стильной и динамичной. Новый фронтальный бампер получил большой воздухозаборник и элегантные окантовки противотуманных фар. Внесенные изменения придают внешнему виду автомобиля актуальность и дерзость, соответствующую амбициям флагмана.

Топовая модификация также получила изменения нюансов интерьера. Автомобили в комплектации Executive Lounge теперь отличаются новым стилем прострочки сидений и особым видом дверных панелей, сочетающих натуральную и синтетическую кожу.

Статус лидера обеспечивает версии Executive Lounge максимально полную комплектацию, включающую затемненные светодиодные фары, черную отделку потолка, подсветку зоны посадки в автомобиль с логотипом специальной серии, легкосплавные 20-дюймовые диски особого дизайна, аудиосистему JBL by Harman c 14 динамиками и множество других опций.

Адаптивная гидропневматическая подвеска, позволяющая осуществлять регулировку высоты положения кузова, является уникальным преимуществом модели и обеспечивает комфорт премиального уровня, а механизм рулевого управления с переменным передаточным отношением дает возможность легко маневрировать на низких скоростях и сохранять высокую стабильность при движении по шоссе. В холодную погоду полный зимний пакет позволит быстро согреть салон с помощью дополнительного элемента отопления, а подогрев всех сидений и электрообогрев лобового стекла и зеркал сделают подготовку к поездке максимально быстрой.

Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge

При популярности среди жителей мегаполисов Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge отличается выраженной универсальностью, обладая высокими характеристиками проходимости, мощной и надежной рамой и выносливыми двигателями V8: совершенным бензиновым агрегатом с объемом 4,6 литра и мощностью 309 л. с. либо дизельным мотором объемом 4,5 литра с мощностью 249 л. с., который имеет высокий крутящий момент в 650 Нм и дает преимущество низких налоговых издержек. Страсть к путешествиям у Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge не только в ДНК, но и в незаурядных деталях — бензиновая версия оснащается дополнительным баком на 45 литров, позволяющим довести общий объем топлива до 138 литров и получить запас хода более чем в 990 километров.

В дополнение к высокому уровню пассивной безопасности Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge оснащается пакетом систем активной безопасности Toyota Safety Sense. Пакет объединяет шесть систем, включая круиз-контроль с функцией поддержания безопасной дистанции до впереди идущего автомобиля (DRCC), систему считывания дорожных знаков (RSA), предупреждает о фронтальном столкновении (PCS) с функцией автоматического торможения и информирует об усталости водителя (SWS). В пакет также входят система автоматического переключения дальнего света на ближний (AHB) и оповещение о непреднамеренном пересечении дорожной разметки (LDA).

Специальная серия Executive Lounge имеет максимальную защиту от злоумышленников благодаря комплексу мер для защиты от угона: сигнализация с энергонезависимой сиреной и множеством сенсоров, датчик движения в брелоке ключа, центральный замок с двойной блокировкой, датчики наклона и внутреннего объема автомобиля.

Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge

С обновлением комплектация получила уникальный противоугонный идентификатор T-Mark, который представляет собой маркировку множества элементов автомобиля специальными микроточками из пленки с лазерной печатью. До 10 000 микроточек с индивидуальным PIN-кодом, привязанным к VIN-номеру, наносятся на кузов и узлы автомобиля согласно карте размещения, известной только автопроизводителю. PIN-код можно прочитать только при 60-кратном увеличении и ввести его на специальном онлайн-сервисе, чтобы получить гарантированно достоверную информацию об автомобиле. Это делает кражу для последующей перепродажи бессмысленной и существенно облегчает работу следственных органов по идентификации автомобиля. Также на разные части кузова автомобиля наносятся дополнительные стикеры с VIN-номером.

Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge

Цена обновленного Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Executive Lounge не выросла по сравнению с предшествующей версией и начинается от 6 119 000 рублей. До конца июля на модель действует ряд выгодных предложений, включающих преимущество до 200 000 рублей при приобретении в трейд-ин и скидку до 14,3% при покупке в лизинг.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Executive LoungeLand Cruiser 200Toyota
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

В Красноярске открылся масштабный дилерский центр Man

В Красноярске открылся масштабный дилерский центр Man 0

Скорая помощь разбросала людей как кегли

Скорая помощь разбросала людей как кегли 9

Человек роботу не помеха

Человек роботу не помеха 1

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.