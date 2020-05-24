Jaguar выпустил серию видеороликов, раскрывающих секреты разработки дизайна электрического кроссовера I-PACE

24 мая 20:11 2020

Jaguar дарит возможность погрузиться в мир автомобильного дизайна с помощью серии фильмов, представляющих собой мастер-классы, способные вдохновить на творчество и совершенствование собственных навыков прямо у себя дома

Состоящий из четырех частей сериал демонстрирует процесс разработки дизайна полностью электрического кроссовера Jaguar I-PACE, начиная с самой первой стадии, и сопровождается комментариями и советами от экспертов.

Как и в настоящей дизайн-студии, процесс начинается с эскизов. Главный креативный дизайнер Доминик Наджафи (Dominic Najafi) при помощи простого карандаша и листа бумаги демонстрирует, как создавались скетчи I-PACE, и передает эстафету главному дизайнеру по экстерьеру Мэттью Бивену (Matthew Beaven), который при помощи программы Photoshop превращает демонстрирующие первоначальную идею наброски в профессиональное цифровое изображение.

Jaguar I-PACE

Фото: Jaguar I-PACE

Третий фильм знакомит зрителя со старшим моделистом макетов Крисом Шолзом (Chris Scholes) в процессе создания варианта внешнего дизайна. Крис превращает двухмерный цифровой рендер в трехмерные, объемные поверхности при помощи программного пакета Autodesk Alias. И, наконец, специалист по компьютерной графике Эллиот Бретт (Elliot Brett) из команды визуализации дизайна буквально «оживляет» I-PACE, в подробностях показывая процесс от раскадровки до готовой анимации.

Первые три фильма уже доступны:

Jaguar Design Masterclass | EP 1: Sketching the All-Electric I-PACE:

Jaguar Design Masterclass | EP 2: Rendering the All-Electric I-PACE:

Jaguar Design Masterclass | EP 3: Taking I-PACE from 2D to 3D:

Четвертая, завершающая цикл, часть будет доступна для просмотра на следующей неделе.

