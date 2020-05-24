Jaguar выпустил серию видеороликов, раскрывающих секреты разработки дизайна электрического кроссовера I-PACE

Jaguar \u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043c\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u044b\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e \u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430 \u0421\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Jaguar I-PACE, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0438, \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u044d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0414\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043a \u041d\u0430\u0434\u0436\u0430\u0444\u0438 (Dominic Najafi) \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0447\u0438 I-PACE, \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0444\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u041c\u044d\u0442\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0411\u0438\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0443 (Matthew Beaven), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b Photoshop \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0422\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442 \u0437\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0428\u043e\u043b\u0437\u043e\u043c (Chris Scholes) \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 Autodesk Alias. \u0418, \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u042d\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u0442 \u0411\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0442 (Elliot Brett) \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u00ab\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u00bb I-PACE, \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b: Jaguar Design Masterclass | EP 1: Sketching the All-Electric I-PACE: Jaguar Design Masterclass | EP 2: Rendering the All-Electric I-PACE: Jaguar Design Masterclass | EP 3: Taking I-PACE from 2D to 3D: \u0427\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u044f, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b, \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435.