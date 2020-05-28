Модель спортивного кроссовера INFINITI FX в проекте «Каригами»

Модель спортивного кроссовера INFINITI FX в проекте «Каригами»
28 мая 10:11 2020

В рамках глобальной инициативы “Park It For Now” (#ParkitforNow), призванной помочь в борьбе с распространением пандемии Covid19, INFINITI Motor представляет третью часть проекта «Каригами». Теперь каждый может скачать из Интернета и попытаться создать бумажную реплику культового спортивного кроссовера INFINITI FX

Современная интерпретация традиционного японского искусства складывания фигурок из бумаги дает всем желающим шанс собрать дома целый автопарк культовых моделей INFINITI. Легендарный кроссовер FX в масштабе 1:27 дополняет ранее представленные модели спорт-седана Q50 и флагманского внедорожника QX80. Проект “Каригами”создан для того, чтобы помочь людям во всем мире скоротать время на самоизоляции и карантине, ярко проявив свои креативные способности.

Infiniti

Фото: автомодели проекта “Каригами”

Фил Йорк, генеральный менеджер INFINITI по маркетингу, отметил: «По всем миру пользователи скачивают тысячи шаблонов «каригами». От Дубая до Торонто люди делятся своими работами в социальных сетях, используя хэштеги #Carigami и Parkitfornow. Можно с уверенностью сказать – реакция общественности на проект «Каригами» превзошла все наши ожидания!»

Начиная с сегодняшнего дня автолюбители со всего мира могут добавить в собственную коллекцию и реплику знаменитого INFINITI FX. Его уникальные дизайнерские элементы, в свое время сделавшие этот кроссовер подлинной иконой автомобильного стиля, с точностью и любовью перенесены на бумагу. Все, что потребуется от вас, это ножницы, клей и немного упорства.

Infiniti FX

Фото: Infiniti FX

На сайте INFINITI.ru и на медиа-портале INFINITI-Now.ru для скачивания доступны все три автомобиля проекта «Каригами». Поделиться изображением готовой масштабной модели удобнее всего в соцсетях, используя хэштэги #ParkItForNow #Carigami.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
InfinitiInfiniti FX
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Честным гаишником быть трудно

Честным гаишником быть трудно 1

Цены на бензин возмутили депутатов

Цены на бензин возмутили депутатов 17

Ford Focus и Ford Fiesta участвуют в государственных программах «Первый автомобиль» и «Семейный автомобиль» с дополнительной выгодой от производителя

Ford Focus и Ford Fiesta участвуют в государственных программах «Первый автомобиль» и «Семейный автомобиль» с дополнительной выгодой от производителя

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.