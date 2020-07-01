Tesla обогнала Toyota и стала самым дорогим автопроизводителем в мире с капитализацией $209 млрд

01 июля 19:11 2020

При этом в 2019 году Tesla выпустила 367 тысяч электромобилей, а Toyota — 10,74 млн – VC.акции Tesla

Рыночная капитализация Tesla 1 июля 2020 года достигла $209 млрд — компания стала самым дорогим автопроизводителем в мире, обогнав Toyota, капитализация которой составляет $204 млрд.

Акци Tesla за год подорожали в пять раз — с $230 за штуку до $1128 к 17:39 мск 1 июля.

При этом акции Toyota торгуются по мультипликатору, который оценивает компанию в 16 раз выше её прибыли, а акции Tesla — в 220 раз выше прибыли. Это намного выше любого другого автомобильного бизнеса и почти в два раза больше мультипликаторов технических гигантов, например Amazon, утверждает Financial Times.

В 2019 году Tesla произвела рекордных 367 тысяч электромобилей, в 2020 году компания рассчитывает довести этот показатель до 500 тысяч. Чистый убыток за год достиг $862 млн.

Для сравнения, в том же году Toyota тоже поставила свой рекорд по продажам — 10,74 млн автомобилей.

