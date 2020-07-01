Tesla обогнала Toyota и стала самым дорогим автопроизводителем в мире с капитализацией $209 млрд

Tesla \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 Toyota \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 $209 \u043c\u043b\u0440\u0434 \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Tesla \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 367 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 Toyota \u2014 10,74 \u043c\u043b\u043d - VC. \u0420\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f Tesla 1 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430 $209 \u043c\u043b\u0440\u0434 \u2014 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0430\u0432 Toyota, \u043a\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 $204 \u043c\u043b\u0440\u0434. \u0410\u043a\u0446\u0438 Tesla \u0437\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u2014 \u0441 $230 \u0437\u0430 \u0448\u0442\u0443\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043e $1128 \u043a 17:39 \u043c\u0441\u043a 1 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 Toyota \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432 16 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u0435\u0451 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438, \u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 Tesla \u2014 \u0432 220 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440 Amazon, \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 Financial Times. \u0412 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Tesla \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 367 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e 500 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447. \u0427\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0431\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0437\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433 $862 \u043c\u043b\u043d. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0436\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Toyota \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0430\u043c \u2014 10,74 \u043c\u043b\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439.