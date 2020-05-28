Модель спортивного кроссовера INFINITI FX в проекте «Каригами»

\u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b "Park It For Now" (#ParkitforNow), \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u044c \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0435 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 Covid19, INFINITI Motor \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438\u00bb. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 INFINITI FX \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0448\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 INFINITI. \u041b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 FX \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435 1:27 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442-\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 Q50 \u0438 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 QX80. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u201c\u041a\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438\u201d\u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u044c \u043b\u044e\u0434\u044f\u043c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435, \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0424\u0438\u043b \u0419\u043e\u0440\u043a, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 INFINITI \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u041f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u00ab\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438\u00bb. \u041e\u0442 \u0414\u0443\u0431\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0422\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u043e \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0445\u044d\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438 #Carigami \u0438 Parkitfornow. \u041c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u2013 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f!\u00bb \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043d\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e INFINITI FX. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0443. \u0412\u0441\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0441, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b, \u043a\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 INFINITI.ru \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430-\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435 INFINITI-Now.ru \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0445\u044d\u0448\u0442\u044d\u0433\u0438 #ParkItForNow #Carigami.