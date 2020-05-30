Новые выгодные программы при покупке LADA

\u0414\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u044b LADA \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441 1 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c, \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 (\u00ab\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab\u0421\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u00bb) \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u2013 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435 6 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u00a0\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0437\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f LADA \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 10% \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435 6 \u043b\u0435\u0442, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 1 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f LADA \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0437\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f LADA \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 300 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043f\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442. \u0421 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 LADA.