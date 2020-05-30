Новые выгодные программы при покупке LADA

Новые выгодные программы при покупке LADA
30 мая 20:11 2020

Дилерские центры LADA начали обработку обращений на покупку новых автомобилей с использованием дополнительных мер государственной поддержки рынка, которые стартуют с 1 июня 2020 года

Первые автомобили, купленные с использованием новых программ, могут быть переданы покупателям уже на следующей неделе.

Напомним, что к уже действующим эффективным государственным мерам стимулирования спроса («Первый автомобиль» и «Семейный автомобиль») с начала июня добавляются дополнительные программы – трейд-ин автомобиля старше 6 лет и продажа автомобилей сотрудникам медицинских организаций государственной  системы здравоохранения.

Так, при покупке в кредит автомобиля LADA можно получить дополнительную выгоду в размере 10% от стоимости новой модели при сдаче в трейд-ин старого автомобиля старше 6 лет, которым клиент владел не менее 1 года. Такую же выгоду при покупке нового автомобиля LADA могут получить сотрудники медицинских организаций государственной системы здравоохранения.

Напомним, что в настоящее время LADA обладает самой обширной дилерской сетью в России – более 300 автосалонов во всех регионах страны. Большинство из них возобновили свою работу в строгом соответствии с действующими санитарными требованиями, обеспечивая безопасность клиентов и сотрудников. В регионах, где деятельность автодилеров пока приостановлена в силу местных эпидемиологических рекомендаций, автомобиль можно приобрести онлайн через официальный сайт. С использованием государственных программ можно приобрести весь модельный ряд LADA.

 

Lada
Новости
