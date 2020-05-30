Новый он-лайн сервис от Lexus позволяет проверить наличие автомобиля в любом дилерском центре

30 мая 14:11 2020

Lexus представляет сервис, в котором можно проверить наличие автомобилей в дилерских центрах по всей России

Централизованное обновление данных о доступных моделях, их ценах и текущих специальных предложениях осуществляется ежедневно, что позволяет клиентам моментально получать актуальную информацию и экономить время при выборе и покупке автомобиля. Для этого не нужно покидать официальный российский сайт Lexus – сервис является частью портала и доступен по адресу по ссылке.

У каждой модели на сайте есть подробная галерея, развернутые технические характеристики, актуальная информация о наличии и другие важные данные, необходимые для того, чтобы пользователь, рассматривающий покупку Lexus, смог сделать оптимальный выбор. Открыв специальный раздел на сайте, покупатель может сразу выбрать самый удобный для себя дилерский центр, после чего ему будет предоставлен список моделей и комплектаций, доступных для покупки прямо сейчас. Помимо этого, пользователи нового сервиса Lexus могут сравнивать автомобили в разных комплектациях.

Наличие подробных характеристик позволяет за считанные секунды получить развернутый сравнительный анализ прямо на экране устройства. Сравнение происходит, в том числе, и по цене: сервис отображает актуальную стоимость каждой модели с учетом всех действующих спецпредложений и дополнительных опций. Те, кто рассматривает покупку автомобиля в кредит, могут сразу изучить предварительные условия еще до визита в дилерский центр.

Lexus

Фото: Lexus

При разработке сервиса учитывались возможные сценарии поведения пользователей и критерии, по которым клиенты выбирают премиальные автомобили. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс, гармоничный дизайн и оптимизация контента для мобильных устройств позволили обеспечить комфорт и удобство покупателей, что является одним из ключевых приоритетов компании.

Создание подобного сервиса – важный шаг для Lexus на пути к организации полного цикла онлайн-продаж, особенно в условиях текущей пандемии, когда такой формат является самым удобным. Несмотря на то, что покупка автомобиля — это сложный и многоэтапный процесс, новый сервис значительно упрощает его как для клиентов, так и для компании.

 

 

